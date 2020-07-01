Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Can UV Light Kill COVID19 and Other Virsuses?

There’s a recent breakthrough lately that UV light sanitizers are popping up as the answer to killing coronavirus on hands and phones, however consumer devices may have more risks and debunk that theory. UV-C technology is nothing new — it’s been used before in consumer devices but safety concerns are on the rise as companies […]

By

There’s a recent breakthrough lately that UV light sanitizers are popping up as the answer to killing coronavirus on hands and phones, however consumer devices may have more risks and debunk that theory.

UV-C technology is nothing new — it’s been used before in consumer devices but safety concerns are on the rise as companies claim their UV-C light devices kill the coronavirus.

For instance, the UV Light Santizer Wand was designed for portable purposes to make consumers lives easier with a simple scan and press. The disinfection wand is:

  • EASY TO APPLY. directly to surface of sofa, bed, bathtub, towel, mat, carpet, keyboard and more. Enjoy a healthier life with less germs around.
  • PORTABLE & EASY TO USE – X5 Disinfection Wand is lightweight and portable with battery inbuilt. It can easily be stored in a hand bag, back pack or luggage. Disinfect whenever needed even while you are on the go!
  • SAFETY DESIGN – With its inbuilt smart sensor, X5 Disinfection Wand shuts down automatically when it is over turned during disinfection process.

There is an ongoing study and research that industrial UV-light devices could reduce the transmission of diseases on a large scale if used in airplanes, restaurants, subway stations, and other places where people congregate.

While the public has yet to compare, as of now, many UV sanitizing wands have been shown to work about as well as a Clorox wipe at killing bacteria and viruses. After looking into the research around UV wands for the Strategist, Berezow says, “I would say that UV-light wands may be useful as an alternative to chemical cleaners on tabletops or other ‘plain’ surfaces.”

