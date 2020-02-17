Many women lawyers are feeling stressed, worn out and burned out. Are you feeling that way too?

There are lots of ‘to-dos’ but you never seem to make the list. You feel as though the passion and drive you once had in your life has vanished. As a result, you don’t feel motivated or even able to focus on anything beyond what must necessarily be done as part of your daily routine.

You may wonder why you feel lost, confused and defeated. Well, don’t.

It is impossible to feel passionate, driven, or motivated to focus on your life, goals, and dreams when you are stressed out and exhausted. All of your energy is expended on getting through the day . . . every day . . . only to wake up the next day and do it all over again.

I want you to reignite your passion and drive. I sincerely want you to love more and stress less. In fact, it is urgent you do so.

Studies on chronic stress in women have found that a working mother with 2 children can produce Cortisol levels (the ‘stress hormone’) as high as a soldier in active combat. A SOLDIER IN ACTIVE COMBAT. Sobering, isn’t it? There is a reason why heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Perhaps you or someone you know is battling health issues related to the level of stress they have been maintaining for years. Maybe, just maybe, things would be different had they been encouraged to love more and stress less.

Working with professional women from different backgrounds and circumstances for over 30 years now, I have uncovered this little-known secret:

WHEN YOU LOVE YOURSELF MORE, YOU WILL STRESS LESS

How can you love yourself more?

Begin by listening to the inner messages your mind and heart regularly send you. Messages like these:

STRESS – (I am drowning. I can’t handle all of this. I need help.)

ANGER – (I am in pain. This is HURTING me and I need it to stop!)

FEAR – (I feel lost. I am afraid of what will happen next? Will I be OK?)

Many women push these messages down so they can push through yet another stressful day.

Have you ever done that? Are you doing it right now?

Over time, you will come to understand that messages like these refuse to be silenced. And, in fact, tend to speak loudest when the world around you is most quiet . . . often keeping you awake at night.

You can love yourself more and stress less by giving voice to those messages and getting clear about solutions to the truths they are revealing.

Take time to identify exactly what your mind and heart are telling you.

Get clear on why you may be feeling lost or like you are drowning.

Get clear on what is hurting you and making you feel sad and angry.

Get clear on what you are afraid of and why.

You will be amazed at how doing so will increase your joy and reduce your stress.

If you need support in this regard, reach out to me confidentially and let me know. Sometimes learning to love yourself more simply requires the listening ear of someone who can help you create an action plan to move your life forward. I work with women leaders every day to help them do just that.

Email me confidentially at [email protected]