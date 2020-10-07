Can stress be a significant health issue during COVID-19? Bradley J Beman shares useful views

During the beginning of 2020, people thought that the COVID-19 pandemic threat or fear was short-lived after effect. However, now when we are nearing the end of the year, the stress and anxiety generated because of the pandemic are real and have far-reaching impacts on a person’s emotional and physical health more than one thought to be. Today, the world is in palpable energy and is continuously seeking peace, calm, and relaxation. The increasing rates of virus contamination make people fret for their lives, especially now that they have to move out of their house because of jobs or other reasons.

Brad Beman on physical impacts of stress

The pandemic didn’t just affect lives but also the entire economy. Hence, people were not fretting the chances of contracting the virus and job loss and pay cuts. Also, the absence of a vaccine or any structured cure for the virus made people nervous and skeptical about the entire issue. Dome of the health issues that resulted from stress include:

People were recording high blood pressure and increased anxiety levels, and both seem to be related. Most people get shrouded by constant fear, which increases their palpitations and pulse rate.

People are having a loss of appetite and the zest for life. Stress made people lose interest in their daily tasks and made them feel demotivated and discouraged from pursuing anything.

People also witnessed instant side effects of stress through an excess weight gain or loss accompanied by skin issues and hair fall. Some people even noticed physical pains and aches, which occurred because of a prolonged sedentary lifestyle.

In a lesser section of people, short breath was an after effect of getting exposed to fearful thoughts and anxiety.

People must combat these effects of stress through proper medication when required. Else makes sense to relax and use meditation to calm the mind and endless loop of worry.

The emotional after-effects of thoughts

According to Bradley Beman, the pandemic stress on emotional health has a long-lasting impact than the physical. Staying in a constant state of fear doesn’t allow a person to live their ordinary course of life with precision and clarity. Fear blocks the mind and disturbs the brain’s chemical balance and the body, which takes time to get back to balance. That is not all. A constant state of fear can stop thinking correctly about oneself, their job, and other relevant aspects of life.

Endless loops of speculation and scary thoughts is another side effect of the pandemic paranoia. People find themselves continually checking the news updates and the apps to ensure they or their family members are safe from the community transmission. Some people also become obsessive about cleaning the surroundings overzealously. Stress has been a major after the pandemic’s effect, and it is necessary to curb it down. It is challenging to reduce it until there is a breakthrough in the pandemic cure or vaccination process. However, people need to make daily efforts to bring down their stress and paranoia during this time.