Care for your minutes, It’ll save your hours.

Time is what we want most But what we use worst - William Penn

The one we won’t get back after we spend is… TIME. The valuable asset given to our hands. But many of us won’t use the asset properly. Truly saying we don’t know how to handle our time. 90 % of the human beings fails to manage the time. We won’t realize while spending the precious time, but we feel bad after we spend it without knowing its value.

Usually everyone of us use this particular word. But this word is very dangerous, kills our time.. many times our hours. Its nothing but JUST 10 MINUTES. Just 10 minutes of rest, talking with others, scrolling you mobile, watching tv, social media. These things we start with an excuses only for 10 minutes.

Never let your minutes to fly randomly, it’ll carry your hours too. Please doing, saying just 10 minutes. Be careful in spending your minutes, be accountable. Be wise in spending your time. When you get more time, you’ll achieve more. Block your time, learn to manage it. Beware you are not spending your time, you are spending your money. Care for your minutes, you’ll get more hours in your hands to accomplish your goals and of course you are near to your success.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

