Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Can you cut the mustard?” 10 tips for communicating with non-native colleagues.

In 2012 my colleague and I undertook a thesis project to explore the impact of English on non-native professionals working in the French part of Switzerland. The study investigates how local French-native speaking professionals cope with English in everyday work and how their proficiency in English affects them at work? Nearly ten years on the data is still valid, i.e. that that lack of proficiency in English impacts performance at work for non-native speakers, through promotion breaks and lack of career opportunities. As an inclusive leader, here are some tips as to how you can help.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“The most difficult thing to admit that one’s value as a second language speaker overshadows one’s real value.” Tsedal Neeley

Communicating successfully between native and non-native colleagues requires more than just speaking slow-ly and clear-ly. The power of the native speaker and their language competence is perceived as more of an assist than non-natives professional knowledge or skills. So if you are leading a global team communicating in diverse Englishes, how can you stay aware and awake at work? Here are my top 10 tips for productive interaction with non-natives so you hear all the voices in the room.

#01
Be empathetic
While we all may “speak the same language” in a multilingual context, we may not necessarily “speak the same way”, so put yourself in your non-native colleague’s shoes and identify how tough it is to be effective communicators when presenting or participating in conference calls and meetings. It’s hard enough in our mother tongue to be effective communicators, and without a doubt, it’s an added pressure for non-natives in a competitive business environment. 

#02
Be interested in the listener
Don’t just focus on your message, but think about what your audience is hearing. Then, gauge your message according to your listeners and be creative. 

#03
Patience pays
Be respectful and tolerant. Always bear in mind that for some non-natives, your language could be their second, third or fourth language. Sensitivity will help you to connect with your non-native colleagues.

“Language is what you say and not what you write” John McWhorter

#04
Put your cards on the table
Use collective experiences to establish common ground. For example, perhaps you have struggled in a presentation or a meeting in another language. Demonstrate to your colleagues that you understand and recognize that it is not always straightforward to operate in a foreign language.

#05
Be straightforward
Think about your personal use of metaphors and idioms, and colloquiums. Try to avoid at all costs slang, jargon and abbreviations. Think about how this could be interpreted in the non-native’s own language and how this could impede their process of meaning and its significance.

#06
Be informed
Read up about the people in your team and where they come from. People have different cultural communication styles and cultural attitudes towards hierarchy and conflict, and it is important to be aware of these before negotiations and meetings.

“As English becomes used more widely as a language of international reach, a greater diversity of viewpoints is represented.” David Graddol

#07
Mirror, mirror
Adapt, modify and match communication styles with your audience. Building rapport is an essential ingredient in successful cross-cultural communication.

#08
Be aware of all the cultures in the room
The influence of one’s own cultural identity, the collective cultures, the national culture, and the organisation’s corporate culture all play significant roles in impacting communication, and this is vital to remember when working with non-natives. 

#09
Find common ground
Concentrate on the similarities, not on the differences. This seems obvious, but by focusing on the similarities, we create a strong basis to build on. In addition, when we focus on the similarities, it becomes easier to be objective about the differences.

“Avoid at all costs slang, jargon and abbreviations.”

#10
Pregnant pause
It is imperative to pause when communicating with non-natives, thus allowing them to process the information and construct a suitable answer. Don’t be afraid of silence. It is a useful and powerful tool, and it shows that you’re listening. 

This article was originally published in Business Life Magazine for British Airways.

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership I Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Author I Speaker I Mentor at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides Executive Coaching and D&I Consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, she is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Viewpoint: The Silencing of ESL Speakers

    by Paul Stevens
    Community//

    The label of an accent

    by Sabrina Sequeira
    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Now Is the Time to Learn How to Communicate Better With 1 Billion People

    by Paul Stevens
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.