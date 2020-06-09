Can You Trust Yourself?

During our lifetime, we can expand our ability to deepen our relationship with ourselves. Trust is part of our foundation as human beings. When we’re faced with uncertain times, it’s an opportunity to observe how much we trust or mistrust ourselves.

There is always another path to take when we’re ready to question and understand the root cause

For many of us, our lack of trust stems from blaming ourselves or some force outside of ourselves for what’s happening in our life and the external world.

We each carry a sense of self-betrayal; no one is spared. We might also feel that someone or some institution or system has let us down and broken our trust. And yet, we often forget when we feel this way that this is an an opportunity to understand who and why we trust.

It could be some deep trauma or wound from when we were victimized, and even ancestral trauma that we’ve inherited. And it could also be a limiting belief that is carried in our baggage wherever we go; a belief that clutters the hallways of our hearts.

The first step is awareness; that is what being conscious is all about. Being aware of the root cause and taking a deep look into our foundation of what trust means to us and how trust or mistrust has shown up for us. This energy flows through our veins and our ability to understand where it stems from, and who is actually trustworthy for our wellbeing, is foundational.

Most of us have been raised to trust authority figures — whether it’s a parent, a teacher, a religious leader, an elder — before ourselves. We’ve been conditioned by society that someone outside ourselves is trustworthy. And as life has shown many of us, it was not always wise to follow this instruction. Not everyone is healthy for us. Not everyone can know what’s best for us, even with the best intentions. Imagine what could happen when we taught children to trust our intuition, as well as the experience of our elders. We would expand our abilities to question and build up our own internal navigation system.

True freedom is experienced from unleashing our full potential and going deep into the corners of our mind so we can free it from the known. I hope that these words that were entrusted to me can help you apply practical ways to develop your personal power. The universe is here to give whatever level of push we may need, so we can move forward in whatever direction we feel called to take.

When we can let go of the blame or sense of being let down, we can locate our source of trust within ourselves. Otherwise, we spend our lives forever seeking justice for a betrayal.

Ask yourself, “Where does my mistrust stem from? Where do I feel that I have been betrayed by myself? And where by the people in my life? Who do I become when I feel betrayed and mistrust everyone, including myself?”

Now is the time and we are the people we’ve been waiting for

The world will not be changed by fighting against the current systems but by creating the vision of what could be and remembering to trust ourselves as powerful creators. When we focus on a healthy vision, trust becomes an ever-present reality constantly expanding our experiences. When we perceive our past as a mistake, we are constantly giving energy to this belief.

Universal law teaches us that there are no mistakes, only lessons and reflections along our path. These experiences provide a resistant force to expand our hearts and minds. It is how we become aware of the root cause of why we felt betrayed or lost trust that helps us integrate and take action.

Trusting ourselves and creating trusted relationships are the gateway for living a healthy life. It’s no longer necessary to remain stagnant in relationships that uphold false identities for the sake of safety. We are here to work through challenging people and experiences by not getting sucked into their drama or wanting to save them by understanding whether they are healthy or not for us.

Although revealing your truth in some situations may seem difficult — such as whether or not a relationship is healthy or toxic — it’s worth the effort, as there is more joy, peace, and abundance to be uncovered. Your willingness to evolve in love with others is the precursor to more love evolving within humanity.

John Lennon’s legacy reminds us that we have two foundational motivating forces: fear and love. “When we are afraid, we pull back from life. When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance. We need to learn to love ourselves first, in all our glory and our imperfections. If we cannot love ourselves, we cannot fully open to our ability to love others or our potential to create. Evolution and all hopes for a better world rest in the fearlessness and open-hearted vision of people who embrace life.”

And remember, too often being safe is very risky when we are caged within our limiting beliefs. How can we trek into unknown opportunities and possibilities when we’re stuck in our comfort zone and a false sense of safety? This is why understanding who you trust and mistrust, including yourself, is foundational to where we’re headed.

Can you trust yourself, open your heart, and get on your purposeful path?

Sometimes the only love that exists is the one we create for ourselves. If you are reading this, you’re most likely one of the courageous pioneers our world needs right now. You may be ready to put down your sword because you understand that in the world we’re creating there’s no reason to war within yourself or with others. An eye for an eye simply keeps us divided and blind.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s energy joins us here, “It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny . . . Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be. This is the interrelated structure of reality.”

From my upcoming book series F*ck the Bucket List. The first book is F*ck the Bucket List for the Soul: Discover the Wonder of You (Fall 2020)