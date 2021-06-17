Can you take care of your mental health even in COVID-19 times – Dennis Begos opines

The feelings of loneliness and depression come hand in hand, and the effects of these issues have increased manifold over the last year. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the self-isolation rules in place, everyone is going through this feeling of days of isolation. Even if the world is healing from the pandemic, the truth is very little is being done to treat the mental scars of the past year. According to Dennis Begos, it is up to us to stay motivated and fight off the feelings of depression.

So, is there is a mental wellness guideline that you can follow to maintain your mental health? Sure, there is – read on to know more.

Dennis Begos on selective consumption of news

All of us have a habit of checking the news from time to time to stay updated. However, have you noticed that excess information can often prove detrimental, cause anxiety, and spread panic? If you focus on the pandemic, you will see that updates mostly relay facts about infection and death rates. Sure, recovery news articles can make you feel hopeful, but it is vital to consume news selectively to reduce negative thinking until the situation improves markedly.

Talk to a therapist

If you are feeling depressed, then it is vital to notice the signs. Keep in mind that many individuals are going through the same feelings and experiencing similar degrees of pain. The best way to deal with chronic depression is to talk to a professional therapist or an expert psychologist. Keep in mind these days, and you can book an online appointment as well as a consultation. Professionals will address all your problems provided you can articulate the nature of your issues accurately.

Involve your friends and family

Yes, we have to go through one of the worst phases of self-isolation. Social distancing is alien to human beings as a concept since we are all social animals. However, keep in mind that your family is always around you. It is the best time to catch up on family time. And, if you are missing your friends too much, remember that with advancements in technology, video calls and messaging can connect even the most remote corners of the globe almost seamlessly.

A balanced diet

Last but not least comes nutrition. Nutrition allows you to ward off infections and diseases, primarily pathogen-borne diseases like the COVID-19. However, most of us do not pay attention to a balanced diet when it comes to eating habits. It is all about eating healthy and food items that build the body from within. It is vital to give up on carbs, lower the daily intake of beverages, cut down on alcohol and cigarettes to enjoy a more excellent quality of life.

Remember that the pandemic has been challenging for everyone. It is therefore highly crucial to find ways to cope with this challenge to stay fit and healthy. Mental well-being is vital to enjoying a healthy body for years to come. Keep true to our guidelines and experience a better you. Take care!