Cara Chace of ‘Work Better Live Well’: “Boundaries are key”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cara Chace.

Cara Chace is the founder of Work Better Live Well, a brand that reflects her passion: showing women how to navigate life priorities while building a business. She developed the no-nonsense, figure-it-out approach she uses in her business in her first career as a Special Agent. After the birth of her first child and a stint as the social media manager for Megadeth and their 13 million fans, Cara realized being a work-from-home entrepreneur was the best fit for her. She built a digital marketing agency from scratch, had another kid, juggled constantly shifting priorities and life demands, and made it her mission to Work Better Live Well.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I’m the 3rd of 4 kids — not the oldest, youngest, first girl, or first boy. We had a pretty toxic home and my parents divorced when I was 10. I remember feeling that there wasn’t enough attention to go around and the way to get noticed was to perform — with academics in particular. That competitive perfectionism really took root and led to both good and bad characteristics. On one hand, the drive to succeed and that confidence has carried me through big changes and challenges in life. On the other hand, perfectionism can lead to comparing myself to others and procrastination, as well as needing external validation. I thought hoop-jumping to get the praise of others was the key to success and the more hoops I jumped through, the more boxes I checked, the more successful I’d be.

My dad was uncomfortable with women, and I was told repeatedly to never rely on being a woman to get what I wanted out of life. While that sounds reasonable on the surface, it came from a place of him thinking women were manipulative and deceitful. How I interpreted that as a child was that being a woman was something I would have to “make up for”. It’s certainly no surprise that I went into law enforcement as my first career!

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I was fortunate enough to start my first career doing something that fit well with my strong personality — being a Special Agent for the federal government. I was one of 30 women in a 300-agent office, but despite the job skills required, I found a lot of the women I worked with to be self-conscious and catty, which I didn’t want any part of. I didn’t quite know where I fit and was usually in the camp of “one of the guys”.

I left that career after 10 years — mostly for health reasons — with no idea what I was going to do next. All I knew was I would figure it out. I ended up creating a job for myself as the social media manager for the band Megadeth and Dave Mustaine. THAT is a long story in and of itself, but the short version is I saw an opportunity, taught myself a brand new set of skills, and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

After a couple of years, I realized all I wanted to do was be my own boss. I didn’t want to ask permission to take a day off or tell someone where I was going to be when. I created a digital marketing agency from scratch, niched into Pinterest marketing, then created a second brand — Work Better Live Well — after realizing I was sitting on the knowledge of how to build a business as a mom while prioritizing self-care and family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Between having been a Special Agent, and then the social media manager for Megadeth, I have more stories to share than I know what to do with. My life at this point is calm and peaceful, and I like it that way. But I’d say the most interesting story is that my first client when I started my own business was a project backed by the drummer for Iron Maiden. I had never built a website before, but when they asked me if I could, I said yes without hesitation. I taught myself how to build a website, created all of their social media, and realized that I could have a profitable business on my own from day 1.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being dynamic is what has let me navigate through a few career changes with confidence and a positive attitude. Riding that wave of change is so much easier when you just go with it and follow your instincts. Saying yes to building a website when I’d never done so before (and then teaching myself how) is the perfect example.

Second, being curious and self-aware about my own habits and personality helps me to dig deep into self-improvement, personal development, and constantly question how I can up-level my life experience and skills as a CEO. Whenever something doesn’t work quite right in my business (a client or peer relationship, a system or process, etc) I always ask how I could have done better first. My business is a direct reflection of me, and if something’s not working, it’s my fault. If something IS working, then that’s my fault too. Being self-aware helps me learn from my mistakes and keep growing.

