Camille Morgan of LaserAway: “Remote Consultations”

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Camille Morgan, Director of Skincare Sales and Education for LaserAway Beauty. With over 16 years of beauty industry experience, Camille is excited about fostering broader education programs to promote the quality and efficacy of LaserAway Beauty skincare, while working on the next generation of products to come.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career path has been unconventional. I started out in the insurance industry, but there was just something that drew me into cosmetics! In high school, my first real makeup experience was at the MAC counter with a young man who told me I should work behind the counter because he liked how I did my eye makeup. It impacted me. Fast forward years later, I eventually ended up working with that same gentleman and later became his manager!

From there my career was more linear. I’ve worked in management for the Cosmetics and Fine Fragrance Department at Nordstrom and did side gigs in runway and bridal as a freelance makeup artist. I also worked for multiple brands/divisions from Estée Lauder, LVMH and L’Oreal. The last five years of my career were in the Natural Beauty Industry — it was the complete opposite of prestige! Development, training and education naturally evolved over time.

2020 has been an interesting year to say the least! 10 months ago I joined the nation’s leading aesthetic dermatology group, LaserAway, overseeing LaserAway Beauty, their promising new skincare line.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Meeting celebrities was fun! At one cosmetic company, we had a small table at the Golden Globes gifting suite. I secretly geeked out about meeting a handful of people. I am a little nerdy and love the show The Office. I met Kate Flannery, who plays Meridith, she was so kind. My grandmother had a Latin music store and I grew up watching La Bamba, so meeting Lou Diamond Phillips was also neat!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Funny is tough, but I do remember a takeaway. I had a live audition, presenting a training, in New York for a job interview and the beauty brand flew me out. My plane was delayed from LAX. I arrived very late to NYC and almost did not make the interview. My luggage, training material props, clean outfit and makeup was lost. At 3 am I was still on the phone trying to find my luggage. That morning at the front desk, while checking out, the luggage magically appeared. I had minutes to change and grab a taxi. With no sleep, I made my way to the interview. I gave it 100% when deep down, I was exhausted. I was asked to wait near a certain area, and later the VP came to walk me out. I was still in a daze, and thought she was leading me out of the building, when in fact I was led back to my interview room. They could not let me leave and sit on a plane without letting me know, I had got the job! I was in shock! I still remember HR telling me, “The life of a trainer is not an easy or glamorous job. The ability to perform in that manner shows your ability to work in highly stressful situations.” It turns out after they discussed the audition, the VP shared what happened to me.

Lesson learned: Make the best out of every situation and give it your all. Your worst day can end up being your best. Oh, and when interviewing for a job, even if you have a carry-on that cannot be brought on board due to limited space … BEG!

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

The next big thing is definitely what we are doing here at LaserAway and with LaserAway Beauty. Consumers are looking for products that are not only safe and reliable, but yield results. Investing in your skin is important, because it represents us for a long time. There is nothing more empowering than loving the skin you’re in. We believe in SkinFitness™, which is a philosophy, lifestyle and plan of care that results in obtaining and maintaining your best complexion possible. Right now I am working with our team on adding new products to our portfolio to compliment our clinical care procedures — one in particular with a groundbreaking ingredient that is considered the first in the market to target expression wrinkles, post relaxation. The science behind it is fascinating!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find balance. Only 2020 could introduce that concept to us — isolating from friends, family, working from home and education at home is the new norm. But now, work-life harmony has proved more difficult amidst the pandemic as we have all had to completely restructure our day-to-day tasks. It’s easy to fall into the trap of working longer days, accepting one more task, one more call, saying, “Yes” and not “No” to dare I say it … “disconnecting.” You’re literally burning the candle at both ends and the fire and passion you used to have is barely flickering.

As a mother of a 2 year old, I had to relearn how to have realistic expectations, how to follow healthy habits, set boundaries and prioritize. At LaserAway we have a daily Zoom call. It is humbling to hear how none of us are alone in this right now. Our company openly asked everyone to share tips and advice for those on the call on overcoming those challenges, it’s great to be with a company like that.

