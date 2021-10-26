Contributor Log In
Cameron Forni on Tips for Handling the Uncertainty of Entrepreneurship

People talk about everything that an entrepreneur needs to master to succeed. However, they never talk about how entrepreneurs must learn to thrive in uncertainty. The simple truth is that uncertainty and risk will become standard for an entrepreneur, which is part of the business.

Unfortunately, our brains don’t like uncertainty. According to research, the idea of uncertainty activates the same part of our brain as fear and threats. Thankfully, there are ways to train our minds to accept uncertainty and risk. Here is some advice on how to do so.

Embrace Uncertainty

It’s going to feel counterintuitive, at least for a time, but try to embrace uncertainty. Uncertainty brings with it the unknown – but also the potential for change and rewards. By focusing on the positive possibilities, it is easier to move forward.

Look at it this way; most people aren’t willing to embrace uncertainty. They’ll shy away, letting their fear take control. It’s those who take the risks that are rewarded. 

Adapt

Part of the reason why entrepreneurs become so comfortable with uncertainty is that they have to deal with it every day. This sort of constant can eventually break a person down – or they can adapt. They can find ways to see uncertainty as a sign that they’re where they need to be or come up with a clever way of looking at the situation.

Know When to Take the Risk

Like many things in life, risk-taking is all about timing. There are times when a business is better off bunkering down and staying on course. And then, there are times when risk may be precisely what the company needs to thrive.

The trick is knowing what the risk course of action is. Part of that comes from understanding the business, the industry, and yourself. By knowing these factors, one can help eliminate the risk that stems from uncertainty.

Don’t Lose Sight of What Matters

Knowing what matters most helps to mitigate some of the fear and tension that comes alongside uncertainty. For example, it is beneficial to remember why one started this business in the first place – what their goals were and where they wanted the company to go.

Conversely, sometimes it helps to focus on essential information, such as target audiences, industry standards, competition, and other factors that feel more approachable. By mastering these essential elements, an entrepreneur can develop a sense of control over the situation.

Article originally published on CameronForni.net

    Cameron Forni Headshot

    Cameron Forni, President of Select at Curaleaf

    Considering himself an entrepreneur by trade and blood, Cameron Forni has always had a hand in building companies. His first venture was selling flowers on the side of the road as a child. As a high school student, Cameron made money by managing a car detailing business. Then, while working towards his degree in Business Administration from the University of Oregon, he built an event company. The ability to solve problems that no one has ever experienced is an entrepreneur’s cross to bear, but Cameron Forni always reveled in the challenge.

    When Cameron graduated from college, he set out to create jobs rather than take one. Cameron’s first official foray into entrepreneurship came when he co-founded TextNoMore, an app that rewarded drivers who avoided texting while driving. Then, Cameron co-founded TryEco LLC, which produced a patented, starch-based, and biodegradable, super absorbent polymer used in agriculture.

    To Cameron, his business focus has always revolved around a mission to build companies and products that would offer people a better life and achieve more. Eventually, that mission led him to cannabis.

    At only 33 years old, Cameron Forni has become one of the most notable faces in the cannabis industry. Cameron founded Select Oil in 2015 after he pioneered the first silica fiberglass-free vape cartridge—now the industry standard. On a relentless pursuit of progress, he led his brand in a rapid expansion across the U.S for the next four years.

    In May of 2019, he made headlines as he led his Select brand through the largest acquisition in cannabis history—Curaleaf acquired the brand in a record-breaking, billion-dollar deal. In his new role at Curaleaf, Cameron remains just as committed to pursuing innovation, a better supply chain free of pesticides, and a work environment that fosters his employees. His innovation and insight have been featured in numerous publications, including High Times Magazine and Inc. Magazine.

