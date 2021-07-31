Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Can We Discuss Masks Being Back?

How I’m Coping with the Delta Variant in L.A. This was me the other day at Book Soup picking up Mena Suvari’s amazing new memoir, The Great Peace, three of my kids in tow. (Interview coming soon on Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.) By the way, I think every book I’ve had on my podcast was for sale there. (Except […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Wearing a mask in Book Soup.
In L.A., masks are everywhere.

How I’m Coping with the Delta Variant in L.A.

This was me the other day at Book Soup picking up Mena Suvari’s amazing new memoir, The Great Peace, three of my kids in tow. (Interview coming soon on Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.)

By the way, I think every book I’ve had on my podcast was for sale there. (Except my anthology. Oh well.)

Anyway, here in L.A. where we’re “vacationing,” Covid is back. Every friend we see has a story: their sister, their in-laws, a colleague. One of my very best girlfriends out here just had to decamp to Big Bear to quarantine because her daughter caught it at sleep-away camp. Aside from the little one, everyone who is getting it had gotten vaccinated.

It feels a bit ominous, like the clouds we watch from our mountain perch rolling in suddenly and then blanketing us.

Emotionally, it had taken a lot for me to confront my anxiety and feel safe in the world again as things got back to normal, especially after what we went through losing loved ones to Covid. But just as I felt steady on my feet, boom.

Masks are the least of it. Of course wear a mask! It’s so simple and easy. Although I heard that wearing a mask outdoors here might signal an anti-vax stance?! It’s confusing and chaotic and all of it stressful.

So. As I’ve done since March 12, 2020, I’m choosing to look down at what’s on my plate today and not catastrophize into the future. Will my retreat in November get cancelled? I really hope not. Will I lose someone else to Covid? Will I get Covid again? Will my kids have to do Zoom school again? Will my entire life get disrupted? Maybe. Can I do anything about it? Not really, except for wearing a mask and trying to keep my family safe.

But this is life, isn’t it? Uncertainty. Dangers looming behind the bursts of joy.

So I’m choosing to swing my big black theater light over to the happy moments. The trampoline giggles. The tight hugs in the pool. The everyday drives with all 4 kids which I know are fleeting as life speeds on.

It’s all I can do. Head down. Spotlight refocused. Minor adjustments to increase caution. I’m going to keep my plate overflowing with rewarding work projects, family time, and way too many cookies.

Because life is short. And this is how I roll.

Masks? Hand one over.

Originally published in Moms Don’t Have Time to Write.

Zibby Owens, CEO, Podcaster, Author at Moms Don't Have Time To

Zibby Owens is the CEO of Moms Don't Have Time To, a media company she founded featuring podcasts, publications, and communities.

Zibby hosts the award-winning podcast Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books and Moms Don't Have Time to Lose Weight. She is the author/editor of the anthology Moms Don't Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology, all proceeds of which go to the Susan Felice Owens Program for Covid-19 Vaccine Research in honor of her late mother-in-law.

She is the Editor in Chief of Moms Don't Have Time to Write, a Medium Publication, and founder of The Zibby Awards, celebrating the overlooked parts of books. She also founded the Moms Don't Have Time To Fellowship. 

Named "NYC's Top Book-fluencer" by Vulture and on Oprah's list of top podcasts two years in a row, Zibby is a frequent contributor to Good Morning America, The Washington Post, Good Day LA and other media outlets. She has two children's books forthcoming from Flamingo, a Penguin Random House imprint, and another anthology, Moms Don't Have Time to Have Kids, debuting 11/2/21.

Zibby currently lives in New York with her husband, Kyle Owens of Morning Moon Productions, and her four children ages 6 to 13. She always has a book nearby.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Tracy Fitzpatrick of Aline Studios: “Sense of Humor”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Looking for the light in this Pandemic

by Rebecca Lott
Community//

The Antidote To Anxiety

by cee hunt
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.