Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Canada Creatively Lends Its 2 Cents On “Be Careful What You Wish For”

Canada Has Fallen In Love!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During my professional career in children’s television a lifetime ago, some of the most creative people that I ever met came from Canada.  There is no doubt Canadians have made a name for themselves in that industry as well as many others requiring right-brained innovation and input.  

So I wasn’t shocked when I was sent this incredibly unique review from a Canadian GENTLEMAN who read my book “Be Careful What You Wish For“.  I imagine that he might just be a writer too in some form or if not, merely “at heart” as his review couldn’t be more beautifully written or deeply touching.  And there is nothing traditional about it, beginning with a poem dedicated to the book and then an equally colorful review.  See for yourself:

I Couldn’t Read it !!
I couldn’t read it through the tears.

At times
My eyes so full they could not see
My heart so fallen it did not beat

And for that moment it Was me .

How could it be?
that only words could…

How could it be ,
How could it be
How?

The words finding a long-forgotten place in me …a sacred space in me

Waking it,
Shaking it,
Into the Now.

N.J.C. (Author)

“There is a place in each one of us that believes in True Love .
Whether we find it in this world or not,
in our heart’s memory, sometimes long forgotten,
we Know it exists.

Our hearts can yearn for it,
our souls can learn from it…
but its magic comes alive in This world, only for a very few .

Gifted so, Laura Wellington shares
both the Magic and the Tragic in
“Be Careful What You Wish For” ,
so for a moment ,or forever, it can come alive in You !

Thank you Laura.”

Nelson Joseph Calfat

I was swept away for an entire day after reading that review on Goodreads as knowing that men are identifying with the book too at such a soulful level excites me.  I knew that they would if they happened to pick a copy up as “Be Careful What You Wish For” is a story about a man, husband, father, warrior, and hero just as much as it is about a woman.  Obviously from Mr. Calfat’s response to the book, he needed Kleenex near him while reading the book too.  Seems to be a common theme and something readers don’t seem to be prepared for as I’ve heard this many times now.  

If I wasn’t capable of inciting a tear or two from you, I feel, I would have failed you as a writer not to mention the very real life behind this body of work.  And although I have been told invoking such a response is a difficult thing to do, admittedly, I found it easy in this particular case.

I dipped my pen in honesty, courage, and vulnerability so as to give you the rare experience of doing the same amid your own memories, emotions, and journey.  Without those, my words would never touch so many so deeply.    

There is a language that we, human beings, speak at a level that negates our differences.  “Be Careful What You Wish For” speaks it.  I welcome all of you reviews, comments, and thoughts if you choose to find out for yourself. 

Laura Wellington onstage at TEDxWilmingtonLive

Laura Wellington, Author at "Be Careful What You Wish For"

Author of "Be Careful What You Wish For", TEDx Speaker, and Founder of THREAD MB

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Laura J. Wellington: “You need to keep your head down”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Celebrity Podcaster Reduced To Tears…And He’s Not The Only One

by Laura Wellington
Community//

I’m Giving Birth At Age 54

by Laura Wellington

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.