For women in business, a big driver behind what we do is achieving business results and making a positive impact. The truth is, we cannot give if we do not take the time to renew. Although easier to say than to do, self-care must be part of your daily routine even if you work long hours.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful for my mother — she is my biggest supporter. In addition, the beauty industry is very large and competitive, but surprisingly small and supportive in a unique way. A former manager at Nordstrom, Lisa Trager, helped me grow into management and was my biggest cheerleader. Surprisingly our paths crossed later when I was an Executive. A former VP, Louise Pham, at L’Oreal in the Active Cosmetics Division, allowed me to fall in love again with my industry. The immense knowledge learned from dermatological research, scientific training and most importantly her support was so important.

You are only as good as your team and I can’t count the number of retail partners, buyers, team members and work colleagues who contributed to growth. I also have a very small group of work colleagues and friends that have been there through the good and the bad. We supported one another through industry layoffs, tough situations or career changes. They know who they are and I am truly grateful for them.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The beauty of cosmetics is how it makes you feel. You never know what someone is going through. Actively listening, learning, engaging and taking that moment to help someone. It might seem so small, but small interactions can transform all who are touched by you.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share five examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Store Pick-up.

I remember when ULTA started to pilot store pick up at counters. I thought, how clever — they were ahead of the game. Small businesses had to change and adapt as well. My local coffee shop and bakery, The Merchant, here in Long Beach, CA, really did great with the “Buy Online, Pick Up in Our Cafe” for the local community.

2. Curbside Pick-up.

When my daughter was born, curbside pick up at Target was essential and I I thought, “Why doesn’t every retailer do this?” Now, they do. I recently was inside a retailer, and their entire store front window was filled with curbside pick-up orders. Another nearby mall, South Coast Plaza, has six major curbside color-coded pick-up zones, with numbered spaces. It was exciting to see people waiting in their cars, supporting brick-and-mortar, allowing people to continue to work and have a job during this time.

3. Hygiene.

Now maybe my years in beauty already had me on edge on proper hygiene and sanitation, but managing employee health and consumer health has definitely changed. Cleaning and disinfecting is now a priority. Creating a safe space.

4. Remote Consultations.

At LaserAway, we now have the ability to do all our sales consultants and medical telehealth consults remotely. Doctors and hospitals are operating in this manner. Now your favorite beauty brands can have you speak to a virtual skin care expert, without needing to leave your home.

5. Reconfiguring your business model.

I imagine it will take quite a while before we fully understand the impact of Covid-19. Companies that have emerged from this crisis have all learned and are still learning how to change habits and how to map the future. Long gone are the ways of adapting to an old business model. New approaches will be valuable if that means enhancing your digital.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day? The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

In-person shopping is increasingly about building loyalty through experience. Now with the pandemic, feeling safe is an essential part of that experience. If you build loyalty successfully, it will outlast the virus. To stay relevant, I see retailers are enhancing experience with technology, and are doubling down on digital channels, integrating digital with brick-and-mortar. Stores are re-training their employees and customer service is a major component of that. Finding your niche to thrive, surge and move forward is about what works best for each business.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Small eCommerce brands are disrupting markets and attracting new customers. Small niche websites that are experts in their category and other large retailers are competition to Amazon. Consumer experience is everything and this creates an opportunity for companies to build a distinctive brand and community. When a customer is loyal to a brand, they will not shop somewhere else, even if the alternative is cheaper or convenient.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For me, it is not about creating a new idea. It’s about reinforcing an idea. The pandemic has introduced new challenges for small and medium business owners alike. It is incredible that LaserAway is thriving, family owned and operated and has a female workforce of 90%+. I recently took a break one day from cooking and purchased dinner from our local Italian favorite, La Parolaccia, and the owner’s eyes said it all when we ordered to go when the order to stop outdoor dining was announced in California. He was so appreciative of the support. Rediscover your city — not only do these independent businesses provide local tax revenue and jobs, but they are critical to what makes your community unique. Shop local.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Follow LaserAway and myself on Instagram, Life By LaserAway and youTube and LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!