Can This One Emotion Really Shift Everything?

I will be sharing a powerful exercise on how to use gratitude to create your vibrant life, so read the full post please.

Yes, we are talking about Gratitude.

Unlike anything else, gratitude has the ability to shift things fundamentally.

Why?

Have you noticed that when you’re profoundly grateful, there’s no room for any other emotion?

You can’t feel angry, jealous, or sad when you’re grateful.

Gratitude has the power to change your brain.

Read this article from University Of California, Berkeley to see the impact of gratitude on the brain.

Are you wondering how you can start to use gratitude to create your vibrant life?

It’s simple – the principles lie in Neuropsychology and Energy (my two pillars in the N.E.W You Blueprint Method).

Gratitude thoughts create a certain vibration.

That vibration attracts life experiences towards you.

It’s as simple as that.

Don’t believe in quantum physics – no problem – For the next 21 days, just do the exercise I am going to suggest below and experience it for yourself.

Create a future gratitude list as though it has already happened. How will you feel? Feel those feelings and tune into that everyday. Every time you drink water, hold your bottle and say ‘Thank You’. Allow the vibration of gratitude to sink into the water before you drink it. Remember, without water, you will be gone within a few days. It’s life-sustaining and our body is made up of 80% water.

These practices are life-changing.

I invite you to do this and share your results with me.

The fact that you’re reading this tells me that you’re looking to transform your life.

I am here for you.