Lastly, my confidence level is (and always has been) through the roof. I truly believe I can do absolutely anything I set my mind to. If I decide I want to be, do, or have anything — I go get it and make it happen. Becoming a Special Agent right out of college, then quitting with no plan, then creating a job with a famous metal band, then running a successful business since 2015 — that all took an almost a foolish level of confidence. I can sometimes struggle with negative self-talk and doubt (who doesn’t), but I think I’m more afraid of not living the life I want than of failure. The more I practice going for what I want, the more confident I become.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

There are very real differences between men and women, both in human nature and in how society treats stereotypes. I not only saw this daily in my previous career, but I see it with my daughter and son and their natural ways of being. If a woman doesn’t fit within the stereotype of “most” women, then it’s almost like the unspoken rules of interaction are out the window. When the rules go out the window, people don’t know how to act, which leads to being uncomfortable. But instead of questioning why they’re uncomfortable (the person interacting with the strong woman), they blame the woman for not following the rules. People like to sift and sort others into categories and boxes — anything that doesn’t fit in their idea of what is what, is uncomfortable.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I’ve experienced both men and women “not knowing what to do with me” more times than I can count. People are shocked to find out I’m a total metalhead because I don’t wear all black and snarl at everyone. People I knew outside of my previous career couldn’t believe that I was a Special Agent because I didn’t “look like one”. Now when I pick up my kids in the middle of the day, people assume I’m a stay-at-home mom — not a mom running a successful business. It leads to some interesting conversations for sure. Sometimes those can get uncomfortable when the other person realizes their own assumptions. If I’m being honest though, I find joy in keeping people on their toes and being unexpected.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

The short answer is — nothing. It’s not her problem. Always make effort to be polite and kind to everyone, but if someone doesn’t jive with you, that’s ok. Don’t twist yourself into someone else’s idea of who you should be to make them feel comfortable.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

I believe societal change happens on an individual and family level — you can’t meaningfully legislate it or force people. If you are a powerful woman, lead by example and show how to both rise above and be kind to people who don’t treat you well. If you are raising a powerful woman, leading by example is even more important. If you are raising boys, show them how to treat powerful women (and all women) by the relationship dynamics you choose with your partner/spouse. Above all, doing your best to treat everyone as an individual vs. a category is the best way to shift your own perspectives and judgments.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I think the enduring of uncomfortable situations to achieve success is not a “have to” — that ultimately you decide what you will or will not endure and what defines success for you. That’s one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as an entrepreneur, is how to redefine success for me — which is hard to do with all the comparisonitis of social media. Right now that looks like providing a meaningful income for my family while working mostly half days and having the flexibility to put myself, my kids, and my family first. I am living an AND life, not an OR life. Knowing that success for you is about deep satisfaction with your career and your life, and that how that looks will change, is the key to letting go of achieving someone else’s idea of success.

I think if you’re a woman who feels like you need to endure an uncomfortable situation to achieve success, you should take a look at why you feel that way in the first place and what story you have in your mind about why that’s necessary. Empower yourself to make a different choice and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

No one is perfect, and everyone has made mistakes in their professional lives that hopefully, they learned from. In my experience as a woman in law enforcement, when a man made a mistake, it was blamed on him as an individual (i.e. he’s a jerk, or he’s lazy). When a woman in law enforcement made a mistake, it was blamed on the fact that she’s a woman (i.e. see, that’s why women can’t do the job). In the corporate world, I’ve heard much of the same theme — men are judged individually, whilst women are judged on their sex/gender.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

This is exactly why I created my business — to fit all the pieces of life that are important to me, together. One of the other reasons I left my career in law enforcement was that my husband and I wanted to start a family and I didn’t want to be in that career as a mom. I know lots of women do it and there’s nothing wrong with that choice. Many of my previous co-workers thought I was crazy to leave a well-paying, stable job with great benefits, but I had the confidence in myself to know I’d figure it out if I followed my gut.

When I started my business, I did struggle with boundaries, client expectations, and priorities. No one taught me how to be a business owner or how to structure my time. In my previous career, everything was based on reacting to the situation and others’ needs. As an entrepreneur, I needed to figure out how to be proactive a create the life I wanted. The struggle was learning how to manage my time, boundaries, and priorities. In short — how to build a profitable business while still having time for myself and my family.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I experienced that entrepreneur hustle burnout pretty quickly when I started my business. I think the idea of hustle is romanticized in the online business world, and I thought that was what I needed to do. After too many nights trying to publish a blog last minute, and too many coffee dates with local businesses that wanted to pick my brain, I realized I needed to focus on only the activities that made the most difference in my business.

