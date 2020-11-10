Can We Rebuild Trust in America and in Each Other?

I was glued to the TV on election day and for days afterward. I flipped between channels, absorbing election results, minute by minute, county by county. I, along with many other Americans, watched percentages rise and fall as same day ballots and mail-in ballots were counted.

My throat tightened and tears of joy slipped down my cheek as Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President Elect, spoke to the gathered crowds. I felt my heart fill as President Elect Joe Biden spoke of an America working together and giving each other a chance. This is the America I know and love.

I know I am not alone. Friends old and new reached out and shared their relief and joy with me.

At the same time, there are plenty of others—including family members, colleagues and friends—who aren’t relieved with the results.

Almost as many people voted for a second term for Donald Trump as voted for Joe Biden. As the political parties have grown increasingly distinct, and bipartisanship seems increasingly out of reach, these are not small differences. While about half the country held its breath for the last four years, the other half of the people felt heard, vindicated, and represented. Now the shoe is on the other foot.

Vindication aside, can these two Americas come back together again? Can we have a common vision even if we don’t share common realities? Can trust, even understanding, in each other be restored?

In order to rebuild trust, we would actually have to do better by each other. We would need a better politics that serves the people, not party bosses or special interest groups or big-dollar donors.

If we’re going to have a better politics, we would need a shared morality. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks says, “Morality matters more than we commonly acknowledge. It’s all we have left to bind us into shared responsibility for the common good. Morality is our oldest and most powerful resource for turning disconnected ‘I’s’ into a collective ‘we.’” Right now, though, we use morality to shore up an “us v. them” mentality, with each side claiming the higher ground. Rabbi Sacks envisions a morality that “turns selfish genes into selfless people, egoists into altruists, and self-interested striving into empathy, sympathy and compassion for others.” That’s something perhaps ALL Americans could get behind.

If we’re going to have a shared morality, we would need to see each other as worthy, beloved human beings, and become willing to understand each other’s grievances, hopes, and dreams. That means we would need to stop looking for scapegoats, and actually deal with our problems. America’s problem isn’t immigrants, people of other religions, ethnicities or cultures, or even people of another political persuasion. It’s that we have gotten disconnected from each other and lost our common vision.

Americans are a creative lot. Guided by wisdom of the ages, we can figure this out. First, we must rise above fear, let go of judgment, and be willing to do the work of rebuilding a country that works for everyone.

