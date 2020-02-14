Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Can I Get in Trouble for Talking about Politics at Work?

Unless you have been living under a rock, everywhere you look, you hear people talking about the 2020 election and other current political events.  From the impeachment proceedings of President Trump to the 2020 election, politics is a hot topic, now more than ever.  You have heard the lesson, don’t talk about politics at work, […]

By

Unless you have been living under a rock, everywhere you look, you hear people talking about the 2020 election and other current political events.  From the impeachment proceedings of President Trump to the 2020 election, politics is a hot topic, now more than ever. 

You have heard the lesson, don’t talk about politics at work, but can employers really prohibit employees from talking about politics at work?  In many circumstances, yes, they can.

Politics easily leads to discussions about race, abortion, affirmative action, war, marital rights, and a host of other highly sensitive issues that can easily make people in the workplace feel uncomfortable.  Politics are subjective, with each person being entitled to hold their own individual opinion.  Nonetheless, expressing political views in the workplace can cause dissension in the workplace based on the polarizing nature of politics. 

A handful of state laws protect private sector employees’ off-duty conduct, including political speech that occurs off-duty. Therefore, employees are relatively free to engage in political expression outside of work hours. However, on-duty conduct is a different ball-game, and employers are generally free to regulate political speech that occurs while an employee is on-duty.

If you’re an at-will employee in the private sector (meaning you are not promised a term of employment under an employment agreement), you may be terminated for any reason, as long as that reason is not unlawful. That means you can be terminated for engaging in political speech during work hours, assuming you work in a state that does not protect political speech for private sector employees.

But Doesn’t the First Amendment Protect My Speech at Work?

The First Amendment does not protect speech that occurs in the private sector, only the public sector.  Therefore, an employee cannot claim that a disciplinary action by a private employer based on his or her political speech is a violation of his or her First Amendment rights. 

Even though the First Amendment applies to government employees, employees working for the federal government are not wholly entitled to discuss politics at work, either. A federal government employee may express opinions about a political issue in the workplace. Notwithstanding this fact, pursuant to the Hatch Act, a federal government employee may not engage in partisan political activity while on duty in the federal workplace.  The Hatch Act defines “political activity as activity that “encourages the success or failure of a political party, candidate for office, or partisan political group.” 

Federal employees should speak with their agency’s ethics office about what they are allowed to do and not do in relation to their political activity prior to engaging in political discussions at work.  In the meantime, federal employees discussing politics at work should tread carefully because they could easily violate the Hatch Act with such discourse.

Do Any Other Laws Apply to My Political Speech at Work?

The National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”) prohibits an employer from firing an employee for participating in what the NLRA refers to as “concerted activity.”  The Act gives public and private sector employees the right to discuss the terms and condition of employment, as long as this discussion is for the mutual aid and protection of other employees.  Employees’ (meaning two or more employees) discussion of pay, safety in the workplace, or improving workplace conditions are examples of “concerted activity,” which an employer must freely allow an employee to engage in, without retaliation.

A group of employees discussing paid family leave benefits that a political candidate is advocating for and how these benefits may affect the employees’ conditions of employment may be protected speech under the NLRA.  Contrarily, discussion about a political candidate that has nothing to do with the terms and conditions of one’s employment is not protected speech under the NLRA.   Accordingly, your employer can legally terminate you if your political speech is not considered “concerted activity” under the NLRA.

Based on the highly sensitive nature of politics, it is a best practice to stay away from political discourse in the workplace.  The workplace should be a safe space for all people, and political conversations can quickly create discomfort and division.  

    Jessica N. Childress, Managing Attorney at The Childress Firm PLLC

    Ms. Childress is the managing attorney and founder of the Childress Firm PLLC, an employment law firm based in Washington, D.C.  Ms. Childress holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and African American Studies from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.  Ms. Childress graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with High Distinction from the University of Virginia in 2007.  After law school, Ms. Childress served as a federal judicial law clerk in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.  Ms. Childress has served as an associate at two global law firms and as an attorney for the United States Department of Justice.

     

    Ms. Childress represents clients in all aspects of employment law.  Ms. Childress has litigated retaliation, discrimination, sexual harassment, non-competition, trade secret, unfair labor practice, and whistleblower cases before various tribunals.

     

    Ms. Childress has held leadership roles in the National Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and the Washington Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division.  She has been the recipient of several honors, including the National Bar Association’s 2018 Young Lawyer of the Year Award, the Washington Bar Association’s 2017-2018 Young Lawyer of the Year Award, the National Bar Association’s 40 under 40 Best Advocates Award, the Kim Keenan Leadership & Advocacy Award, the Greater Washington Area Chapter of the National Bar Association’s Rising Star Award, and recognition by the National Black Lawyers as one of the top 100 black attorneys.  Ms. Childress has been featured in numerous publications, including ForbesEssence, the Huffington PostSuccess, and Entrepreneur.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    Talking Politics At Work Stresses Us Out More Now Than During Election Season

    by Emma Haak
    Wisdom//

    How to Mindfully Share Your Political Views in the Office

    by Glassdoor
    Work Smarter//

    Survey Finds Politics Are Distracting Us At Work

    by Shelby Lorman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.