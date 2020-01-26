Contributor Log In/Sign Up
CAN OTHERS HELP YOU WIN IN YOUR BUSINESS?

You cannot be good at everything!

An independent business owner (IBO) often thinks he has to “do it all.” For example, he may say, “I AM my business, who else can help with this?” You can outsource just about anything, for a price. Many IBO’s may do this for technical things (web development, printing, etc.) but try to fight through the marketing, selling, Social Media, development, administration and accounting, etc. You cannot be good at everything! Even if you work in a specialized field, there are probably things you are not so good at and that cause you to waste a lot of time. Consider how you can partner with people around you to create win-win situations.

For example, the networking organization BNI (www.bni.com) is structured as a sales team for each member of the group. You sell for the other people and they sell for you. A great way to expand your sales efforts up to 40 fold, in just a few hours a week.

Action:

  • Consider what is on your plate.
  • Rate on a scale from 1-5 what you are great at vs. what you don’t like and takes you a lot of time
  • Brainstorm how you could collaborate with someone else to get this done. Since this is thinking outside “buying” assistance, consider how to make win-win situations.

Christy Geiger, Executive Business Coach & Trainer

Christy is an seasoned and certified Coach for executives/CXO, leaders, entrepreneurs and top performers with a truly refreshing and unique perspective. Since 2002, she has worked with over 1000 individuals to break through personal and business barriers to perform at their best. She is passionate about learning, challenging the status quo and helping her clients achieve their desired goals.

With extensive background in human psychology, personality and strengths, Christy leads each of her clients to better understand themselves, their clients and their team to increase efficiency and productivity. Over the course of her career, Christy has helped her clients customize their approach to implement strategies which maximize personal strengths and styles, and to break through personal barriers and limitations to perform at their highest.

With her approach, Christy has helped solopreneurs, business leaders, and CEO’s to grow start-up businesses or expand their organization into multi-million dollar companies. She has helped businesses and non-profits grow, developed leadership teams, and coached CEOs to leverage both their strengths and weaknesses to transform their leadership styles and that of their organizations. Whatever your goal is, Christy expands internal awareness and insight to break through personal barriers guiding individuals to reach new sales, marketing, or team production.

Christy brings over 15 years of personal and professional experience to each of her clients. She has developed teams in the corporate world, earned a Master's degree in Psychology, and is certified in the use of the DISC personality system, Guerrilla Marketing approach and Rule the Room Financial system.

Founded in her belief each person has God-given strengths and talents, she also works with those in career discovery, transition and advancement to better understand and leverage their gifts and skills to love their work and place in the world.

She grew up in California but has lived on the East Coast (North Carolina), and in the Midwest (Minnesota) and now calls Texas (Austin) home with her husband and two children.

