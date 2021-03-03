Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can we be strong, successful, and sexy

or do we have to pick one?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Today is International Women’s Day, which got me thinking…we have come so far yet still have a way to go.


As a mom raising two girls in today’s world…I have found that there is no denying that these are very confusing times to be a woman.


The generations before us fought long and hard to give us the right to lead countries, corporations, or stay home as mothers and lead our families. And what has all of this freedom gotten us?

We are stronger and smarter…yet many of us are lost!

We are stuck between what we could be and what we think we should be, searching to balance that with our femininity.


I remember as a little girl singing along with Helen Reddy at the top of my lungs, “I am woman hear me roar!” That was the battle cry of the 70’s that told women in no uncertain terms that anything you want can and should be yours.

As exciting as it should have been, it was probably pretty scary for a lot of people in both genders. The women were afraid of the unknown and just how to manage this newfound power and I’m guessing that the men were somewhere in caves having meetings about how to protect their spots at the top of the food chain.


Being strong means knowing what you want personally and professionally and having the courage to go for it. Often this requires asking for what you want and, at times along the way demanding it.

Being successful can mean a lot of different things depending on who you ask.As women our internal struggles for “success” go deeper than just the pressures to climb the corporate ladder though, many of us have deep-seeded maternal instincts that leave us torn by our desires to accomplish things and the feeling that we are sacrificing our families along the way.


Being sexy while doing any of this brings its own set of challenges. The media would have us believe that sexy and “sexpot” are one and the same.


Thinking about all of this the questions for many of us is, “Can we be strong, successful, and sexy, or do we have to pick one?”

I believe it is possible to have it all and it comes down to striking this balance between inner strength and outer beauty, you just have to know where to look…


Like everything I talk about in my book and programs having it all comes down to defining who you are, what you want most out of life, and rocking that throughout your life and look.

By knowing what you want deep inside it will be harder for the external pressures to take you from your purpose and passion. This is the strength you can call on to achieve a success that is true to you.


And by simply living this truth, and expressing it in all of your everyday actions and choices, you’ll radiate a beauty that can’t be outmatched.

The sexiest woman in the room is not the one with the $1,000 dress or the best plastic surgeon but the one who knows who she is.

Michelle Phillips, Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert

Michelle Phillips, Beauty, Love & Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Bestselling Author, guides and empowers women to redefine beauty so they can create and live their lives on their own terms and by their own standards of success and fulfillment. Her inspiring and dynamic teachings combined with her powerful tools for self-transformation lead women to radical inner and outer transformation that not only makes them Look amazing but motivates them to BE amazing!

With an impressive 20+ year career in the beauty industry as a beauty expert and one of the most influential makeup artists in the entertainment industry, Michelle came face to face with extraordinarily beautiful women who seemed to "have it all" but often said they never felt "good enough" despite the fame and fortune they experienced. Michelle began unknowingly coaching these women to embody their true beauty. She became disillusioned with the world of “beauty,” and saw this same struggle in the hearts of women everywhere.  Women’s quests for perfection were leading to feelings of inadequacy they were trying to cover up with external ﬁxes like new haircuts, makeovers and fashions, and when that didn’t ﬁll the void, many turned to plastic surgery, dangerous diets, anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

"No matter how amazing a woman looks on the outside, if she doesn't feel good about herself on the inside, she'll never see her true beauty."

Facing her own life crisis that began with leaving an abusive marriage to losing her job and applying for food stamps to put food on the table for her and her three children, Michelle realized that she, too, was just like those women in her makeup chair - she never felt "good enough" and was growing tired of the expectation to always "look" and "be" perfect. Michelle vowed to find the way and take the steps that would lead her to the life and love she desired and knew was possible. This commitment set Michelle on a path that ultimately led to her unfolding a powerful process that she would later share with women all over the world.

Today, Michelle shares her powerful process on the stage, in her courses and membership site, on TV and radio, and through her bestselling book, The Beauty Blueprint: 8 Steps to Building the Life and Look of Your Dreams (Hay House) She has worked with some of the most powerful and talented celebrities in the world of entertainment, sports, and politics such as Katie Couric, Paula Zahn, Colbie Caillat, Derek Jeter, Condoleezza Rice, Sigourney Weaver, and Clint Eastwood. Michelle has also been featured on HGTV, NBC, CBS, HSN, TLC, QVC, Daytime, SiriusXM, and Hay House Radio. Michelle shares her empowering message on speaking tours including "The Power of Women" with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, The View's Joy Behar, and actress/entrepreneur Suzanne Somers as well as The Hay House "I Can Do It Tour" with inspirational icons Wayne Dyer Louise Hay.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

International Women’s Day – My biggest role model

by Mandie Holgate
Community//

For Just One Day! In Honor Of International Women’s Day 2020, Women’s Herstory Month

by Lauren K. Clark
Thrive Style//

International Women’s Day: Featuring Lilliana Vazquez

by Catherine Grace O’Connell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.