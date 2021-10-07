Candee Teng: “Without wellness, there is nothing”

Without wellness, there is nothing. Without wellness, you cannot achieve success in life, and nothing matters without your wellness.

Coach Candee’s life is a testimony that LIFE begins outside of your comfort, and she stands as an advocate for mental fitness as she speaks as a voice to fellow sufferers who choose to allow their sickness to dictate their lives to have hope and to rise up. Decide to make a choice not to exchange your dreams, your life, your identity, your sanity, and your souls for money and for the sake of living a comfortable life.

Coach Candee is a full-time certified CACC life coach and certified mental health coach to help individuals to become mentally fit to heal and recover from their broken identity, broken name, and broken dream so that they can courageously journey outside of their comfortable lifestyle to a life of stewardship.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up living a comfortable lifestyle and being well-provided for by my parents. I have three older brothers, I am the youngest, and I am the only girl. I was bullied because I was chubby when I was young, which made me feel very insecure about how I looked. I grew up being physically, emotionally, and psychologically abused, and I had my share of being sexually molested when I was young. I always felt left out and different. I would get the usual “You can’t do this or join us because I am a girl,” and from then, I started this thinking, if guys can do it, so can I. I grew up as a varsity player. I was the captain of our high school’s basketball, co-captain of the volleyball team, and a table tennis varsity. I would typically excel in sports. I was offered scholarships for different universities for basketball, but I had to stop because of personal and health reasons. The hard everyday training took a toll on my physical health.

During my university years, I began to become more conscious of my body, so I started going into different kinds of diets. Physical workout is a huge part of my life, so I switched to badminton and tried other kinesthetic movement exercises. After graduating, I worked as an Executive Assistant, but my heart was just not into it, so I explored and discovered teaching fitness classes. I got into different yoga certifications, Pilates certifications, and fitness certifications. During these times, all I knew about health & wellness was all about physical health, not until my mental health deteriorated and I found myself asking for the meaning of life and what it truly means to “live life.”

My mental health awareness started when I became a single mom, and I felt something was wrong with me, which I couldn’t explain. I would do self-harm to ease the pain I am feeling and have several suicide attempts. My family didn’t understand mental health since it was a stigma, especially for traditional Chinese communities. I was clinically diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses: Bipolar, ADHD, Post-partum Depression, PTSD since I was raped, I had DID (I have 6 multiple known personalities), and I have eating disorders (anorexia-bulimia). My physical health soon deteriorated, and life was never the same. I couldn’t get out of bed, I saw no hope for my life. I allowed my mental illness to define me until I encountered life coaching through D’ Cup Coffee Republic and started working with my life coach, Master Coach A. I realized that my mental illness should not define her as a person. Even with mental challenges, there is hope that I can still live life beautifully with significance, and it’s a matter of CHOICE. Through life coaching, I learned to become responsible and accountable for my life decisions, and as I became mentally fit, I got healed from the multiple mental illnesses.

My journey allowed me to realize that health & wellness is more the physical health but it allowed me to see the value of working on mental fitness first towards holistic wellness.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

One of the events during summer was training in tennis with an uncle’s friend. While waiting, I remember that I got to shoot some hoops, and I didn’t know my uncle’s friend, Paul Calamiong, was a basketball coach who was a soon-to-be pastor. He discovered my ability and recruited me to join the varsity team. From then on, I got more into physical fitness.

The Biggest event that allowed me to get into a wellness-focused lifestyle and decided to go all the way in was when my mental health deteriorated, and I couldn’t function. I couldn’t get up from bed, and I was very suicidal. Journeying with my coach, Master Coach A (Adette Purto), truly inspired me to go back into wellness and look into holistic health through the lens of mental fitness.

My primary motivation in going all-in aside from my daughter is that I have found my God-given purpose because I know countless people who suffer like me who need help. I can also see different people going to physical fitness without understanding mental health, emotional health, and spiritual health and, in turn, lives an unbalanced and unharmonious life.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My go-to activity is definitely Life Coaching as it helps empower me, brings fulfillment in my life, and uplifts my spirits. Being able to serve and help someone through life coaching gives me that automatic energy boost. The life coaching process allows me to correct my thought process as it helps fix cognitive distortions, enables me to have a healthier perspective in life, helps me grow, and allows me to become a better human each day.

My go-to exercise is Pilates and stretching. As they say, sitting is the new smoking. Both are go-to exercises that I can do anywhere and anytime. Knowing Pilates’ principles and fundamentals helps me correct my posture and strengthen the core muscles group, which is very important in my day-to-day life, especially with my lumbarized spine and daily functioning. Stretching is very important to me as it releases muscle tension and allows me to have more range of movement.

My go-to beverage is Evian because it is untouched by men until you open it, and it undergoes 15 years of natural filtration process; therefore, it is filled with minerals. It helps replenish my skin, hair, and muscle.

