Cameron J. Wright: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view”

Cameron stars in NETFLIX’s “Family Reunion,” featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister), Loretta Devine (Madea’s Big Happy Family), and Richard Roundtree (Shaft) in the new family sitcom. The second half of season 1 recently premiered on Netflix, and Cameron just went back to work filming season two of the hit series.

At just 14 years old, Cameron is an old soul with a jaw-dropping voice who cut his teeth dazzling theatergoers nationwide in the touring production of “Motown: The Musical.” Wright starred in the sold out nationwide tour in three iconic roles: a young Berry Gordy, a young Stevie Wonder and the crowd pleaser himself, a young Michael Jackson. Based on the autobiography of Berry Gordy — who founded Motown records in 1959 as an outlet for black artists — the musical was nominated for eleven 2016 NAACP Theatre Awards and won four of them.

Music mogul Nick Cannon’s latest musical and multi-talented prodigies — Ncredible Crazy Kids — is taking over for 2020, and features Cameron J. Wright as lead singer of the teen super group. Currently in the studio with Nick Cannon wrapping up their debut album, please check out Cameron on the guitar singing “Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ here:

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! As I was growing up, I was always a curious child. I loved books and to see how things worked. I also loved music and dancing. My entire family loves music so I was always listening to all sorts of different genres. My family is very important and has always had such a great influence on me throughout my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My love for music continued to grow and I asked my mom if I could take guitar lessons at 4 years old. She heard that piano was a good way to start and at 5 years old I took my first piano lesson. I really enjoyed the piano and after a year of lessons I discovered my singing voice as well. I had so much fun being on stage and performing that I knew I wanted to do more which led me into the acting world.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that happened since I began my career was definitely filming in front of a green screen. It was such a cool experience to see how shows and movies use green screens to make different backdrops look so real! There is also a really cool “movie magic” feature in season 2 of Family Reunion that I can’t talk about now but everyone has to just wait and see.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A funny mistake that I made when I first started was that I would always break character! I couldn’t contain my laughter when something funny happened in a scene. As I gained more experience, I slowly started to gain the ability to stay in character.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am very excited to be working on Family Reunion Season 2. We have some great new and funny episodes that I know everyone will enjoy. Another exciting project I am working on is the up and coming band Ncredible Crazy Kids. We are going to be releasing some new music soon and I can’t wait for the world to hear for what we have in store.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity representation is extremely important because it promotes a message of how people from different backgrounds can come together to create something special. It also helps to appreciate and accept people of different ethnicities, races, cultures, or beliefs. As young actors it allows us to learn how to celebrate our differences. It can potentially affect our culture because it can inspire and bring people together.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me how many times you would hear the word no after an audition. I heard “no” several times when I auditioned for Motown the Musical before I finally heard a yes. I wish someone would have also told me not to take it personally when I did hear a no. There are a lot of factors involved to get a yes and it doesn’t mean that you’re are not a good actor. I also wish someone would have told me not to force acting and to allow it to come naturally. My acting coach has worked with me on not to overact and be real in the character.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My biggest word of advice would probably be to stay grounded and don’t let success get to your head. Use everything as a steppingstone to keep propelling yourself in the right direction.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start an anti-bullying movement. Bullying brings way too much negativity to a lot of people and it really hurts me to see bullying constantly knocking people down. It would mean a lot to me if I am able to make an impact and give a voice to stop bullying.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very grateful for my mom. She has always given me 100% of her support and I wouldn’t be where I am without her. My mom signed me up for sports, music, you name it. She wanted me to discover my passion and took me to every practice and lesson I had. Once I found my love for music and acting, she dedicated her time into helping me reach my goals.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view. … Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.” — To Kill A Mockingbird. I really appreciate this quote because it shows how wrong it is to judge someone if you don’t know what their life is like. I think it is relevant to everybody in the world because it gives them a new perspective of each other.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ooh, I would love to have breakfast with Bruno Mars! He is my favorite singer! Bruno, if you see this, let’s go to breakfast!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram @thecameronjwright

