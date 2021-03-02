Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Expat Author Shares Healing Journey in her First Novel

– A Positive Pivot During COVID Lock-Down – Amidst travel restrictions and lock-downs, Canadian expat author, Lynda Faye Schmidt, completed her novel, The Healing, that will launch on April 23, 2021. Embracing the forced solitude of the pandemic, Schmidt isolated, along with the rest of the world, and committed to completing her novel, a women’s […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Healing by Lynda Faye Schmidt
Book cover, The Healing

– A Positive Pivot During COVID Lock-Down –

Amidst travel restrictions and lock-downs, Canadian expat author, Lynda Faye Schmidt, completed her novel, The Healing, that will launch on April 23, 2021.

Embracing the forced solitude of the pandemic, Schmidt isolated, along with the rest of the world, and committed to completing her novel, a women’s fiction/family drama based on her own life, in an effort to heal her own emotional wounds and put an abusive past behind her. 

Based on true events, The Healing is the story of Cate Henderson who, after twenty-six years in an abusive relationship, sets out on a quest to find healing. Cate packs up everything she owns and leaves Calgary on an odyssey westward, to Vancouver Island, where her ever-present journal and the abundance of nature become the foundation of her self-recovery. She yearns for something deeper and then, when she isn’t looking, she finds love with the solid and virtuous Ethan. Cate thinks his stead-fast love is what she is searching for, but soon realizes she needs to do her own work, that love for herself is the key.

With echoes of Eat, Pray Love, The Healing is a raw and vulnerable exploration of human resilience. At times both painful and uplifting, it’s a story about love, examining motherhood, partnership, grief, expectation, and optimism, and the journey inward to self-love.

One early reviewer, Anne Pybus, registered psychologist with the Canada College of Psychologists, says The Healing is “One woman’s powerful journey of transformation. A lesson to us all to set anchor, to rise again and again, and not to be swallowed into the belly of profound trauma.”

Born in a small town in Saskatchewan, Lynda lived in Calgary, Alberta for almost 30 years. After three-and-a-half years on Vancouver Island, she moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and was there when the pandemic hit.

Schmidt says the writing helped her stay centred while in isolation in Riyadh amid heavy lockdowns and curfews. At times it felt heavy, especially when planned holidays came and went, leaving her unable to see her family. “There were days when it knocked me off my feet, but it turned out to be a really poignant therapy for me, uncovering things that were still buried.”

Schmidt admits that despite the challenges, “COVID is by far not the worst year that I’ve had.” Schmidt, an eternal optimist, hopes her message, “to trust the process of life and live with mindfulness,” resonates in others.

For more information visit https://www.ocpublishing.ca/lynda-faye-schmidt.html or the author’s newly launched website, www.lyndafayeschmidt.com.

    Anne O'Connell

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Transform Imagination into Inspiration

    by Dr. Leonie H. Mattison
    mattjeacock/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    What You Really Need to Know About Post-Breakup Pain

    by GenTwenty
    Two Mixed Race Girlfriends Talking Over Drinks Outdoors
    Community//

    How to Rescue a Relationship through Conversation with Simone Anliker

    by Dr. Andrea Pennington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.