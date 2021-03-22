Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Can This One Emotion Really Shift Everything?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you have already listened to my podcast Episode # 54 – The reason why successful people value this, you know exactly what I am talking about.

I will be sharing a powerful exercise on how to use gratitude to create your vibrant life, so read the full post please.

Yes, we are talking about Gratitude.

Unlike anything else, gratitude has the ability to shift things fundamentally.

Why?

Have you noticed that when you’re profoundly grateful, there’s no room for any other emotion?

You can’t feel angry, jealous, or sad when you’re grateful.

Gratitude has the power to change your brain.

Read this article from University Of California, Berkeley to see the impact of gratitude on the brain.

Are you wondering how you can start to use gratitude to create your vibrant life?

It’s simple – the principles lie in Neuropsychology and Energy (my two pillars in the N.E.W You Blueprint Method).

Gratitude thoughts create a certain vibration.

That vibration attracts life experiences towards you.

It’s as simple as that.

Don’t believe in quantum physics – no problem – For the next 21 days, just do the exercise I am going to suggest below and experience it for yourself.

  1. Create a future gratitude list as though it has already happened. How will you feel? Feel those feelings and tune into that everyday.
  2. Every time you drink water, hold your bottle and say ‘Thank You’. Allow the vibration of gratitude to sink into the water before you drink it. Remember, without water, you will be gone within a few days. It’s life-sustaining and our body is made up of 80% water.

These practices are life-changing.

I invite you to do this and share your results with me.

The fact that you’re reading this tells me that you’re looking to transform your life.

I have one spot open for one on one coaching.

If you’re committed to yourself, take this leap and reach out to me.

I am here for you.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

