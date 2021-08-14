Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Career Advice I Wish I Had Gotten: Don’t Suffer Through

We work for three reasons: Because we must, because we like to, and because we care. What's driving you?

“They call it work for a reason.”

Yes and no.

This grim, dated view of work may have made sense in the industrialized era, where employees were essentially cogs (Modern Times with Charlie Chaplin is a comedic commentary on this). But today the more fortunate among us have no excuse and more importantly no need to live this way.

The problem is we’re carrying around a lot of legacy mindsets from our families of origin and culture.

When we believe we must do something in a certain way, against our preferences, we essentially become victims. Personally I was raised to believe that work was by definition joyless and unpleasant. It was not about what interested you, what you valued, or even what you were good at. It was about job security and social class. A specific path to a specific kind of success was assumed.

It’s common for my clients to be confused about what they want in their careers — because they’ve never genuinely asked, or they lack the tools. Most of us are experts at navigating and fitting into systems. We’re not as well versed in knowing and trusting ourselves.

We work for three main reasons:

1. Because we must. To support our basic needs and our families, to stay afloat with our lifestyles… We may experience a sense of obligation or confinement. We stay stuck because we can’t see a clear “out” or alternative.

2. Because we like to. Our work gives us a sense of significance and value, belonging, connection, a path to increasing wealth, and/or we enjoy it. On the whole, it feels good.

3. Because we care. We are eager to make a positive impact in some way. We may have a sense of purpose, conviction, or a mission — from saving the world to being a great provider. We take challenges in stride because we want to, and it matters to us.

Everyone has a blend of these of course. Most of us need income of some sort. But the more we can get into the #2 and #3 categories, the more successful and satisfied we’ll be. And the less inclined to suffer.

These days I’m running 10% — 45% — 45% in categories 1, 2 and 3, respectively. I used to be nearly 100% in the first. What proportions are you?

The best part about this? It’s a solvable problem. Redesigning your work to work for you versus against you, whether you’re in corporate or an entrepreneur, is a possibility. We each have a threshold to be ready and willing. What’s yours?

What are you waiting for? Then you can make a plan or take action, instead of suffering and staying stuck.

    Casey Onder, PhD, Leadership + Life Design Coach at Clairvoyage

    Casey Onder, PhD is a Leadership + Life Design Coach for leaders, founders and entrepreneurs. She loves supporting trailblazers in tech and creative industries to "reshape their world," making their unique mark and taking their teams and companies to the next level. Before starting her private coaching practice she worked in Fortune 500 talent management and leadership consulting. She has a M.S. in Counseling, PhD in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and is ICF-trained.

