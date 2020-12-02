CAN YOU WORK FULL-TIME AND RUN A SIDE-BUSINESS?

There is a notion out there that if you start a passion project side-business, the aim must be to take it full-time and leave your 9-5 job. However, that does not need to be the case!

“Well, I’m really passionate about XYZ but just don’t have the time to pursue it”

“My full-time corporate career is way too demanding; I have no energy to do anything on the side”

“I’m not an entrepreneur, I can’t start my own business”

These are just a few of the excuses that I’ve heard (including from myself) that starting a side business can’t be done successfully while still working full-time.

Now, I know typical entrepreneurial story that you hear goes like this.

“I started my own business because I hated my 9-5 corporate job, so I went out on my own with no money and made a million dollar business”

These stories are great don’t get me wrong, but what about those of us who actually like our full-time corporate job? Perhaps it’s even something you’ve dreamt about doing for a long time.

However, you’re still slightly unfulfilled. Something is missing. You have had a burning desire to help people, earn extra income and start your own business.

How in the heck do you work a full-time job AND start your own business?

I decided to do exactly this. In the midst of a pandemic no less.

I’ve had a strong desire to become a coach for a long time. I’ve had a lot of mindset struggles and lack of purpose growing up. I have done a lot of soul searching, learning and growing throughout my twenties. I wanted to take all of that experience and pass it on.

Just because I had this strong desire doesn’t mean I had any entrepreneurial experience whatsoever because I didn’t!

With really no idea how to start I just decided to put myself out there. The power of social media in 2020!

PUT YOURSELF OUT THERE

This is the single most important piece of advice. If you have a burning desire to do something, put yourself out there and go for it! If you want it badly enough, you will figure it out along the way. It doesn’t have to be perfect, in fact it won’t be. Not now, not ever. It will always be a work in progress, so might as well start somewhere!

INVEST IN YOURSELF

The other major key that has elevated my business has been the help of coaches. People who have been there and done it. People who have what I wanted. Investing in yourself not only expedites your progress but allows you to learn and develop at a rapid pace as well. If not a coach, invest in a course, trainings, listen to podcasts, read book, ANYTHING that will help you advance your knowledge and skills.

MANAGE YOUR TIME

Okay, let’s dive deep. You have the will to succeed, you’ve successfully put yourself out there and have invested in yourself to speed up your growth. What does the day to day look like? Working from 9-5 and then having to work on my business along with all of the other things that life throws at you. Time management becomes even more critical. Eliminating waste and tightening up your schedule seems like a daunting task, but it really isn’t. I found that I immediately improved my time management based on the simple fact that I had less time overall. I was able to effectively eliminate whatever wasn’t serving my purpose and make time for the things that were directly propelling me forward.

BRING IT BACK TO PURPOSE

At the end of the day, running your side business is hard work. There are days when you’re going to be dead tired, come up with excuses not to do the work and feel like it’s a waste of time. This is where reflecting on your purpose becomes crucial. Remembering why you started in the first place always provides a spark for me with a simple reminder that I am doing this for a much bigger purpose than myself. I owe it to people to help them and so do you!

There you have it. If you have any limiting beliefs on starting your side business while still working full-time, that’s completely normal. Belief is where this starts, however. Having the confidence in yourself that you are going to succeed no matter what, that you are going to do whatever it takes, and nothing will get in your way. If you have this mindset, you will win. You will flourish in your full-time job and your side business will be a major success. Despite having all of this responsibility you will have so much positive energy as you will be pursuing what you once never thought was possible!

Get out there and do it!

Ryan, Your PureMind Coach