My go-to food is salad and egg. As we all know, greens contain Vitamin A, Vitamin C, beta-carotene, calcium, folate, fiber, and phytonutrients that helps the body. It restores my energy, it is light, but it is filling and jampacked with nutrients that are beneficial to my gut-brain health. Aside from being a high source of protein, an egg is good for my muscles and physical health and is a source of nutrients that provides mental health benefits for me.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Since my mental health deteriorated and I went through the process of life coaching, I became the product itself. I experienced how powerful it is in my life, and with that came the heart to allow other people to experience what I have received. I saw countless people in need of help, and I received this as the answer to what brings fulfillment and purpose in my life.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The normal challenges of people starting a career in fitness & wellness, I am blessed not to experience it simply because I went through the process of being a product of it. I’ve been coached and am still being coached, I study, I got certified, I have nurtured, and I have practiced. Until this very moment, I am blessed to be in a community that promotes and supports mental fitness and wellness in general.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

For the entire pandemic, our organization never stopped serving. I am one of the individuals giving mental health & fitness talk and mindful eating talk, which is helping a lot, especially for individuals who are losing hope, experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. I also do guesting on different platforms, and I do classes virtual and face-to-face.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

CPD accreditation of our Fitness & Nutrition Coaching Certification. We are approaching this on an organizational based, and we are introducing this as a peer coaching modality. We aim to shift the mindset of people and provide education that when we talk about Fitness & Nutrition, it is not only about physical health but also about mental fitness and nutrition for your mental health. It is a holistic approach to Fitness & Nutrition that begins with mental health.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Loyalty. Loyalty means you have the staying power and discipline to follow routine, norms, strategies related to the profession’s discipline.

Humor. Many people feel that when you talk about health, fitness, and wellness, it is a boring thing. When you talk about it, you should put some fun and creativity so that people can appreciate getting in shape that although it can be challenging, it can look and it seems easy because I can make the process fun and enjoyable to them.

Kindness. Being kind to yourself because you cannot give what you do not have. For you to have a lasting change and transformation, you need to learn to be kind to one’s self first so you can start valuing your health & wellness and therefore take action that heals you, nurtures you, and invest on essential aspects in life that builds you as an individual.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Some people would talk about 8 to 10 domains of health & wellness, but for me, at the basic when you talk about wellness, you should be operating well in all Four quadrants of physical, mental, spiritual, emotional health. If you lack on any of the quadrants, then it means you need improvements.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Without wellness, there is nothing. Without wellness, you cannot achieve success in life, and nothing matters without your wellness.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

More and more companies are now open to inviting speakers to talk about fitness, nutrition, and mental health. Companies have been reaching out to our organization to ask for customized programs based on their company’s needs. We not only tailor our coaching program to their needs, but we also make sure that we approach it in a holistic perspective that they get to benefit from all four quadrants of wellness, so they realize their full potential, work productively and fruitfully, can cope and manage the normal stressors in life, and they will be able to make a contribution to their community.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. It has to be your passion.

Passion is where your motive and intention come from.

2. Undergo the Right and Proper Training

With all the information available to us, It is easy to believe what people say and operate in mythical strategies and not science-based. But with training, you get empirical results that are result-based and scientifically proven.

3. It is not only enough for you to become a practitioner, but you must practice it as your lifestyle.

You must be practicing and the very product of what you are doing. The practitioner must be a product of the process of the health journey. It means that you know the highs and lows so that the person can be administered with the proper technique at the right time, with the right tools and processes. So the person should be a living and breathing product of their practice.

4. Desire to serve

Health and wellness is a service industry. Practicing wellness creates so much value in the life of people, and so when you create value, it naturally comes back to you as earnings. So the desire to serve has to be greater than the desire to gain money.

5. Know how to build it as a business and not just a profession.

when you are operating as a business owner and entrepreneur of the industry, you are more responsible because you are looking into the end-to-end of the practice and how it can benefit your client and your audience. Your audience is the observer, the people who are thinking if they can do wellness, even before they become your client. It is different when looking at it as a professional making money versus looking at it as an entrepreneur or business owner because you are looking at the whole industry and the entire landscape. A coaching entrepreneur can see the future, therefore, continuously create and innovate.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our movement is Mental Fitness First. In wellness, mental should come first because without eat your health can collapse. Just like in my journey, no matter how physically fit I was, everything else collapsed when my mental health deteriorated.

We have the B-Learning Society (Brain Learning Society), where we study different mental models. Why do you need to learn mental models? Because mental models are the representation of how a person interprets and sees the world. Oftentimes, people are suffering in their mental state simply because they don’t understand how the world is operating versus how they see the world, and that is where the gap is coming from.

Through the B-Learning Society, we will be giving birth to B-Learning Homes for Mental Fitness, with a state-of-the-art facility for mental fitness. True Blue Life Coaching practice with different approach and methods will be used here to nurture a person to become wholistically well starting with their mental fitness.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am a fan of Nike. Nike would be nice because I want the slogan “Just Do It” because you just have to do it to get started in wellness. Nike features outstanding athletes that beat the odds. They come from an unlikely background, people have judged them calling them crazy for having dreams, but these people showed them what crazy could do. In mental health, they said that mental illnesses are impossible to be healed and cured, but it is possible for me because I decided to “Just do it”.

