Candace Chambers: “Know the value of your story”

Before I published my book in January of 2018, I mainly served students and professionals through the editorial services of my company. I always had a vision for the business to reach more students, but I was not as sure of how I would achieve this goal.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Candace Chambers.

Candace Chambers is the CEO of Educational Writing Services, LLC, where she provides college admissions and scholarship coaching to high school and college students, conducts college readiness and scholarship essay writing workshops throughout the U.S., and provides editorial services to students and professionals. She is also the author of Write Your Way to a Successful Scholarship Essay. All of her collegiate education, including her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees have been free, and she has not had to acquire any student loans due to her strategic method of finding and attaining scholarships through the avenue of writing. She works to provide students with the tools to attend college debt-free and enjoy their college experience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

During my undergraduate and graduate experiences, I worked as a writing tutor in an on-campus writing center. I loved the opportunity to assist students one-on-one with their writing and also conduct group writing workshops across the campuses. After graduating from graduate school with a degree in English and a focus in Rhetoric and Composition, I decided to take a year to decide my next steps for my professional career. While working as a Public Affairs Writer/Editor for the USDA, I missed the element of teaching writing. Also, during this break from school, I learned more about entrepreneurship and decided that it was time to share my gifts and talents of writing with the world. Therefore, I decided to write a book about writing scholarship essays to share what I learned during my journey of applying to college and attaining scholarships. I also used this book as a catapult for my business.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

While a graduate student at the University of Alabama, I taught Freshman Composition courses for two semesters. Before teaching, I had many apprehensions about how I would perform as a writing instructor. But, throughout the semester, I had a great and memorable time with my students. Many of the students wrote letters about the impact of the course on not only their writing skills but their future as scholars. This experience provided me with the confidence to start my own business which focuses on community-based writing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Currently, I am working on expanding my college coaching program to students in the 9–11 grades. My vision is for the program to provide college preparation on a nationwide scale through the avenue of literacy. I also am working on my second book which is tailored toward people with a desire to attend graduate school without large amounts of debt. I will be sharing tips and strategies that I learned to have a free graduate school education. The new book will be similar to my previous book, but it will be tailored toward finding sources of funding for graduate school and methods in writing documents needed for graduate school admissions such as personal statements and fellowship applications.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My book is titled, Write Your Way to a Successful Scholarship Essay. It is targeted at high school and college students and provides ways to find funding for college through institutional, local, state, and national scholarships. It also provides tips and strategies for students to learn how to write a scholarship essay. I guide students chapter by chapter to write the essay by sharing what I have learned as a scholarship essay writer.

Specific Passage:

Scholarships are often the go-to source of monies to help students become financially secure during college. High school seniors, as well as college students, search for scholarships to help them pay for expenses. Many scholarships require the writing of an essay to be eligible for funds, and this requirement often deters students from composing the essay. Therefore, this guide will provide students with steps to composing a scholarship essay that can enable students to enjoy college with less worry about financial costs.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three character traits that were most instrumental to the success of launching my book were persistence, dedication, and courage. For persistence, there were many days that I did not have the energy to write. I thought I ran out of ideas, and I did not know if I was going to finish writing the book. But I learned how to take writing breaks in order not to burn out. This method helped me to persist in writing the book. The character trait of dedication relates to the many drafts I created to produce my final draft. I wrote at least 8 drafts of the book due to personal edits and from the suggestions of trusted friends. After writing, I had to continue my dedication to the book by designing the cover and establishing the sales and distribution channels. Lastly, courage was the character trait I used before the launch of the book. I was somewhat apprehensive about releasing a book because I was not sure if I was the appropriate expert for the content I wanted to portray. But I continued to fight past the fear of the launch into a successful exposure of the book.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before I published my book in January of 2018, I mainly served students and professionals through the editorial services of my company. I always had a vision for the business to reach more students, but I was not as sure of how I would achieve this goal. Therefore, much of my work was one-on-one with students and professionals as I edited resumes, personal statements, grants, and dissertations. After publishing my book, the avenue of assisting students opened tremendously. I did a few book signings and then I began doing speaking engagements and writing workshops across the state of Mississippi since that is my home state. I traveled to churches, community groups, and colleges/universities speaking out about the importance of attending school debt-free by writing scholarship essays. As the book’s presence grew, the demand for speaking engagements and writing workshops expanded nationally. As a speaker and facilitator, I was able to use the book as a tool to spread the word about the skills I taught in the sessions. The book truly catapulted my business to expand its reach nationwide and assisted me in becoming an expert in my field.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I would inform a friend to write their book despite inner apprehension. However, I would recommend that they take much time to develop their ideas before writing. With the proper foundation, writing the book can open doors for people to spread a message that reflects their strengths and showcases what they’ve learned in life. The opportunity to write a book is a gift in itself, and many people need to write what is inside of them for others to learn and grow. Writing a book can create lucrative opportunities because the author has taken the time and initiative to write their ideas for publication. This effort instantly provides a sense of credibility for one’s brand and business and sets a person out from the crowd.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

