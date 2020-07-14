Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can Introverts Be Successful Leaders?

Would you describe yourself as having grace under pressure? If you’re a introvert, I wouldn’t be surprised if you said YES! It’s a common trait of introverts to embody a sense of calm and focus in chaotic situations. Of course it’s not true for all introverts, but for many this is what contributes to their […]

By

Would you describe yourself as having grace under pressure?

If you’re a introvert, I wouldn’t be surprised if you said YES!

It’s a common trait of introverts to embody a sense of calm and focus in chaotic situations.

Of course it’s not true for all introverts, but for many this is what contributes to their strong leadership.

Where do you get your sense of composure during difficult times?

Let’s see if the following traits resonate with you:

* Introverts make excellent listeners.

* Introvert leaders are known to listen deeply discerning the true essence of what others are trying to communicate.

* Introverts seek to understand all aspects of the problem before providing a solution.

* Introvert leaders develop thoughtful and measured plans to address issues after taking in feedback via intentional listening.

* Introverts shine as leaders with vision.

* Introvert leaders show focus during times of trouble.

* Introverts take action mindfully, rather than impulsively.

* Introverts use solitude (and NEED it) to reflect, plan, focus, and strategize.

No matter what people say, introverts can and ARE decisive.

Because they take time to think first before taking action, while not impulsive, introvert leaders are decisive.

These capable leaders think through options from different perspectives before selecting the best strategy.

This provides clarity in ambiguous situations and garners trust with their teams – perfect for what is going on in our world today!

Are you an introvert or know of introverted leaders? If not, here is a list of well-known introverted leaders:

Rosa Parks
Eleanor Roosevelt
Mahatma Gandhi
Abraham Lincoln
Jane Goodall
Barack Obama
Marissa Mayer
Bill Gates
Steve Wozniak
Condoleezza Rice
Nelson Mandela
And many more…..
Don’t let anyone tell you introverts aren’t cut out for leadership. It’s simply not true.

Embrace your strengths and share them with others – the world needs the best YOU!

Vennessa McConkey, Executive Coach and Published Author

Vennessa McConkey is a wife and mom first.

In the business world, she is a Career Coach, owner and founder of Vennessa McConkey Coaching and Top Line Resumes LLC, co-founder of ElevateUp LLC, Speaker, podcast host of Designing the Best YOU! and published author of Designing the Best WORK FROM HOME You.

She is on a mission to give professionals clarity, confidence, focus and tools they need to stop all the frenzy in their lives so they can be all they were created to be. Over the course of her career, she quickly advanced in traditional corporate jobs (including time in engineering, quality, operations and marketing roles within the manufacturing, dental, precision machining, and steel fabrication industries).

Through her work as an executive coach, she has formally and informally helped hundreds of clients, colleagues and friends find job satisfaction – whether they chose to uplevel within their current company, find a new job or completely change careers. Vennessa’s work has been featured in The Ladders, Jena Viviano, LinkedIn features and more — as well as on multiple podcasts and stages covering career, success and designing the best you.

Why does she work so hard? First of all, she loves to serve - in all areas of life. Second, her three boys and husband are her world. Third, having an incredible career with minimal stress is incredibly important, as she knows all too well how health can be seriously affected if parts of life are out of whack.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

introvert
Community//

25 Signs that tell You are an Introvert﻿

by madiha jamal
Work Smarter//

How To Survive As An Introvert Leader

by Sandeep Kashyap
Community//

Helping Introverts Flourish

by Michael Alcee, Ph.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.