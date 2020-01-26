CAN OTHERS HELP YOU WIN IN YOUR BUSINESS?

An independent business owner (IBO) often thinks he has to “do it all.” For example, he may say, “I AM my business, who else can help with this?” You can outsource just about anything, for a price. Many IBO’s may do this for technical things (web development, printing, etc.) but try to fight through the marketing, selling, Social Media, development, administration and accounting, etc. You cannot be good at everything! Even if you work in a specialized field, there are probably things you are not so good at and that cause you to waste a lot of time. Consider how you can partner with people around you to create win-win situations.

For example, the networking organization BNI (www.bni.com) is structured as a sales team for each member of the group. You sell for the other people and they sell for you. A great way to expand your sales efforts up to 40 fold, in just a few hours a week.

Action: