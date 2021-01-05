“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” WITH TEENA MOBLEY

Aakash Kumar Jha: TELL US ABOUT WHO YOU ARE, YOUR CHILDHOOD AND WHAT IT WAS LIKE GROWING UP IN NEW YORK?

Teena: I am a marketing professional, advocate and entrepreneur. I’ve been in the media entertainment industry, as a whole, for 5 years now. I’ve been working at ViacomCBS going on 4 years now which has been an amazing experience. Here I work in partnerships and promotions department working across the different portfolios of the Viacom and CBS properties including (BET, VH1, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, CBS Sports, CBS News, Showtime, atc.). I am an advocate for a breathing illness called Cystic Fibrosis. I was diagnosed with this breathing illness at the age of 10 years old and have been living with it all my life. I am also a business owner. My business is called TeeMo. which is a one stop shop for small businesses and talent to further develop their brands. After doing freelance work in the entertainment industry for so many years, it led me to later launching my own company.

I am from Long Island, New York. Growing up, I was this athletic kid that was always filled with this big ball of energy and who was extremely goal oriented. I’ve always been a person that works extremely hard to achieve my goals and I put 110% into all that I do. As a kid I was always told that I was a female “P-Diddy” or going to be the next “Diddy” because I constantly chased after what and nothing could stop me from my goals.

I think being an athlete and living in New York as a whole has gave me the mentality to keep pushing even when things get hard. It’s true! Playing sports help build your character and living in New York brings the “hustle” out of you!



Aakash Kumar Jha: HOW DID YOU BREAK INTO THE MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY?

Teena: You have those in life who have things handed to them, and you also have those who work for what they want. I was a person who worked EXTREMELY hard. When I say extremely hard, I mean countless hours! Even in school, I was a D1 Track athlete who had to manage 5-6 classes a week, working out 2 times a day, a job and also my overall health. A breathing illness at that! My mornings started at 5 am and I wouldn’t fall asleep until 1:30 am. Even now, I’m balancing a full-time corporate job, my business and nonprofit initiatives.

This overall became a lifestyle for me, and no one said that life would be easy. This is what I signed up for. Overall, if it wasn’t for God, having that good support system, and my mentors, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Good things come to those who wait but great things come to those who work! Are you waiting or are you working? Remember this, something I always tell myself, even in moments where it seems like it’s all for nothing, the seeds that you’re sowing today, are going to be the trees that you eat from tomorrow.

Aakash Kumar Jha: TELL US MORE ABOUT YOUR STORY HAVING THIS LIFE-THREATENING BREATHING ILLNESS.

Growing up, I loved playing sports, but I was a very sick child. I was always in and out of the hospital to the point where the hospital became my home. A time came where I became really sick to the point where I almost passed away. After running test, it was indicated that I had this life-threatening illness called Cystic Fibrosis. They say those with this illness have a life expectancy of 38 years old. I was 10 years old at the time this happened, and my parents were devastated. They almost lost me. When I was adopted as a child, they told my parents that I had “severe asthma” which was a misdiagnosis.

Doctors said that people with this illness can only “do so much”. Well if you knew me, I’m hard headed. So, telling me that I ‘can’t” do something didn’t settle with me. I have dreams set that I wanted to accomplish. I didn’t want to settle and let this illness take over my life nor did I want people to place limitations on my life. I wanted to prove that although I have this breathing illness that anything is possible and that my dreams are still achievable.

Fast forward to a year later after my diagnosis, I was able to compete at a Division 1 level and an all-American athlete during my college years jumping my furthest jump of 19 feet 6 inches in the long jump. I was also able to go to college, work and maintain a 3.8 GPA.

Aakash Kumar Jha: HOW DO YOU DEFINE GREATNESS?

Teena: Greatness is not just for a certain person or a select number of people. It is achieved by anyone who is willing. When God created us, he created each and every one of us with a gift and purpose. It is up to us whether we use that gift and how we are going to use that gift to impact the world.

Oftentimes, people don’t believe and limit themselves. I’ve been doubted and counted out so many times in my life, but it took realizing and telling myself “I can achieve and accomplish whatever I want in life as long as I have the mindset.” What it all comes down to is your mindset. You have to believe in YOURSELF and know that anything in life you can achieve or do. Bet on yourself all 2021! If they tell you it’s over, or it can’t be done, you tell them “I’m just getting started”

I literally lived here all of my life. Growing up in New York has for sure taught me to have that “hustle” mentality, especially when it comes to working in the entertainment industry. Being in the media industry, as a whole, is competitive and the talent is top notch. You have to work extra hard and grind. I’ve always been a goal-oriented person that gives 100% in whatever I do.

Aakash Kumar Jha: WHO AND WHAT ARE YOUR BIGGEST INFLUENCERS/INSPIRATIONS?

First is my little brother, Michael. He inspired me to launch my own business and to be my own boss. He recently passed away and I wanted to continue this legacy of helping others create their own path doing what they love with TeeMo. I hope to share my talents and inspiration to the world with the launch of my company TeeMo.

My motivation to grow as a professional is for sure followed by the mantra of one of my biggest influences, Sean “P.Diddy” Combs — can’t stop, won’t stop!. Diddy has always been one of my biggest influencers. He’s a go getter and doesn’t let anything stop him.



Aakash Kumar Jha: WHAT IS YOUR MOST RECENT PROJECT?



After being in the entertainment industry working many events (including Essence, Revolt, Urban World Film Festival, Rolling Loud, and etc.) and with talent, I was able to launch my own company TeeMo. TeeMo is a creative agency and online marketplace. My company provides brand development, event, production, talent and business services. It is overall a one stop shop for small businesses, talent and any entrepreneur that wants to better develop their brand.

Aakash Kumar Jha: WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR OTHER PASSIONS?

I’m really passionate about helping my community and giving back. I’ve always been big on giving back. I also love church and God. God is the reason I am here today, and I can’t thank him enough. I also love my family time.

Aakash Kumar Jha: WHAT IS NEXT ON THE HORIZON FOR YOU?

The goal for me is to leave a legacy. I am going to continue to grow my business TeeMo. and raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. I want to inspire others that they can do whatever they want in their life and to not limit themselves. Follow your dreams, work hard and continue to be great!

Aakash Kumar Jha: LET EVERYONE WHERE THEY CAN FIND YOU ON SOCIAL

Teena: You can follow me on Instagram @teenamobley !