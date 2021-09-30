Candace Maxwell: “Business Savvy is key”

Business Savvy is key: it’s not called show business for no reason. I am all about artistry and the artistic process, but there is a point where in order to level up you have to take on the business side of acting with just as much care, craft and development.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Candace Maxwell.

Multi-talented and stunning Caribbean-American actress and dancer Candace Maxwell, best known for her roles on “Power,” “Katy Keene,” and “Insatiable,” is on her way to becoming Hollywood’s newest starlet as she stars in Tyler Perry’s upcoming BET+ series “All the Queen’s Men” premiering Thursday, September 9th. The 10-episode male exotic dancer series is based on Christian Keyes book, Ladies Night from Tyler Perry Studios and centers on the life of “Marilyn ‘Madam’ Deville” (Eva Marcille) and members working at Club Eden, the fictional home to the hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country. Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed box, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems. Maxwell portrays the role of “DJ Dime,” the resident DJ at Club Eden, who is the voice and rhythm of the club. She is a young, fun, sexy ambitious woman who is the life of the party and looks to Madam as a mentor, becoming her protégé. Madame takes Dime under her wing hoping to train her to become her #2 and the face of the club.

Maxwell is a first-generation Caribbean-American born to parents from the islands of Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago. Born in Westford, Connecticut, Maxwell was raised in Queens, New York where as a young child, she loved music and dance proving her to be a natural performer and entertainer. She then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she attended CCEPA (Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts) and after graduating, she went on to study Acting and minored in Dancing. She trained extensively in ballet, modern, jazz, tap, African, partnering and hip hop which led her to dance professionally for the New York Knicks City Dancers and became a back-up dancer for hip-hop icons Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Lil Kim and P. Diddy. Her skills landed her dance segments on major TV shows and catapulted her to Broadway where she made her debut in Kenny Leon’s “Holler If You Hear Me.” Having her eyes set on expanding her opportunities in an acting career, Candace trained at the Maggie Flanigan Studio with an in-depth focus on the Meisner technique and has since taken the acting world by storm. Prior to booking her exciting role on “All the Queen’s Men,” Candace starred as Cassandra Haynes on Starz’ Power, Didi on CW’s Katy Keene, and Jasmine on Netflix’s “Insatiable.”

In her free time, Maxwell enjoys cooking, traveling, food and culture, and writing poetry. Health and wellness is extremely important to her. She maintains her mental health by working out and meditating often. She is an advocate for underprivileged youth and works with young teenage girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me 🙂

I was raised in Queens, NY (St. Albans to be exact) in a typical Caribbean-American immigrant household. My mom and dad are from Jamaica and Trinidad in the West Indies. My mother who raised me as a single mother made sure to embed in me a sense of pride for my culture, rich tradition, and of course the idea of the American Dream. She made sure I knew from an early age the importance of hard work and education plus never failed to mention to me the sacrifices she made for my sister and me to have access to a better life and more opportunities.

As a child, I remember lots of books, music, dancing, cooking, and space to play. I was a super imaginative kid always putting on shows for my family and guests. My parents always embraced the performer in me. More than that I grew up with a lot of love and for that I feel the luckiest.

I come from humble beginnings, what we didn’t have in the monetary value we made up for in love, care, compassion and drive.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I don’t know if there was an isolated moment but there were definitely a series of events that led me on the path. I’ve always been a natural mover, and performer. For as long as I could remember I always loved music and dance and felt comfortable expressing myself as a mover (I like to believe I came out of the womb dancing). I used to watch tv and mimic people’s accents and physical mannerisms. My parents saw something budding in me and wanted to help me channel my energy so they put me in ballet at the YMCA in Jamaica, Queens when I was 5. I caught on fast and kept with my dance training my entire life.

Around the same time, a family friend in Queens who had her own agency approached my mom about letting me model and audition for commercials. For whatever reason with little to no experience, my mom agreed to try it and we would spend our afternoons on the subway commuting into the city to audition. I remember my mom always rehearsing with me — at this point, there were no acting coaches, everything we did was self-taught and I really enjoyed the process.

After what felt like years of auditioning and a million NO’s, I started booking. I remember 3 commercials and a movie back-to-back (a Coca-Cola Christmas spot, a Child Health Plus commercial, a Nickelodeon spot with Mariah Carey and a small part in Disappearing Acts with Sanna Lathan). That was it — I knew I wanted to continue working in front of the camera. It was fun missing school and I liked the idea of making my own money, I felt a sense of independence even as a child.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I finished acting conservatory in June of 2018 and that summer I hit the ground running with auditions. It was October 2018 and I was already feeling burnt out with a load of auditions after graduating from such an all-encompassing program. I was headed to Ireland for a family vacation and the day before I was set to leave, I got an audition for a recurring role on season 6 of Power. Power is what I consider an iconic NY show, and because of that, I didn’t think I would book the role. I was so consumed with my vacation that I didn’t put much pressure on myself for the audition. I learned my lines and broke down the script as usual. I went to the audition calmly, did each scene once on tape for casting and was off to the airport with my sister. Two days into being in Ireland I got a call from my agent saying I booked the role of the sexy, ambitious Cassandra Haynes and needed to fly back for a table read and just like that voila my acting career started. I am so thankful for that show. I got to be a part of iconic New York television and work with people I’ve admired in this industry. Not bad for my first job outta’ school.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I can think of is all the terrible hair and makeup choices I’ve made along the way. I remember my first carpet event was for my Broadway debut in the musical ‘Holler If You Hear Me.’ I wore the shortest, tightest dress Little Black Dress with this awfully bright pink lipstick. I look back at those pictures like “why… and who styled you boo!” Of course, at the time I didn’t have the money for styling, but I can now say that when it comes to makeup less is more and when it comes to fashion classic is better than trendy. Those pictures are forever floating around somewhere on the internet and I will always be a little embarrassed… but also I was making my Broadway debut with some heavy hitters so who really cares how bright my lipstick was.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Tell us about your role on “All the Queen’s Men.”

