Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can We Get Ahead of the Next COVID-19 Crisis for Working Moms?

We are entering a phase of high burn-out risk masquerading as a reprieve: can we correct this dangerous mistake before burned-out working moms leave the workforce for good?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many of us, myself a mother of 2 under 4 included, are desperate for schools to reopen. Like you, I long for my children to learn from a professional, in-person, in a world where I can make it through 8 uninterrupted hours of work instead of making snacks.  

The data has caught up to something many of us working moms already knew: there are days when we feel like we just can’t function and, as it turns out, neither can our economy. It’s no wonder when nearly a third of working Americans have school-aged children. 

If a mere blizzard in the Northeast drains $1.3 billion worth of productivity from the economy in a single day, what did people think was going to happen when we shut down schools in perpetuity amidst a global pandemic? 

Burned-out working moms, and the businesses they lead and work for, have been pinning their hopes on fall school reopenings–and that’s a dangerous mistake. We are entering a period of high burn-out risk masquerading as a reprieve. 

School reopenings will help in fits and starts, but they’re not the silver bullet many are banking on. We need to start planning now or find ourselves in the midst of a working-mom burnout crisis that will ricochet through our entire economy.

Pre-pandemic, the Pew Research Center reported that 56% of working parents were already struggling to make it all work. To put that into perspective, that’s over 26 million members of our workforce, ages 25-54, who described juggling work and caregiving responsibilities as “difficult” or “tricky” in a non-coronavirus-world. One where schools and daycares were open daily. 

Then just weeks into widespread, pandemic-related school closures, Fortune reported back in mid-April that an estimated 14% of American working women had quit or considered quitting their job since the pandemic began. We’re at risk of losing some of our best talent to burnout and losing ground on a half-century of progress for women’s professional achievement, leadership, and earnings in the process. Working moms in the U.S. already make as little as 69 cents for each dollar earned by working dads. We simply cannot afford a backslide. 

Preparing for the new crush

If the monotony of being a working parent, a stay-at-home parent, and a teacher all at the same time felt crushing, the pinballing of school constantly opening and shutting will bring new challenges. Especially when you add siblings in different grades and schools, or teachers with their own kids at different schools, into the mix. It only takes one sick parent, teacher, or kid to reasonably close schools with minimal warning for weeks. 

This, just as businesses are looking to school reopenings as a greenlight to resume “business as usual,” reopening offices and reducing flex arrangements. Such misaligned expectations are a recipe for disaster for working moms. Especially at a moment some are already calling the “she-cession” to describe how women are being uniquely impacted by the double-whammy of the pandemic and its economic recession. 

Will moms give up?

I hope not, but as schools continue to open and close, life is going to become even more inconsistent and unpredictable. Working moms are already breaking under the pressure of caring for kids, doing their jobs, and then having to prove they’re pulling their weight at work. 

According to the Harvard Kennedy School’s Women & Public Policy program, known mothers and visibly pregnant women are consistently “judged as being less committed to their jobs, less dependable, less authoritative, more emotional, and more irrational than otherwise equal, non-pregnant female managers” and their male counterparts. It’s a phenomenon called “the maternity penalty.” While it’s nothing new, it has certainly intensified in a COVID19-world and could get even worse come Fall. 

What organizations can do today

Instead of planning for the return to normal with school reopenings, organizations must make new plans today so they’re not caught flat-footed with working-mom-attrition tomorrow. Businesses must extend, reinstate, or reimagine policies around telecommuting and remote work, paid time off, flex schedules, liberal leave and, importantly, performance evaluations. They must be prepared for more sudden changes, and for all of their parents to have kids at home and at school at different times. 

The businesses playing the long game on their people will benefit from short-term wins along the way: increased productivity and performance, decreased burnout-related attrition, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build trust and loyalty. 

School reopenings aren’t the silver bullet for burned-out working moms, their organizations, or our economy. Let’s prepare for that today to prevent mass working-mom attrition tomorrow. 

Specializing with working women and mothers, Randi Braun is an executive coach, consultant, speaker and the Founder of Something Major. Randi’s insights have been featured in Forbes, The Washington Post, and Parents Magazine. A working mom of 2 under 4, Randi lives in Washington, DC.

Randi Braun, Women's Leadership & Executive Coach at Something Major

Specializing with women leaders, Randi Braun is an executive coach, consultant, speaker, and the Founder of Something Major. She has coached leaders across the Fortune 500, financial services and real estate investment firms, law firms, start-ups, non-profits, and trade associations.

A thought leader who has been featured by Forbes, The Washington Post, and Parents Magazine, Randi speaks frequently on the topics of women's professional development and leadership, self care and avoiding burnout, thriving in working parenthood, and building meaningful professional relationships. She has spoken at organizations including Microsoft, Uber, The Embassy of Canada, UCLA's Anderson School of Management, and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Prior to founding Something Major, Randi was a fundraiser-turned-business-development executive. As a sales leader, Randi generated tens of millions of dollars for a diverse portfolio of organizations including non-profits, publicly traded and privately held companies, and tech start-ups.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

working mom feeling guilty
Community//

Working Mom Guilt Is Stupid. Here’s Why.

by Sarah Jividen
Getty Images
Thought Leaders//

How We Can Rise Together This Mother’s Day

by Katya Libin
Community//

“Happier at work” will be the future: Burnout changed the game

by Giang Cao Ho My

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.