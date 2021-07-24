Candace Wolfshohl of Frost Bank: “Define your vision and values”

Define your vision and values. If you don’t know what you stand for — including your ethics and moral compass — it’s going to be difficult to lead. It’s easy for the train to run off the track. At Frost, we’re very lucky because we’ve clearly defined our values in our “Blue Book,” which we constantly revisit and scrutinize.

Candace Wolfshohl is Group Executive Vice President of Culture and People Development with Frost, overseeing employee development and training, as well as Frost’s corporate culture. She joined Frost in 1983 as a secretary and rapidly moved up through the organization, holding positions including personal banker, corporate trainer, retail administration, call center manager, technology manager and leadership development program manager. Candace believes all Frost employees are responsible for creating an exceptional culture, and in a culture driven by Integrity, Caring and Excellence, she works to translate Frost’s value proposition to employees and customers alike.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I graduated from Texas A&M University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and minor in General Business, and then strayed into a position at Frost Bank in 1983 by pure luck. I was hired into the Management Trainee Program, which only lasted two weeks. After that, I became a secretary and continued on my Frost journey, holding 10 different positions along the way.

Since the beginning, Frost’s people-first approach to business stood out to me. It’s clear that the people at Frost are our greatest asset, and I believe all employees are responsible for creating an exceptional culture. Now, in my role as group executive vice president of culture and people development, I work to uphold Frost’s corporate culture, which is driven by Integrity, Caring and Excellence, and translate those values to employees and customers alike.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In my second management assignment, as a contact center manager, I remember stepping into a room of people who were routinely answering calls all day, every day, operating only as phone answerers. They were there, but they weren’t fully plugged into the call center. Because of my training, I knew these employees didn’t have an understanding of the impact their jobs made — they didn’t have a higher purpose at the time. So, I sat down with other leaders in the call center, and we came up with a plan to help our employees better understand their contributions.

From that point on, every morning, we gathered all of our managers on a platform at the front of the call center at 8:20 a.m. and got everyone excited about the day. We would announce the highest call taker from the previous day — a manager would grab an award — a “shooting star” — that had been given to the previous winner and run it over to the day’s new winner. We’d mention any late breaking news that might generate a greater variety of calls. Everyone started their day out with more fun because of it! In fact, we literally began each day by screaming, “be good to each other, be good to customers, and have FUN!”

Employees began leaning on each other, working together and adjusting their mindset — a new mindset that helped each person see how they contributed to the company’s overall success.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We launched our new Performance Management Process (PMP) System in April, which is rooted in our Frost culture. It’s a completely different approach to performance management than we had in the past — it focuses on alignment with our core values and managers as performance coaches. We partnered with Dr. Michael O’Connor for this, a world-renowned leader in the space of values-based leadership.

Another exciting project we’re working on is defining the future of work at Frost. We’re fully embracing hybrid work models, with the goal of enhanced productivity while also affording employees as much flexibility as possible given their current role, responsibilities and personal preferences.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

These days, work-life balance is an interesting dilemma — our personal and work lives have gotten so twisted up, even before the pandemic. Plus, employees have different expectations of care from their employers, which only adds to the confusion. At Frost, we understand that your work life should be complimentary to your home life, and we aim to strike that balance.

Regardless of your personality or behavioral style (at Frost, we primarily use DiSC), people want and need some level of stability and security. However, the circumstances of the past year have sparked new levels of uncertainty in the workplace. For example, the flexibility of virtual work environments adds to the dilemma at hand by completely blending our daily work and personal lives. I remember years ago when the end of the workday was really the end of the workday. We didn’t have technology to log onto from home. Home was the focus of our personal time. Work was business. And now, they’re basically one and the same. This presents challenges for all companies as we fine tune how to work with greater success and satisfaction for all.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

It’s easy to forget the direct connection between our brain and our body. When individuals are unhappy mentally, they also start to break down physically. Being unhappy in your job causes stress, and in turn, stress causes illness. And when unhappy workers are in a state where they can’t function properly, that can have a sizeable impact on productivity, as well as the larger organization.

It’s illogical to me that unhappy people could possibly deliver happy experiences — for their customers or for their colleagues. We can’t positively impact other people’s lives through the organization until we first address our own happiness and purpose. That’s why we need to treat the people around us with grace, understanding and acceptance. If we don’t, then we’re waiting for everything to erupt around us.

We work hard to improve all experiences at Frost, for our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our communities. Our core work values are clearly defined and explained in our Relationship Banking book which we call our “Blue Book.” The core of what we do relies on good people living their daily work life in alignment with our core work values of Integrity, Caring and Excellence. We’re an optimistic company.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1. Define your vision and values. If you don’t know what you stand for — including your ethics and moral compass — it’s going to be difficult to lead. It’s easy for the train to run off the track. At Frost, we’re very lucky because we’ve clearly defined our values in our “Blue Book,” which we constantly revisit and scrutinize. If you don’t revisit your vision and your values, then what are you leading toward? Individual success is important to drive organizational success. While it’s extremely rare to find people with the exact same set of values as the organization’s, you can focus on hiring people who are most closely aligned or are willing to adapt to your culture.