The most exciting project I’m working on right now is me… lol but really, I’m in a place where all of my ideas about life and what matters to me has shifted. I’m cultivating a new version of myself and that takes time and a lot of introspect. In a way, Dime who I play in “All the Queen’s Men” is quite similar. Although my world and Dime’s world are drastically different they are both young women on a journey to self-discovery, facing new career heights and life challenges along the way. Dime has way more edge, sex appeal, and fearlessness than I possess but that’s why I love playing her. She manages, DJs and emcees at the male exotic nightclub EDEN which is home to “All The Queens Men.” Dime navigates a world where women come to live out their wildest sexual fantasies and are given full permission to do so…so long as they are PAYING :).

Dime is being mentored by the owner of Club Eden, Madam (played by the beautiful Eva Marcille) and is a budding businesswoman herself. I love the world of “All the Queen’s Men” because we take gender roles and flip them upside down. So often women are objectified and looked at through the male gaze. In our show the men are what’s up for grabs and the women are in charge. Serious girl power/ BOSSY vibes.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

There is a quote “What if I fall? Oh, but my darlin’, what if you fly?” Think about it… why would you allow your mind to immediately succumb to failure without trying. I believe failure is a made-up social idea. To me, there is no failure, just lessons and when you are living in your purpose and following a calling I don’t think your internal compass could ever lead you to “failure.” Closed doors, missed opportunities — maybe but never a failure. It’s so absolute — the only thing that is absolute is death… maybe. So I would say… DO IT. Life is short and full of surprises. Allow yourself to be surprised.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Relinquish Control: do the work and surrender to the process. Too often I found myself game planning my moves strategically instead of focusing on the work. Once I started focusing on growing as an artist, things just came to me with ease. Stop Comparing Yourself: no two careers are the same just like no two lives, so stop comparing your journey to anyone else’s. Comparison is the thief of all joy so cheer for your fellow actor, but focus on building yourself. Trust Yourself: listen to your inner voice and follow your internal compass, it’s never wrong. Business Savvy is key: it’s not called show business for no reason. I am all about artistry and the artistic process, but there is a point where in order to level up you have to take on the business side of acting with just as much care, craft and development. Be Authentically Yourself: everyone else is taken.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do something other than Act… find other creative outlets, travel, build solid friendships & relationships, get involved in philanthropy, laugh a lot. everything doesn’t need to be career or income-driven. Have fun, find your inner kid and PLAY :). Never stop playing. Also, don’t lose the love. The business can be downright heartbreaking and exhausting. There are days when I want to quit but I have to remind myself why I do it and why I love acting. Anytime I go back to basics the love is still there and that keeps me going.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Random Acts of Kindness — aka RACKS. Everyday, genuinely do random acts of kindness towards family, friends, and strangers. I’ve had really bad days where someone smiled at me, gave me a compliment or bought me my afternoon coffee and it changed the trajectory of my entire day and everyone I came in contact with. Doing random acts of kindness without wanting something in return is a great way to raise the overall frequency of the atmosphere and bring joy to you and others around you. A smile and a hello go a LONG WAY.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had so many life-changing teachers from magnet school, to performing arts camp, and conservatory. People who touched my life and made me feel seen and heard and pushed me beyond my comfort zone as an artist. There are too many to name, but I will say I am eternally grateful for Lorna Ann Rainey my first agent/manager, my mother Monica Waite who none of this would be possible without and my acting teacher Karen Chamberlain who helped me believe in my abilities as an actress.

But my mom, Monica, she’s the real MVP. She took my first headshots in our backyard with her camera because headshot photographers were not in our budget. Those very same “low budget pictures” got me booked. So, thanks mom for always finding a way and always believing in me. Her make-it-work attitude and creativity served me in my career and was a springboard for how I handle adversity to this day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Not sure who said it but a life lesson quote that stuck with me is “How You Do Anything is How You Do Everything”. Once I started to become more aware of myself and my habits I got to see how “situations” may have changed but how my habits & actions were exactly the same. So now I try to do everything with excellence and care- because if I can do it with the small things imagine how much capacity I’ll have to offer the “Big Things” in life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to have breakfast with Ms. Lynn Whitfield. Lynn is a fabulous actress who is the epitome of class and grace, yet appeals to a wide audience with her grounded, real appeal. She knocks out every role she does and brings such depth to all of her work. I admire her ability to manage a rich career and still have a family outside of Hollywood.

And I would love to have lunch with Sade, her voice is iconic. I often wonder who is the woman behind the voice, the sultry gaze and the timeless hits. I would love to portray her in her biopic. Sade has an air of vulnerability and mystery that many artists of today are lacking. They are both iconic legends I would love to learn from.

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can follow me on Instagram @cmaxwella_ my IG is a little bit lifestyle, a little bit work and a whole lotta Candace.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!