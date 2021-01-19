Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Cara Bradley — Peak Performance Secrets, Flow and Optimized State, Gut-Brain Connection, and More

Peak Performance Secrets, Flow and Optimized State, Gut-Brain Connection, and More

By

Cara Bradley: As a Mental Fitness Coach, she has spent three decades training high performers—including CEO’s and elite athletes—to work and play in optimal states of flow using science-backed practices and protocols. In 2020, She was nominated as one of Mindful Magazine’s “12 Powerful Women in the Mindfulness Movement.” Her best-selling book, On The Verge: Wake Up, Show Up and Shine (New World Library), was featured on Oprah.com.

Topics we discuss:

  • Intermittent fasting
  • Flow State and cycle
  • Mindfulness and Meditation
  • Peak Performance
  • and much more!

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

    Nishant Garg, The Podcast Host at The Nishant Garg Show

    Nishant is a Computer Science Graduate. After spending more than 10 years in Software Corporate, he is on a mission to spread Mindfulness Awareness. He is a lover of Mindfulness practices that helps him staying grounded, calm and at peace. He meditates and a believer in spirituality.

    He is the host of a Podcast show "The Nishant Garg Show" where he invites human beings to share insights on Mindfulness, Compassion, Wellness, Well-being, and anything that transforms people's lives. He can't this do this alone and need your support to join him in this mindfulness movement to make a positive impact because we all belong to the same community of human beings.

    Podcasts: nishantgarg.me/podcasts
    List of upcoming guests: nishantgarg.me/upcoming-podcasts

    He always had high IQ, and Mindfulness practices have helped him in being Emotionally Intelligent.
    He's been able to transform his life through Mindfulness practices and it's his deep desire to see the transformation in other's lives.

