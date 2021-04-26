Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Can’t Grow in Comfort.

We tend to think with our hearts and not our minds and let emotion lead us majority of the time. Today, I am learning how to use my mind to make decision's that may be hard but worth it in the end.

By

It was a Thursday night when my husband and I went to talk to the pastor at our church. I needed some extra advice on a really hard decision that we were trying to make. I have been on a path to speak about my story and advocate for survivor’s in any way that I could. Going to school and working at nonprofits really showed me the kind of work I wanted to be dedicated to. I was working at the state Attorneys Office and really loved my job only I always felt that something was missing. I really felt like I wasn’t advocating as much as I had hoped that I would be able to in the position.

When I was going through my trial my advocate was what kept me going and I wanted to be that strength for others. Working at the SAO was what I thought my dream job was. It did not turn out that way even though I am so grateful for the experience. While working from home during the pandemic it gave me a chance to reflect on what I wanted. I started looking for positions online and one called me back that was an amazing opportunity. Only issue was it was 7 hours away from where I lived. It was in Key West.

This position is a position that will give me a chance to help others and create services for the county by being the SART Coordinator. After the first interview my husband and I talked and it became a real possibility. Only him being active duty he wouldn’t be able to move with me for a few months after. Now, I was faced with the questions could this even be possible? Was it something I wanted that bad that I would be willing to move alone something I have never done? I don’t even like being alone in the house during the day and I am going to move 7 hours from my best friend and my babies?

Only God had a plan and he was putting into place and we didn’t even see it at first. It was like my whole life lead me up to this point and my husband who is amazing and so supportive said this was something we needed to do. Today, I am here alone and learning that I would have never grown as much as I am in comfort. Without taking the risk and believing in God that it would be worth it. My family will be joining me in a few weeks but I want to continue to write and reflect on the amazing things that are happening today because of a leap of faith and so much support.

    me

    Chrissie Depre, Victim Advocate

     

    Christine Depre is one of four children born in Point Pleasant New Jersey and raised at the Jersey Shore. While her parents moved her around a lot she spent a majority of her child hood in Manchester and West Paterson NJ. Christine is a mother of seven beautiful children. She has a large blended family and she loves every minute of it.
    Christine had her first two children at the ages of fifteen and sixteen and was not able to complete high school. She dropped out of school in the beginning of ninth grade. Refusing to give up on her education she earned her GED shortly after only was not able to attend college due to life circumstances.
    Christine endured much trauma as she made her journey through life as a single teenage mother. In May of 2000 Christine was faced with a life threatening event when she was sexually assaulted after a home invasion. This changed her and her children's lives forever and the reason she wants to share her experience. In hopes to inspire that survivors are not alone.
    In March of 2015 she was able to settle down after she married her current husband. With much support she was able to begin college the fall semester of 2015. With an eighth grade education she knew the challenges that lay ahead of her but decided to continue anyway. She quickly grew confident as she settle in at Ocean County College in Toms River NJ. Christine Graduated in May 2018 with an Associates in Science Majoring in Criminal Justice with Honors.
    Shortly after graduation her family was transferred to Jacksonville Florida with the military as her husband Is active duty. Once settled in she wasted no time and was admitted to Florida State College at Jacksonville and began her Bachelors program in Human services. She is expected to graduate May 2020. She is pursuing this dream with hopes to be able to inspire as many as possible with her journey. Christine plans to speak publicly about her story.
    Currently, she is working as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and plans to continue this work while on her path.

