Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can You Self-Regulate, Authentically?

The key to developing your conscious self-expression. Do you think before you speak? Or do you think out loud? Some people feel that blurting whatever’s on their mind is the only way to be genuine and trustworthy as a leader. Others feel that careful consideration and self-moderated expression is the only way to be effective. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The key to developing your conscious self-expression.

Do you think before you speak? Or do you think out loud?

Some people feel that blurting whatever’s on their mind is the only way to be genuine and trustworthy as a leader. Others feel that careful consideration and self-moderated expression is the only way to be effective.

The problem with either of these is clear. On the one hand, you can end up spouting hurtful nonsense that you don’t even believe in. On the other, you can end up self-censoring yourself and hiding your gift from the world.

There’s a tension between these two extremes–and the truth lies somewhere in between. The question becomes: how do we self-regulate in a way that is authentic? This dynamic shows up in our emotions, communication, and overall leadership style. 

You might notice this tension in:

-Speaking up vs. Holding back

-Emotional processing vs. Logical analysis

-Concern for others vs. Expression of self

Nature and nurture both lead to different preferences in every one of us. We’re all born with a certain preferred way of being, our innate personality traits. And we all learn to either enhance or subdue them through our upbringing and socialization. 

It’s important to note that we all have a range. There is no one fixed point that is exclusively you. We humans are complex and multifaceted, with a capacity for infinite ways of being and forms of expression. Our range can vary based on the person we’re interacting with, the project we’re working on, or what our commitments and challenges demand from us. 

We also tend to have a center of gravity. You probably favor one of each pair above, and over time it becomes your strong suit. This comes more naturally to you and over time you’ve grown more skillful in using it.

This also means you have an underdeveloped side. It’s still there, just a little… awkward. You might notice that this part of you comes out when you’re reactive or under stress. It might also occur to you as an “uncontrollable impulse.”

The goal in developing ourselves and becoming more mature leaders is to integrate these competing forces so that we can be more intentional and strategic with our words and actions. Rather than instinctively blurting or filtering, we can consciously express ourselves.  

How do we consciously express ourselves?

  1. Acknowledge an impulse when it arises. The goal is to become aware of this in the moment. At first, you might not notice until a few hours later. But with practice it will become minutes and then seconds. Notice the thought, emotion, or sensation that arises. And without judgment, try to describe it. Give it a label or a name so you can work with it.
  2. Check-in with your goals and values. What are you hoping to accomplish in this moment? What’s most important to you? 
  3. What choice can I make and action can I take, in this moment, to create the greatest net value? This is the central question that I learned from Peter Demarest of Axiogenics. A simple and powerful tool that allows you to focus your efforts in the most productive way possible.

This is the key to authentic self-regulation: learning to train our impulses, developing emotional self-control, and channeling that energy productively towards our goals and in alignment with our values. 

What would be possible for you as a leader if you were to take your conscious expression to the next level? 

If you want individualized support and someone to guide and challenge you on your journey, schedule your free 20-minute discovery session now. I’ll help you create a powerful vision for your full, conscious expression, identify all the roadblocks that get in your way, and help you create a plan for success. 

    Kelby Kupersmid, Leadership Coach & Organization Consultant at Kinetic Development

    Kelby is a Global Business Leadership and Coaching specialist who brings positivity, curiosity, and intellectual rigor to all of his projects. His diverse professional background, from working at a pre-revenue startup to a multi-billion-dollar financial institution, informs his unique approach to workplace innovation and efficacy.

    As Founder and CEO of Kinetic Development, Kelby partners with local and global social enterprises to increase their leadership effectiveness so they can enhance business results. He draws on his multidisciplinary experience to find a targeted approach that works for each client, combining assessments, individual and team coaching, and large group facilitation.

    As an Executive Leadership Coach, Kelby helps ambitious professionals refine their mindset and skillset so they can unleash their full potential. He helps clients "get out of their own way" by illuminating blind spots and challenging limiting beliefs. Through crystal-clear development goals and strategies, they accelerate leadership skills to improve performance and business outcomes.

    Kelby is also a Co-Founder of Innovation Journey, a company that organizes business trips to Israel to explore its unique innovation ecosystem. He serves as Director of Leadership Programs, designing and facilitating unforgettable learning experiences to help professionals lead innovation in their careers and organizations.

    He is natively fluent in Spanish, has worked and studied in Latin America, and traveled to 20 countries across 5 continents. In his free time, he loves making music and exploring nature.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Singular Difference between Self-Expression and Seeking Acceptance

    by Joscelyn Duffy
    Well-Being//

    What Top Leaders Can Teach About Nonverbal Communication

    by Robin Sol Lieberman
    Community//

    Unlock Your Leadership Potential with Emotional Intelligence

    by Larry Sternberg and Kim Turnage

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.