A few things I wish I knew about promoting a book involves pricing and products/services. Before I published my book, my intended audience was high school and college students. Since these students may not have the extra funds to purchase supplemental materials such as my guidebook, I chose to price the book for $7 for cost accessibility. However, I learned that having a low cost for my book could decrease the credibility associated with the material. I had to remember that I was an expert in this field and that the price should reflect that. Also, parents and community groups could be my audience for purchasing the book, therefore yielding a higher pricing point. Also, I learned about the value of supplemental products/services which accompany the book. Many people were buying the book, but I learned that I needed added products or services for customers as options after they bought the book. Therefore, I created more services to accompany the book to increase sales and services.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

The promotional elements that an author covers depend on their level of expertise in different areas. I was able to edit and proofread my book because of my background as an English professor, but I recommend that authors engage with an editor if editing/proofreading is not their strong suit. It is always great to have another set of eyes on one’s writing, so they can check for overarching clarity and smaller sentence-level errors. Also, there are some templates for cover design, but authors can consult an expert. I recommend that authors have an idea of their cover design to inform the expert on how to bring your idea to life. Lastly, for promotion, I suggest that authors do their research on free avenues of marketing before paying an expert. I began with free marketing and distribution through Amazon and used that as a stepping stone to my promotional tactics.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Five Things an Author Needs to Know to Successfully Promote and Market a Book

Know the value of your story.

If you have a desire to write a book, there must be a story you want to tell. Do not underestimate the power and value of your story because people need to learn about your life experiences or even engage in a sense of fantasy to escape their everyday lives. Ultimately, you will need to place the most value on the story you want to tell before, during, and after you write the book. When writing my book, I understood my “why” and the value of the story. Students’ success was where I placed the value of my story.

2. Have an intended audience in mind.

Knowing who you are writing for will help you to not only shape the writing of your book but also how you promote and market your book. Think about your target market. Who are you writing directly for? Some examples could be mothers, women, men ages 30–50, young children, adolescents, students, etc. Once you identify a specific audience, then you can strengthen how you approach your writing and how you target certain marketing channels after publication.

3. Think about the next steps after publication.

While writing your book, think of what you want as an outcome of your published writing. You may want to schedule book signings at your local library or bookstore. You can also schedule book signings at your alma mater, if applicable, or within your local community. Media press is another good avenue to market your book. After the initial marketing, determine how you will create added value, which are additional avenues of revenue such as speaking engagements, products, apparel, or workshops.

4. Position yourself as an expert through your online presence

Before publishing your book, establish your online presence. People may search your name on Google or by using social media platforms, so be sure to position yourself professionally because you now have the added title of “published author.” Your online presence will be vital to aligning with the credibility of who you are as a writer. Therefore, establish or revise your profile on major social media platforms, and also on Amazon or Goodreads.

5. Network with people within and outside of your field

Networking is important to spread the word about your book. This form of marketing can help your book to be distributed in arenas within and outside of your field of expertise. Talk with people in your social circles about your book, and ask if you can do a book signing or speaking engagement with the groups they may be connected to. For example, if you are writing a self-help book for teens, you could contact local community groups in your area to do a book reading event with adolescents. Exposure is key when marketing your book, so do not be afraid to spread the word.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would like to meet with former First Lady, Michelle Obama. She inspires me as a fellow African American woman who carries herself with grace. She’s an advocate for education as I am. Also, she has published her book, Becoming, and marketed it to have a book tour and also a Netflix special. I would like to ask her questions about her process in writing and publishing her book, and how she envisions the impact of her writing on younger generations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can visit www.edwritingservices.org or visit my website at candacechambers.com. They can also follow me at @candacechmbrs on Instagram and @candace_writer on Twitter. Lastly, they can follow my business @educationalwritingservices on Instagram and Educational Writing Services LLC on Facebook.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.