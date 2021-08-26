Cameron Boyer of Weathers: “Never stop writing”

Never stop writing. You never know when that special song is gonna come out that could change everything. Never stop writing and demo every idea, even if it’s bad. But also accept it when you haven’t gotten the song yet.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cameron Boyer of Weathers.

Weathers have been consistently creating finely crafted introspective pop songs heavily inspired by the counterculture of the 80s and 90s since forming in 2015. The band makes music that speaks to those among us who tend to forget that, regardless of outward appearances, everyone is struggling with something and that no one is alone. Weathers’ story is a tale of growing up, of coming into one’s own, and includes themes of depression or anxiety and the often difficult maintenance of mental health. They continue exploring these themes on their long-awaited sophomore album, ‘Pillows and Therapy’, due out August 13, 2021. The project includes recent singles “Rehab”, “Losing Blood”, and “C’est la vie” — the latter getting heavy rotation at radio, peaking at #26 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a weird world of being from LA but not really from LA at all. The south bay almost seems like a different world of a more laid-back, beach town, typical skater feel. This got me super into punk rock as a kid and wanting to be the next green day like every other 13-year old at the time. It was a lot of beach hangs and burritos.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always hated being told what to do when it came to music. I was in various music groups and choir-type stuff growing up and I just got sick of it all. I wanted to create my own music and the only way to do that for me at the time was to start a band.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Depends on your definition of interesting but the first time we were ever played on the radio, we were notified through a friend cus Ted Stryker from Kroq tweeted at him since he couldn’t find our Twitter. My friend happened to tweet about our music coming out a couple of weeks before that.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I honestly can’t remember the funniest mistake but we’ve made many many mistakes that have made us laugh. Anything from saying the wrong city in front of the crowd on tour, to thinking certain clothing options were cool when we looked stupid as hell.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are always working on new and exciting projects but are most excited about finishing up some music videos for new music, and writing new music that will come after this album, and also an all-new weathers film experience coming soon.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We think it’s very important to recognize diversity in all aspects because we get to see how many different people create and absorb the art. It’s very humbling in that regard. Also, diversity allows us to broaden our scope in terms of finding out what we can enjoy. It opens up so many doors to discover new ways to experience art. Lastly, it’s a really unique feeling when you can relate to the music you’re listening to or the movie/tv show you’re watching. Feeling moved, or any emotion that the work is trying to convey is a success. And everybody, no matter who you are, can feel those same emotions. When you’re being represented or just relating to the content itself, you feel connected. That’s what really makes it special.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Getting signed doesn’t mean you made it. Getting signed is when the real work begins, you just have more tools. I think we all had the idea that being signed with the end goal and everything is rainbows and butterflies after. Be open to change and criticism. A lot of people just wanna help your craft and want the best for you. We wouldn’t be where we are if we didn’t accept any criticism. Never stop writing. You never know when that special song is gonna come out that could change everything. Never stop writing and demo every idea, even if it’s bad. But also accept it when you haven’t gotten the song yet. Don’t take yourself too seriously and just be nice. It’s obvious when you’re trying way too hard and try not to lose the love and fun of music. Also, most artists and labels wanna work with people that are easy to work with and fun to be around. Bring positive energy to the table and good things will happen. Networking is so important. As cliche as it is, it’s all about “who you know”. You wanna meet as many people as possible and really put yourself out there.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take a break when needed. You don’t need to do music everyday. There’s nothing wrong with taking time off to hangout with friends, go out, take a vacation. For me, that just helps my craft and songwriting getting that worldly experience. It never helps when you try to force creativity.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’ve always been a group that champions mental health. This is because all four of us have had paramount moments in our lives that have been closely involved with mental health topics. We’ve always agreed with the saying, “it’s ok to not be ok”. And we’d like to add, “… but it’s never ok to not get help”. We firmly believe that accepting that it’s ok to not be ok is the first step. From there, it’s time to put in the work so that you can get to a point where you can manage the demons in your head so that you can still live a long and comfortable life. We believe that wanting to get better is every bit just as important as acceptance. And we feel like that’s not talked about enough. And we believe that without that conversation, mental health can be more dangerous than it should be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s no one person to thank without ignoring the enormous impact of the other. As cheesy as it might sound, we wanna thank literally everybody who has believed in us. From friends and family to the other band members, to our creative team, to our fans, we thank you all. None of this matters without you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote I’ve ever heard that has stuck with me forever is, “It’s tough growing up in Zombieland. — It’s tough growing up.” I love this quote because I think it’s a perfect example of the saying “someone else’s trauma (or success) doesn’t take away from your own”. Or something like that. Everyone has their own paths in life and when you dismiss what you’re going through because “someone else has it worse” then you’re only doing yourself a disservice. While it’s always good to be aware, you only know what you know and your feelings and experiences can affect you differently than others and that’s ok. I also love this quote because it really shows how no matter what, growing up is always hard. And I think it’s important to understand that because, for me, it helps me not be so hard on myself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Jack ​A​ntonoff. Not just cus I’m a huge fan of his work but he just seems super insightful and that he has it all figured out. He also works with so many great artists so he must be a fun hang

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find us anywhere @weathersband. We are pretty much almost everywhere 🙂

