Cara Hirsch of Hirsch + Associates: “Don’t wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait”

As founder and CEO of Hirsch + Associates, Cara Hirsch is a real estate aficionado with over a decade of experience helping some of the GTA’s most notable builders successfully bring their projects to market. Leveraging expertise honed through growing up in a real estate family, Cara built on her formative years by establishing a company defined by passion, collaboration, and a hands-on approach. Her instinctual industry knowledge enables her to launch each project successfully, and knowing that no two projects are alike, she employs tailored strategic planning from the outset. Cara is credited with launching over 30 projects in the Toronto pre-construction market and has sold over 4.4 billion dollars. Her genuine dedication to her craft, strong relationships with the broker community, and familial commitment to her clients have solidified her success to date and remain the cornerstones of her brand as Hirsch + Associates continues to grow.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and raised in the world of real estate. When I was 10, I started working for my father, helping him conduct tours at his display suites and any other jobs he would pass over to me. From a young age, I was confident I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps. However, my dream was to pursue real estate on a much larger scale when I moved to Toronto.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

There have been so many crazy stories over the years — too many to name! However, the most important lesson I’ve learned thus far is that everything happens for a reason. I’ve found that every situation (whether good or bad) has happened so that I can have a fresh perspective and a new outlook.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, we are working on some incredible condominium projects. Fenelon Lakes Club is a luxury, lake-side vacation home or full-time residence underway in the Kawartha Lakes in Ontario. We are very excited about this project, as it will provide buyers with the perks of a resort-style community and is less than two hours outside of Toronto, Canada.

Another project well on its way is Forest Hill Private Residences (FHPR), located in the heart of Forest Hill. This nine-story luxury boutique building has been an attractive project for end-users, those looking to downsize and empty nesters. FHPR is a unique development in Toronto, offering 5-star amenities and services like 24/7 valet, an indoor pool, and expansive outdoor spaces.

With continued stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic, many condo residents felt the adverse effects of living in small spaces, which is why I’m super passionate about these projects. Though both very different, Fenelon Lakes Club and Forest Hill Private Residences will afford buyers spacious living quarters and the space needed to enjoy time outdoors.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are a boutique firm which allows us to take a hands-on approach with our developer clients and all of the projects we work on. As no two projects are the same, we ensure we’re taking a fresh approach for each one and always go above and beyond for our clients and buyers.

For example, we launched Forest Hill Private Residences and Thirty Six Zorra with the same developer — Altree Developments. Each had entirely different value propositions for buyers, so our sales strategies vastly differed between the two.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I feel fortunate to have had help from quite a few people throughout my career. My family, husband, and friends have always been my biggest supporters, never failing to lift me up on the days I felt like giving up. I would not be where I am today without their continued support and encouragement.

In terms of my career, I would have to thank a former colleague and previous client of mine, Jane Renwick and Catherine Bertucci, who worked with me from a young age and were instrumental in my growth as a professional. They provided me with opportunities and guidance that played a pivotal role in my career.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

To support greater gender balance, we must progress past the point where identifying gender plays a role in determining their position, and subsequently, their opportunities. Hard work and determination are the qualities that should be recognized and rewarded.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think the biggest challenge is simply being outnumbered in executive roles. Only as of the last few years am I beginning to see a better balance of women executives sitting around the table. At the beginning of my career, I was typically one of the only women in a decision-making position, and I knew this needed to change. However, I believe facing these specific challenges played a significant role in building my character into who I am today.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

Helping others build wealth through real estate and seeing their success along the way. Always learning something new. The real estate industry continues to evolve, and at times can be unpredictable — so it always keeps us on our toes! Developing ideas to watch them come to life and see these ideas prove to be successful. The time, effort, and obstacles overcome to make new things happen are always worth the result.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The real estate industry is quick to adapt in many ways but struggles to implement the newest technology. I would suggest that the industry as a whole needs to accept that technological advances will ultimately improve the industry and sales procedures. The Canadian government has increased interest rates for stress tests that will make it extremely difficult for first-time buyers to enter the market. The government is trying to slow the market down, but as a result, they hurt those who are most in need of getting into it. If you are shocked with how expensive real estate is now, just wait. As a result of the border closures, many individuals are waiting out the pandemic to purchase. I fear there will be a lot of pent-up demand that will lead to an average of 2,000 dollars/square footage in the downtown Toronto core. This is great for current investors, but again, makes it very difficult for first-time buyers to get into the market.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Lead by example. Gain your team’s respect by being human, transparent, and supporting them every step of the way. To be compassionate and empathetic towards your team while respecting boundaries and ensuring the job gets done.

Ultimately, treat your team how you would like to be treated. It can be challenging to balance at times, but honesty and creating an open dialogue with your team will bring positive results.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

“Don’t wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait.” I got into the market from a young age, and it felt impossible at the time, but that opened the door to allow me to build my portfolio. In my opinion, those who are in the market should genuinely be invested in it so you can speak to both clients and buyers from personal experience.

Do your homework. Whether investing or getting into the market, know what you are selling or what you are buying. We take on many different developments, and we aren’t always familiar with the area, but we are ultimately successful in selling it because we do our research.

Hustle. The real estate industry is a 24/7 gig. For those looking for a 9–5, I would caution that this job likely isn’t for you. However, it is extremely rewarding. It takes time to focus and build your business, but it comes with the reward of travel flexibility and flexible hours. From early on in my career, I was always available. I don’t know how to “turn off.” I traveled to Asia and reviewed floor plans on the plane. I am flexible with my work, and it has allowed me to travel the world and get to where I am without missing a beat.

Don’t let mistakes set you back, learn from them. Trust me, you will fail at times, and you will make mistakes, but let them be a powerful lesson. Look back and reflect on those situations and think about how you could have been better or what you could have done differently. It’s because of this that I have grown and continue to grow.

Believe in yourself and respect yourself. If you don’t, no one will. This industry is competitive and aggressive. You have to have self-confidence, not only for your colleagues to respect you but also for your clients to trust you.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a tough one! There are so many things I would love to start/be involved with. My biggest aspiration is to start a platform to help young women get into the real estate industry and help them build their portfolios. It is very intimidating to buy or sell real estate, but I would love to see more women investing their future in our industry and our market.

