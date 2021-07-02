Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Camille Carlos, A.K.A Thug Misses, Stays True To Her New York Roots While Pushing The Boundaries Of Music

New York city, the concrete jungle where dreams are made of. Like a magnet, this place keeps attracting dreamers, working for a chance to prove themselves and realize their goals. Great artists rose from this competitive environment throughout the years, especially in the world of hip hop.  Emerging during the 70’s, East Coast hip hop […]

New York city, the concrete jungle where dreams are made of. Like a magnet, this place keeps attracting dreamers, working for a chance to prove themselves and realize their goals. Great artists rose from this competitive environment throughout the years, especially in the world of hip hop. 

Emerging during the 70’s, East Coast hip hop became a subgenre, distinct from the sounds of other regions in America. More lyrically dexterical, it is often associated with “aggressive” beats and the combination of sample music. Many groups emerged from this scene to define and bring forward its characteristics. The most popular ones, such as N.W.A, Nas and the Notorious B.IG, became a part of popular culture and their legacy remains an inspiration for the ones that follow in their footsteps. 

To describe East Coast music as influential is an understatement. To this day, it is the birthing place of many incredible careers in the industry.

Camille, also known as “Thug Misses” is on her way to become the next sensation. With a bachelor’s degree in Sound Arts in her pocket, she is constantly pushing the boundaries and putting her talents to use. Writing, recording and mixing her own music, she lets her character shine through every track. As a black and latina artist from the Bay Area, she carries a lot of influences. Hardcore rap and sultry melodies can be heard through her songs. True to her roots, her lyrics are a reminder of where she comes from. The free flowing delivery smoothes out the complex wordplay and impactfulness of her message. 

“I’m really expanding myself and digging deep into my art to push the boundaries of my music. I’m stepping out of my comfort zone’’ she says.

She started her career signing with West Coast Mafia and Awal record but soon realized that it wasn’t the best fit. She is now an indie artist and finds it to be a better, more accurate representation of who she is. In the past twenty years, she has collaborated with great fellow musicians. JG, founder of Sacramento-based Eargazm Music Group, best known for working alongside Eve and Kanye West, is one of them. 

Like many before her, she transforms her struggles into sweet melodies and tells her story through carefully picked words. Her determination and grit keeps pushing her forward. She wants to show the world that women are an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Dream big, put in the work and great things will happen. 

Her new single 99 U Ain’t 1 pays homage to Jay Z’s 99 Problems in true East Coast rap style. A more gritty rock ‘n’ roll rendition, it features her along with Hitta Slim, the mastermind behind the song Jackhammer and Mistah F.A.B, from the track Super Sick Wit IT.

“2020 was the year to really find myself as an artist, studying my craft and rebranding myself. 2021 is the year of takeover!” comments Thug Misses. 

She is raw, she is fierce, she is self-made. She is Thug Misses and she is representing where she comes from unapologetically.   

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