I created the Theme Day Planning Method — which I didn’t realize I was creating at the time — to group the most important tasks in my business together for more focus and flow. This led to me getting way more done in less time, and it catapulted my productivity to another level. At the same time, I learned how to say no to time-wasters and bad-fit clients. Lastly, I made sure to schedule my personal life priorities so they weren’t an afterthought (like half days on Fridays to spend with my oldest child).

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

My view and emphasis on beauty have changed so much over time and life’s seasons. When I was in my 20’s, I was balancing being in law enforcement with still being feminine. I recall getting made fun of one day when I wore lipstick to work. My younger, more self-conscious self cared — but I know now it was just a “they didn’t know what to do with me” story.

I’ve been through the newborn stage twice, where you don’t know what day it is or the last time you showered, and you don’t care. I stopped coloring my hair during the pandemic and I’ve embraced the grays.

But I actually care more now about how I feel in my body and my appearance than I ever have. I feel more powerful and confident when I’m “put together” and I like what I see in the mirror. The glow of holding presence in a room comes from confidence — and part of that is being comfortable with your appearance. It’s a fine line, isn’t it? The difference between superficial beauty and the inherent value of your appearance. I think making an effort to feel beautiful is the same characteristic as making your bed and taking care of your home — it’s a self-respect thing.

How is this similar or different for men?

I actually think it’s pretty similar — although men don’t typically deal with a fraction of the hygiene or beauty routines that women do. I’d react the same to a man that makes an effort to be put together as a woman — I’d assume they respect themselves and are confident.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Boundaries are key. You’re a whole person, not just a CEO or employee. Create and plan for all the things that are important to you, not just work. I have all my client calls on Wednesdays and Thursdays and that’s it (with rare exceptions). Knowing those are the days I’m focused on serving my clients frees up brain space for other projects on other days. Evenings and weekends are for me and my family. Period. Knowing that decision has already been made alleviates having to choose over and over again. Know yourself. Is your brain mush after 5 PM? Then don’t think you’re going to write that blog and put together a client proposal after the kids go to bed. Knowing when you’re most productive and your brain works best is key to scheduling your focused work for the right time. If you have a family, communicating with them about what you need to do when and creating a schedule together is so important. Take care of your body. I’ve discovered the mind-body connection in the last few years and it’s been game-changing. I used to go into a self-doubt, chicken-little doom spiral almost every day around 2 PM. What I realized is my bad habit of skipping lunch and not drinking enough water was leading directly to that mindset. When I made the time to eat lunch and drink enough water that magically stopped happening. There was nothing wrong with my business — I wasn’t taking care of my body. Be data-driven first. Knowing your analytics and your numbers will help you make informed decisions about what’s working (and what isn’t) in your business. Realizing that Pinterest was driving almost all of my social traffic to my website is what ultimately led to me niching my digital marketing agency into Pinterest. Instead of trying to be everywhere online, I was able to focus my marketing efforts for both myself and my clients in a way that made more money in less time. Do it your way. Don’t like all the feminine pink and gold brand marketing out there? Don’t do it. Keep hearing about a high-ticket mastermind that everyone loves, but something seems off with the person running it? Trust your gut. There’s so much out there on social media, designed to convince us we don’t have what it takes and we’re missing something we need in order to be successful. You’re not. Shut out the noise and trust yourself more.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to talk with Michael Hyatt! He’s not only built an incredible brand that helps so many people, but he’s built a family legacy around that brand. I’d love to ask how he’s done that, and how he continues to support the people who work for and with him to prioritize their own lives. Plus he takes a nap every day which is where I’m at in life.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.