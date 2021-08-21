Cara Lovello: “Passion, and some skill in makeup!”

Passion, and some skill in makeup!

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cara Lovello.

Cara Lovello is a NY/NJ based celebrity and bridal makeup artist. With 18 years of experience in the field. She is one of the top in her field. She shares her experience and knowledge through tutorials and one on one private classes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I kind of stumbled into it. My first job when I was 16, was actually as a makeup artist. It ended up being a great experience and something that I was really good at! I think it’s SO important to find something that you enjoy doing!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Every day is interesting & something new! Working with celebrities, brides, and 12-hour days on the regular. But, the most interesting story would have to be how I was able to take my first job, at 16, work my way up to managing and eventually owning that company that I had gotten my first job at.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Not exactly, I had a lot of success in my career at an early age. Most entrepreneurs will tell you for every one step forward you may fall (even a few) steps back. After doing makeup for 6 years, I bought the studio I had been working for since I was 16. That was a big step forward, grossing over a million the first year. Shifts in the economy pushed me to start all over again. It’s not easy to pick back up, rebrand, and rebuild. But all of the experiences I have been through have taught me valuable lessons.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents. My mom pushed me to get my first job doing makeup when I was 16, and my dad’s artistic genes are what led me down this path. However, I don’t think any of us imagined my first job would become my lifelong passion.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I try to show how simple makeup can be. I am now offering one-on-one in person and zoom classes to the everyday woman. Sometimes we may see looks in the magazines and think they are unachievable, or without a ton of money for a glam team, we can’t look a certain way. My one-on-ones are an individualized experience to show someone the best way for them to get the look at home, for less!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Seeing my client’s final reaction. I love the power makeup has to make someone feel beautiful and confident!

I love how styles are always evolving, yet prior styles make a come back

How lucrative it can be, and there’s so many avenues you can take. Anything from owning a makeup line or just blogging about one! bridal makeup artist or special fx on movie sets!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I would improve making all cosmetic products cruelty free and clean beauty.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Focus on skin! I feel most beautiful when my face is done and just a little mascara and brow pencil.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1-your worth

2-great people skills

3-business sense

4-connections/networking is everything

5-passion, and some skill in makeup!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to Inspire people to build confidence and express themselves through makeup.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” there has been so many times where I may have not felt prepared or qualified enough for a specific job/task. Best thing to do is to take every opportunity you can, never say no and give it your all!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram, @makeup_cara or reach out to me via my website, caralovello.com!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.