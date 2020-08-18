Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can we please be open, honest + direct?

Radical transparency can have a profound impact on remedying toxic work cultures. In one role, I was tasked with creating a weekly report summarizing the business(s) highs and lows. While the concept was straight forward and I did what was asked, the report stirred unnecessary controversy as management from different teams were unaware of items submitted. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Radical transparency can have a profound impact on remedying toxic work cultures. 
In one role, I was tasked with creating a weekly report summarizing the business(s) highs and lows. While the concept was straight forward and I did what was asked, the report stirred unnecessary controversy as management from different teams were unaware of items submitted. Members of management felt they were thrown under the bus and got defensive instead of focusing on driving results for the business and using the report for transparent conversations. The conversations quickly instead turned to who should be submitting the weekly report. The bickering served as an example to the broader organization the importance of managing up vs open, honest, and direct communication. If organizations truly want to remedy toxic work cultures, it starts with leadership demonstrating the behavior they want to see.

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

My husband of 18 years is also my very best friend. Together, we have two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community along with three dogs, two fish tanks and a lizard.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family + dogs, running, reading and health.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Power to the People: How to Build an Impactful Workplace

by Victor Cho
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Well-Being//

Compassionate Directness: The Cultural Value That’s the Ultimate Competitive Advantage

by Arianna Huffington
Community//

Conversations You Should Have Every Week With Your Leadership Team

by Tracy Martino

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.