2. Focus on the people. If you take care of your people, they will take care of the work. When we get too absorbed in the output and lose sight of the people who are doing that work, we get caught in a trap. People will mentally check out because they don’t feel valued, heard or seen. In turn, you’ll end up having to hire more people than you need because not everyone is bringing their “A game.” We’re all here to drive organizational success. This is mentioned in different ways throughout our “Blue Book.” My personal favorite is, “Our employees accomplishing our mission in accordance with our core values is our greatest asset.”

3. Be an employee advocate. We have a lot of amazing people at Frost who will break their backs for our customers. For instance, the dedication our employees showed through our PPP efforts. We transitioned to a fully remote environment, working long hours and weekends, because we knew it had a direct impact on our customers. And we’d do the same for our employees. We’ve spent the last few years beefing up the employee experience which includes enhanced benefits, facilities, technology and much more. Just as we listen to our customers and deliver what they need and want, we’re doing a much better job of listening to and delivering on needs for our employees. After all, without them, we can’t serve our stakeholders or improve lives. We feel like we have just as much responsibility to our employees as they have to Frost and our customers.

4. Take care of yourself. When we began hosting those morning pep rallies in the call center, I realized we needed to encourage employees to be good to themselves, too. If we don’t take personal time or do the things that make us healthy and happy, then we really can’t begin to help others.

5. Keep it simple. Sometimes we think that the more complicated we get, the smarter we sound. When actually, you have to work hard to keep it simple — and we do! The more we can take a step back and ask ourselves the simplest way to present the matter at hand, the better. Something our CEO Phil Green always says to us is, “if you can’t explain it to your grandmother in 21 words or less, you’re making it up or don’t understand it.” He also encourages us to always identify the tagline. Our customers think the same way — they don’t want to know how the watch was built; they just want to know the time.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

Know who you are and stick to it. We, at Frost Bank, know who we are. We lead with Integrity, Caring and Excellence, and this guides us in everything we do. We look hard at every situation with these three values in mind, and in our world, we put people first with the goal of improving their well-being.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

This should really be asked of the folks who work with me; however, I think they’d describe me as being there but not always there. I give a lot of leeway, sometimes too much. I often make the mistake of thinking people have the same vision I have for something. A colleague often reminds me that we all have a different movie playing in our head.

Since relationships are built on trust, I’m fortunate that I’m very close to my immediate team members. We’ve been together for years and really know each other. When I create chaos by not providing enough clarity and direction, they forgive me. I’m extremely blessed to have them on my team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am particularly grateful for my former colleague and mentor, Sherry Castillo. Throughout our time working together, she constantly pushed, challenged and empowered me to do things I had never done before. She saw something in me early on and stepped into the role of a mentor, which was incredibly valuable to me then and now.

An example that comes to mind was when we were converting our main frame systems to a new platform, which required training all bankers accordingly. We conducted the first training in a very traditional format, which was delivered lecture style with lights off and an acetate on an overhead projector. Sherry asked us afterward if our colleagues learned anything — we had no idea. She suggested that we call a few trainees to find out. After numerous heartbreaking conversations, we concluded that no one had retained much, if anything. Then, Sherry told us to come to work the next day to watch a movie. We all showed up to popcorn and sodas and watched Dead Poets Society, which she used to teach us that our training and education should be creative and interactive. This was a game changer. We completely reinvented the training, and it was a huge win. In fact, our vendor partner approached us and asked to purchase it, as they had never before seen this delivery style.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Frost exists to improve lives. From our founding in 1868, we’ve been a force for good. Our team members are committed to serving others, and we bring goodness to the world by fostering a culture that extends to our communities. One banker who stands out in this space is Dan Geddes in Houston. Dan has led our expansion efforts over the last couple of years, in which we’ve doubled our presence and hired hundreds of bankers. He is a true servant leader in the Houston community. It’s Frost bankers like Dan who turn our success into goodness by serving others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two quotes to share. One comes from Ken Trapp, who gave me my first management role at Frost. I was so concerned about not being ready to lead anyone. He instructed me to, “take care of the people, and the people will take care of the work.” I’ve used this advice in everything I do as a leader. Mutual trust is so important between leaders and their teams, and this quote always reminds me of that.

The second comes from my husband, Bob. Every day he would tell our children, “do good, don’t do bad.” It’s so simple, yet so powerful. This is what we strive for every day at Frost as we’re making people’s lives better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind and generous. I love leaving a large tip when I receive great service. When someone works very hard and is pleasant to be around, they deserve recognition. A proper “thank you” and a large tip can change someone’s day. And — I encourage you to send a card or a gift when you can. Saying “Happy Birthday” by text is OK, sending a card is great and sending a card with a gift is a game changer. Gifts don’t have to be expensive. It’s the gesture that counts.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!