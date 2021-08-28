Heat Up Your Fall Camping Trip with Homemade Pizza

Hot dogs and marshmallows roasted over the campfire or trail mix to fuel your midday hike; these are the foods we typically think of when planning a camping trip. Pizza, on the other hand, is a meal typically reserved for eating at restaurants or home.

Now, thanks to revolutionary gadgets like the portable pizza oven, we can enjoy our favorite comfort foods just about anywhere, including the great outdoors. With a portable pizza oven, you can enjoy one of your favorite foods anytime, anywhere.

Homemade Pizza – The Perfect Trend to Follow on Your Camping Trip

Ironwood Gourmet has seen a significant increase in sales of their pizza peels as well as interest in their pizza- and flatbread-related content. He stated that he believes homemade pizza is a trend that will live on after the pandemic and added “Homemade dough tends to be easier on digestion and generally yummier, plus you get to control exactly what goes into your pizza. I don’t think this trend will die off right away given people’s increased interest in healthy lifestyles and cooking at home.”

Rebecca Washuta, a Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN) with a private practice, Happy Healthy Bites in Miami Beach, agreed that pizza is must-have comfort food.

“Over the last year while many of us have spent more time at home, there’s been an increase in the number of homemade meals,” Washuta explained. “At the same time, considering everything that’s going on in the world, there has also been an increase in the desire for comfort food. These factors combined have made homemade pizza a staple for many people.”

Annette Zito, creator of KitchAnnette and author of Red Carpet Menus, added “People who never tried to make it before have now discovered all the great things about homemade pizza.

Everyone can create their own from a bevy of ingredients they have on hand. The palate rules the pie!

It takes hosting a pizza party to new levels – it’s inexpensive and can make for a great last-minute dinner party. Pizza is not just for kids.

It’s a great way to introduce yourself to cooking. It’s hard to get it wrong – roll out some dough you bought or made easily, slide on some tomato sauce, spread out some shredded mozzarella, then add a sprinkle of grated Romano or Parmesan cheese… maybe add a couple of basil leaves, a couple of dollops of ricotta… whatever! Then put it in a hot oven until it gets golden and melted. Instant success with a prize – you get to eat it!”

With more dozens more portable pizza ovens available today than just a few years ago, these appliances are paving the way for pizza lovers to take part in a delicious trend while also enjoying some time away from home.

Portable Pizza Ovens Great for Camping Trips

Portable pizza ovens are changing the way we eat, both at home and on the go. These travel-friendly appliances are fueled by wood or propane, require no electricity, and are compact enough to fit in the trunk of your car.

Kyle Jacobs with Artisan Pizza Ovens is a wood-fired pizza oven fanatic whose latest project is a restaurant specializing in wood-fired pizza. When it comes to which portable pizza ovens he would take on a fall camping trip, Jacobs has three favorites:

Ooni Koda 16 – “What sets this one apart is the ability to cook 16″ pizzas. Most cook 12″ so the extra 4″ is amazing. It is stylish and uses propane so it is ready to use right out of the box.” Roccbox by Gozney – “This is multifuel so if you run out of gas or you just prefer to use wood you can do it with this one. The size makes it easy to travel with and it looks good in any kitchen or backyard.” Ooni Karu 16 – “This is the highest priced one but you certainly get what you pay for. It’s multi fuel so it will run on wood or gas. The glass door makes it easier to control heat and it has a built-in thermostat. This has a 16″ opening so making larger pizzas is an option!”

Portable pizza ovens, like the ones favored by Jacobs and other pizza lovers, are great ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. You will quickly discover that the hardest part of making pizza on a camping trip isn’t cooking the pizza, but rather deciding which ingredients to use. To solve that problem, here are a few of the most popular homemade pizzas to devour in the great outdoors.

Best Pizzas to Make While Camping

The best thing about these particular pizzas is that they are delicious and easy to make, whether you’re using a portable pizza oven or a campfire. These pizzas are great if you’re camping with picky eaters or for those times when you want a taste of home before sleeping under the stars.

Classic Cheese Pizza : Pizza dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh or dried herbs

: Pizza dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh or dried herbs BBQ Chicken Pizza : Pizza dough, BBQ sauce, cooked shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese

: Pizza dough, BBQ sauce, cooked shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese Easy Pepperoni Pizza : Pizza dough, pizza sauce, sliced pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, fresh or dried herbs

: Pizza dough, pizza sauce, sliced pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, fresh or dried herbs Veggie Lovers Pizza: Pizza dough, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, your favorite pre-sliced, fresh vegetables

If you’re up to a bit more of a challenge, you can even craft authentic Neapolitan pizza using homemade dough, fresh sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil. “People care about quality, craft and authenticity,” stated Brad Kent, co-founder and Chief Culinary Officer of the fast-casual restaurant Blaze Pizza. “Neapolitan pizza is all about these things. Leave one of these out and it just isn’t Neapolitan pizza!”

Here are a few tips on how to make it even easier to create homemade pizza while camping:

Use store-bought pizza dough or make homemade pizza dough ahead of time and pack it with your other ingredients. This idea applies to pizza sauce as well; store-bought is fine, but homemade is even better.

If you’re cooking over a campfire, use a cast-iron skillet to achieve a perfectly cooked, crispy crust. With a portable pizza oven, there’s no need for bakeware.

For the best results when making pizza over a campfire, cook your crust first before adding your toppings.

Pack a cooler with ice to keep ingredients like meat and cheese cold until you’re ready to start cooking.

If you are using a portable pizza oven, make sure you pack all the essential accessories. This may include a propane tank, a pizza peel, or firewood.

There is nothing wrong with enjoying classic camping foods like marshmallows and trail mix, but why not take your camping trip to the next level and enjoy a flavorful, homemade pizza?

“Everyone enjoys going out and ordering in once in a while, but nothing beats customizing your meals according to your personal taste,” shared Karyn Hirsch of Karyns Kitchen. “Cooking at home allows us creative expression and quality family time if we make it a team project. Who doesn’t love pizza, especially when starting with store bought dough? It couldn’t be easier and the possibilities are endless!”

With simple recipes and a portable pizza oven, it’s never been easier to chow down on one of your favorite foods, even when you’re in the middle of nowhere.