Can Self-Care Empower Me

Are you constantly trying to find new ways that could improve your self-image and give you the confidence you need to go for what you really want? Then maybe a little bit of self-care is what you need! Read on below to find out how self-care empowers you, even in small ways.

Is Self-Care Empowering

When one hears the words ‘self care’, one instinctively thinks of fancy facials, expensive manicures, and a body massage with some sweet-smelling essential oils. Though all of these do indeed make up a part of self-care, they do not cover a quarter of what the term really means. Real self-care is to not only take care of one’s physical appearance but also what happens within. It is to pamper not only the body but also the mind.

Even so, all forms of self-care are genuinely beneficial for your personal growth. Be it getting your hair done at the salon, or talking to a therapist – self-care can empower you in numerous ways.

But in the fast-paced lifestyles, we adapt today; we often forget to take care of ourselves. We are simply so preoccupied with everything that is going on around us, that our wellness can often take a back seat. And so, there’s no wonder that we have so many people feeling less than or unworthy today.

Being a busy professional who constantly wishes there were more hours in a day, I am no stranger to these feelings either. Today, I will discuss how I tackled these negative feelings by practicing self-care. Let’s get started on how self-care empowers you.

Practicing self care convinces you of your own worthiness

The most common reason why many women forsake self care practices is that they deem themselves unworthy of them. They think that they need to achieve more in life before they are allowed to take a break and indulge in a good facial, or a shopping spree. They put themselves under the constant pressure of doing better, and in so, keep telling their subconscious that they are not doing enough. And before you can convince anyone else of your worthiness, you have to convince yourself of it.

In this situation, a few conscious efforts at taking care of oneself can change everything. An occasional manicure can reinforce the thought that you truly are deserving – of this, and much more!

Self care teaches you to put yourself first

I have always had a problem saying no to other people. For some reason, I just find it really hard to refuse someone when they ask me for something. Since I was a little girl, I was told to help others any way I can – that’s what friendly people do. But while I was being taught this valuable lesson, my parents and teachers seemed to forget the lesson on being nice to oneself too.

And because of that, I would bend over backwards to do everything people asked me to do. It was after covering a dozen or so shifts of my colleagues at work that I realized how toxic it was getting for me. I would never have time to do anything I liked to do, and I was working myself so much that I was on the brink of burning out. Missing a concert of my favourite band in my hometown is when I decided things needed to change.

And so, now #IChoose to turn people down when they ask me something that is too troublesome for me. #IChoose to put my needs first, and make sure I am not making myself suffer too much while trying to help others out. In this way, self care helps you establish healthy boundaries.

Self care has the potential to recharge and rejuvenate you

Today, we are all hustling to accomplish something or the other. It could be working towards getting a college degree, making enough money to afford your dream house, or even running for president. Either way, the journey can surely get a bit tedious after a while. If you keep on working for extended hours, you run the risk of burning yourself out.

A little bit of self care every now and then excellently tackles this problem. Self care allows you to take a break when you need it the most. It recharges and rejuvenates you so you can keep on giving your best. It makes sure your performance does not fall in between, and the knowledge that you are making significant progress is enough to empower you to strive for something even higher!

Practicing regular self care teaches you new things

Like we discussed before, self care is much more than going to the salon or the spa. One of my favourite forms of self care is to cook myself something delicious. The procedure does not only help me relax and anticipate a rewarding dish at the end, but it also helps me learn a lot.

I get to know what spices work with which recipes, and how long I should let the oven preheat when baking a cake. I learn how to knead the flour to make appetizing cinnamon rolls, and how I should fold the batter to create the perfect cookie dough.

And just like cooking food for yourself, there are many hundreds of other self care practices out there that teach you new things. These might be learning new languages, travelling for pleasure, or maybe redecorating your home. In any case, the added knowledge you get from these self care practices is clearly a boost for your self confidence.

Self care improves your physical and mental health

We all know how physical and mental illnesses can get us down and make us feel less than optimal. To gain control of a situation and feel empowered, you must be fit in every sense of the word. One of the many ways to improve your physical and mental health is to practice self care on the regular.

And for this reason, #IChoose to always make these effective self care practices a part of my everyday life. Self care activities such as exercise or eating a balanced diet directly affect how healthy your body is. Following these, you are kept safe from hundreds of diseases that could have affected you. And in case you do end up catching something, these practices make sure that you are better equipped to fight off these illnesses.

The same is the case with mental diseases and illnesses as well. Practicing mindfulness and breathing exercises can help you tackle anxiety in a much efficient way. Going on a shopping spree can make you feel instantly better if you have been feeling a little down. Indulging in anything you enjoy is the perfect way to distract yourself from any negative thoughts and emotions.

Self care allows you to bring about change in its truest form

How many times have you heard that if you want to change the world, you must start with yourself? This was one of the favourite things to say for my 6th grade English teacher. At the time, I would brush it off as just another cheesy line that you can expect a teacher to say. However, since then, I have learned to appreciate how wise and truthful it really is.

The best way to bring about change is to change how you behave to a problem. If you want the world to follow suit, then you must set an example first. Practicing self care lets you set this example.

I have always advocated for kindness to fellow humans, and have always wished for a world where there was no hatred or enmity. But I cannot erase war from the face of the Earth just like that. What I can do is to be kind myself. Not only to others around me but also to my own self. #IChoose to make the world a better place to live in by making myself a better person.

Giving up your bad habits to practice self care lets you know of your true potential

When you start practicing self care regularly, there is a lot that changes. In order to start a good diet, you have to give up on unhealthy snacks and pizza. To practice early morning yoga, you need to stop sleeping in until noon. To successfully learn a new language, there’s no other way but to stop procrastinating.

In all of these instances, you will be giving up some bad habit or the other. Something that you probably thought that you could never do. However, once you start trying, you see that it really was not so hard! These little achievements let you know of your true potential and equip you to fly higher.

Self Care Final Thoughts

Taking time out to pamper yourself can indeed be challenging for the modern woman. But when you realize how important it really is, self-care automatically jumps a few spaces up in your priority list. After all, it is only when you are the most empowered self that you can achieve everything that you have ever dreamed of.

Patricia Love, The RahRah Coach