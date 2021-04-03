Camilla Churcher of Celsius Network: “Creativity”

I think the key is to promote it as a full-service industry and not just a technology. We need women and people with many different skills for us to continue to grow. The underlying tech concepts must be learned and understood to be in this business, but we need great salespeople, accountants, lawyers, operations managers, HR leaders, and more.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Camilla Churcher, Global Head of Business Development for Celsius Network who has vast experience in traditional financial services, Wall Street firms, and FinTech start ups. She’s an industry expert in sales, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth. After receiving her Master’s at the University of Edinburgh, Camilla launched her finance career starting as an analyst for Morgan Stanley and later for Citigroup. Her most recent position before joining Celsius was as the Head of Sales at LGO, a leading institutional digital asset exchange.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story of how you decided to pursue this career path? What lessons can others learn from your story?

My decision to pursue this career path was a combination of factors. The first was my discovery of this new technology and asset class and quickly concluding that it had the potential to transform financial services, including all of the businesses I had been involved in throughout my career and that I wanted to be a part of it. The other factor was my personal career goals. I had a fantastic career in investment banking, but after almost 20 years, I was ready for a professional challenge and to learn something new. The entire crypto ecosystem comprises startup companies, so deciding to move also requires the appetite to work in a startup environment and learn a new field.

The biggest lesson I have learned is that it’s critically important to appreciate the transferable skills you possess and not get too tied to your specialism. What I mean by this is that while being specialized in a particular field is highly valuable, at a certain point, it can also restrict you from looking at other opportunities and hold you back from your maximum potential. When I transitioned to crypto, I was confident that I could build on my existing skills and experience while learning something new. I have now built a new foundation of knowledge and a new network while also leveraging my experience and network.

Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Celsius is committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry. While we continue to build on our core businesses and improve how we operate, we are also exploring new areas, which is exciting. In particular, we think there are many exciting applications of DeFi and are working to be more active in this arena and provide access to our users.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s hard to single out one person as I have been fortunate to have several great managers and mentors over the years, and they have all helped me at key points in my career and given me opportunities to grow. I am also grateful to some terrible managers who made me even more determined to prove myself and get out of my comfort zone. Help is always valuable, but I believe in seizing opportunities when they arise and making your own luck with hard work, tenacity, and treating people with respect along the way.

What are the 5 things that most excite you about blockchain and crypto? Why?

In no particular order: 1. Rewiring all of the tech and operational aspects of financial services, which is archaic, slow, and costly. 2. Democratizing finance and bringing more opportunities to generate wealth to the everyday person, 3. A new asset class that is a store of value — for me, Bitcoin is not a means of payment but an asset. 4. Transparency. This is still misunderstood by many, but the blockchain’s transparency is radical and will change how we operate, creating so many efficiencies 5. Creativity — this is a new industry gathering the finest minds from around the world with different expertise and a lot of passion. I cannot wait to see where this takes us!

What are the 5 things worry you about blockchain and crypto? Why?

The uncertainties in the industry that we all have to remain focused on are 1. Regulation. We welcome regulation and clarity, but it is complex and expensive to navigate as a startup company, and we always want to ensure we are compliant. 2. Hacking — this is not exclusive to crypto by any means, but as one of the largest crypto firms, we are a target and need to be extremely secure. We have an outstanding security team protecting us and training employees to remain vigilant. 3. Diversity — as a subset of financial services and tech, I have observed a lack of women and minorities in the field. At Celsius, we are committed to championing diversity and making it accessible to all. Those three cover everything.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

I would say that working for Celsius is the first opportunity in my career to bring goodness to the world. Our vision is to bring financial freedom to people, and the opportunity to earn passive income on their assets, no matter the size, and to have access to capital at a low cost. Our credit card is being designed around the objective of building financial health, and we want to educate people to help them build wealth for themselves and their families. As our CEO would say, we do good, and then we do well.

As you know there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share 3 things that you would you advise to other women in the blockchain space to thrive?

To women who are already in the blockchain space and pioneering in the field, I would encourage them to all work together and support each other. I have found my network of women to be a great source of strength and encouragement, and business opportunities. Beyond women in the space, I would like to reach out to those considering a career move into crypto as the time has never been better to make a transition. We need more women in the business with skills, and this does not mean being a technologist. This field is new, so most people have less than a couple of years of experience, so if you are determined and passionate, please come and join us!

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the blockchain industry?

I think the key is to promote it as a full-service industry and not just a technology. We need women and people with many different skills for us to continue to grow. The underlying tech concepts must be learned and understood to be in this business, but we need great salespeople, accountants, lawyers, operations managers, HR leaders, and more.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

The one that comes to mind is by Oscar Wilde:

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

This is so true. I believe in being a consummate professional, but you also need to be yourself, reveal your true personality and speak openly. This is what will differentiate you, and frankly, make working a lot more fun.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

At Celsius, we have started a movement. If we can achieve our mission of bringing the next 100m people to crypto and deliver the services we offer today and more, I think we will bring a lot of good to the world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Twitter is a great medium to follow Celsius, and I’m active on LinkedIn as well.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you for inviting me.