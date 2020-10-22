Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can Rewards Motivate Lasting Performance at Work?

By and large, external rewards like promotions, employee of the month, vacation time etc are primary motivators in most workplaces. But do they work in creating lasting behavior? Research suggests that rewards succeed in securing one thing only: temporary compliance.  In order to understand this, it’s important to distinguish the difference between intrinsic motivation and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

By and large, external rewards like promotions, employee of the month, vacation time etc are primary motivators in most workplaces. But do they work in creating lasting behavior? Research suggests that rewards succeed in securing one thing only: temporary compliance. 

In order to understand this, it’s important to distinguish the difference between intrinsic motivation and extrinsic motivation. Behavior that is driven by extrinsic motivation is motivated by rewards, like a promotion, or punishments, like a scolding from a prickly boss that is quick to snap if his coffee isn’t hot. Whereas, intrinsic motivation is motivated by an internal desire to do something for its own sake. Intrinsic motivation is much richer and stems from the meaningfulness of the work we do. This is not to say that only those of us who work in jobs that are explicitly rewarding can feel intrinsic motivation. A bagger at the grocery store could think of the job as a means to an end to get the bills paid, or as income and also an opportunity to interact with people and have a positive impact on each customer’s day.

Punishments tend to escalate conflict and shut down learning. They elicit a fight or flight response, which means that sophisticated thinking in the frontal cortex goes dark and basic defense mechanisms kick in. Punishments make us either rebel, feel shamed or angry, repress our feelings, or figure out how not to get caught. In this case, full-fledged 4-year-old resistance would be at its peak.

As for external rewards, psychologists have actually suggested that they can decrease our natural motivation and enjoyment. Lepper, Greene, and Nisbett (1973) created the term “overjustification effect” to explain the detrimental effects of rewards on intrinsic motivation. A common example of this is when children go from enjoying reading when they first learn how to, to dreading it because they have to read for school assignments. When we pay more attention to the external rewards we will gain from a task, by consequence, we pay less attention to the actual enjoyment or fulfillment we receive from it. 

Neurologically speaking, why don’t rewards always work? 

Understanding how our neurological systems respond to rewards can help in finding what balance of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation will help in your workplace. A fundamental discovery in modern neuroscience found that dopamine neurons signal a prediction error, the error between what reward you expected and what reward you actually received, called the Reward Prediction Error (RPE). RPE can be used to neurologically understand burnout. When we tirelessly strive towards that big promotion, we remind ourselves each day of the payoff we will feel when we get the promotion, which we think helps us get through long hours and cope with the pressure and stress. Our reward prediction increases, leading to prediction error when the external reward of a promotion doesn’t trigger the dopamine we had counted on feeling. This tricks our brain into thinking that only a bigger promotion will fix this prediction error, which can easily spiral our desires into a loop of expectation and disappointment. 

A big mistake we often make in situations like striving for the promotion is that we forget to support the serotonin systems as well as the reward (dopamine) systems of the brain. Serotonin is considered “the happy chemical” because of its association with mood. Low serotonin production is associated with decreased focus and memory, which explains why we find it so hard to concentrate, even though we’re working so hard to stay focused. If we haven’t been supporting our other reward systems, we are likely to feel symptoms of burnout. 

What’s the fix?

Like with anything that involves so many intricate systems in our body, there is no one easy fix. However, there are strategies we can utilize in order to find the balance and avoid burnout. With a growing amount of research proving that rewards lead to burnout, employers are catching on to the need for change. However, below are some of the ways you can take matters into your own hands, whether you are an employer or an employee. 

  1. Record small accomplishments. Rewarding yourself for small accomplishments on the way to a bigger goal will help your brain disperse dopamine more evenly, avoiding the risk of prediction error. 
  1. Sleep. Dr. Christopher Barnes’ research found that productivity losses from lack of sleep are staggering. Drawing from other research studies along with his own, Barnes findings state that sleep plays a huge role in self-control, showing that lapses in simple attention are strongly related to sleep deprivation. In addition to behavior based evidence, neurological research shows that our prefrontal cortex, which is essential in self-regulation and executive functioning, is especially vulnerable to lack of sleep. So, one simple way to avoid decreased mood and attention is by getting the CDC recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night. 
  1. Find purpose in your work. No matter how absolutely soul crushing the work is, we get to decide what our attitude is. Asking ourselves how our work makes life better for even one other person is one way to invoke meaning and make the job more intrinsically motivating. 
  1. Learn to manage stress through controlled breathing. The path to the external rewards that are so commonly used to motivate us at work consists of the day to day pressure and stress that leads to burnout. For centuries controlled breathing has been used as a practice to promote concentration and vitality and science now too is catching up by providing research backed findings on the benefits of breath. And the best part is that even just one conscious breath can help in calming our nervous system. The “3-4-5 Breath can do just that. It’s simple – breathe in for three seconds, hold it for four seconds, then exhale slowly to the count of five. 

Connect with Joey Horn on LinkedIn and Instagram.

    Joey Horn, Managing Director at Oak Management AS

    Joey Horn has led a successful career in business administration, serving on many corporate boards and also working in high-level roles such as director, independent director and vice president, among other titles, at prestigious companies. Some of Joey’s experience includes working at Saks Fifth Avenue, The Boston Consulting Group, Mermaid Maritime Public Company Ltd, Asia Offshore Drilling Limited, and Oak Management, where she is currently employed. On this blog, you can learn more about these important companies and Joey’s role in each one.

    In the philanthropy related blogs, you can learn more about Joey’s passions. She chooses to support many educational institutions and projects related to children and families such as Right to Play and Mothers2Mothers. Her philanthropic work also relates to her passion for high-quality education, which you’ll see is another theme on this blog. Through these blogs, you’ll be able to learn more about the organisations Joey supports and the work they do.

    Over the years, in addition to financial support, Joey has also contributed to education through volunteer, board and guest professor positions. She is particularly involved at Williams College. However, she has also served in other institutions, for example as a trustee at the American University in Paris, and has volunteered at the Oslo International School. Aside from her current engagement in education, Joey has also had an impressive academic career beginning at the United Nations International School. Joey completed her post-secondary education at Williams College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, before going on to receive her MBA from Yale University. She maintains interest in these schools to this day. All of these schools and more will be covered through this blog.

    You’ll notice throughout these topics the international influence of Joey’s life. She has lived in the United States, Singapore and Norway. As a result, her many interests, jobs and the educational institutions she has been involved with reflect this international lifestyle, as each of the countries mentioned are represented in businesses and institutions Joey relates to. Browse through the topics and blogs to learn more about Joey’s interests and accomplishments.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    masterzphotois/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    What is Extrinsic Motivation and How Does it Help Us?

    by Jessica DuBois-Maahs
    tomertu/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    The Science Behind How Rewards Are Actually De-motivating

    by Julia Egan
    Sergey Tinyakov/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    Looking for Motivation? Try Tapping Into These Unexpected Sources

    by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.