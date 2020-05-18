Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Can You Avoid Lockdown Conflict (with cyclists) ? ….

Are you considering the impact of your actions on others? Have you had any arguments with people during lockdown that you didn’t expect? At home or when out and about during your daily ‘allowed’ exercise. I have. I’m not a confrontational person in normal circumstances – I don’t like conflict and I have never wanted […]

By
Are you considering the impact of your actions on others?

Have you had any arguments with people during lockdown that you didn’t expect? At home or when out and about during your daily ‘allowed’ exercise. I have.

I’m not a confrontational person in normal circumstances – I don’t like conflict and I have never wanted to be one of those people who bounces from crisis to crisis as if that’s all they ever want. I thrive on peace, quiet, on being positive and curiously interested in most things.

I’m still that person however during lockdown, I’ve had more conflict than I would normally expect. Why is that? Is it me? Is it them? Or is a combination of both?

Here are some examples of unexpected conflict which have arisen:

*A jogger on my walk started having a verbal ‘go’ at myself and my daughter for ‘taking up the whole path’ during one of our daily walks. I lost my temper and pointed out that she was not local to our community and she did not have right of way (she was coming from behind, not in front).

*A cyclist barrelled into my son from behind on an early morning walk on a canal path, hitting his shoulder. We had heard nothing. We both yelled ‘BELL!!!’ and he shrugged and kept going. No apology, no checking that my son was okay. Just kept going.

*The next day, while our dog was playing in a field catching a ball, a cyclist comes riding through the field and our dog chases him. She does not bite or go for him but runs rings around him until we eventually call her back. A while later we encounter this cyclist with his partner and child and he accuses us of ‘setting our dog on him’. I refute this reminding him that he cycled across a field on the grass in a field where our dog was already off lead and playing. He did back down.

*In my community, I offer to buy a job lot of face masks to distribute which are off good quality from a local supplier. Others pile in to say ‘yes please’ and place orders on social media. I pay for the job lot out of my own funds and then two people pull out – saying it’s too expensive. After I’ve paid for it. I’m not happy and I make sure they know it.

*My son goes into town with his sisters to do some required essential shopping – now that we are allowed if we socially distance – and a man comes right up to him and yells ‘space’ into his face.

What is it about conflict even at a local level at this time? What is bring all of this about? Once again I ask is it me? is it them? is it Covid19?

I think the answer is that it’s a combination, a perfect storm of stress which has been brought about by this situation and the multiple and continuous messages we are subject to – some right, some wrong – which impact on our behaviour.

In the UK the changes to lockdown have been piecemeal and quite vague – and even during lockdown people choose to interpret the rules due to their own experience and their own values.

For me, walking in my own community and in my local area was what was allowed in the initial stages of lockdown – for me, someone jogging miles away from their home was not acceptable so how dare someone tell me off for taking up too much of a very wide path round the corner from my home? I know that jogger doesn’t live locally and I’ve not seen her since. For her, going on a daily run of 5km or whatever may have been entirely within her rules.

Cyclists, for me, there has been a tenfold increase in people using their bikes. There have always been cyclists who use the canal path near my home, however now it’s a crazy number. The canal path is narrow, it goes under a bridge with poor visibility so it’s not safe for any cyclists. Also too many don’t actually ring that handy little gadget called a ‘bell’ and think that’s okay. For that cyclist who knows what he was thinking – that he wouldn’t encounter anyone out at 7.15am on a weekday morning in lockdown? For the cyclist moments, even now I feel justified in losing my temper with those people who think they have right of way over pedestrians – they were not on a designated cycle route in either case, nor were they on a road.

Sadly I think a lot of low level conflict comes from fear. Fear of being touched, fear of someone getting too close, fear of just what is a 2m safe distance when you can’t walk around with a tape measure. Or just being on tenter hooks because you are outside – which is now subject to rules that three months ago just didn’t exist.

Set against this is the person who refuses to give to give to fear (and that’s me) the person who will obey the rules, however won’t jump into the road around another human being, or hurriedly cover my face when someone glances in my direction.

Covid19 is a horrible thing and has cost thousands of lives worldwide -however I cannot allow it to invade my very humanity. It also throws into sharp relief the intricacies of someone’s character – their strengths and their flaws.

I wanted to help my community and assumed when someone ordered something from me they would honour that – and most did. Some did not and that meant I spent money I should not have spent. Ethically I could not do that to a neighbour of mine – however when it comes to cold, hard cash, people have very different moral codes.

I wonder what other odd things lockdown will throw up over time? Even with restrictions gradually lifting..time will tell?

Do you judge everything on price? Or do you choose to value? Who are you?

Fiona Scott is a journalist with more than 30 years’ experience and runs her own media consultancy. With a business supporting SMEs, Fiona now uses her extensive career to support and coach business owners with their own media journeys – offering practical and supportive advice to help them to tell their stories and show off their best assets. For more information visit https://www.fionascottmediaconsultancy.co.uk/ Fiona is also doing a huge amount to support SMEs through the Corona crisis, especially through her Facebook group SMEs vs Coronavirus

    Fiona Scott 2020

    Fiona Scott, Journalist & Media Expert at Fiona Scott Media

    Fiona Scott has been a journalist for more than 30 years working in print, radio and television. She has also run her own media consultancy for more than a decade. She works with business owners, experts, charities, local authorities and other organisations to train them in good PR and storytelling through using words, pictures, animation and video. She believes in practical public relations and that 80 per cent of success comes from showing up online and in the real world.

