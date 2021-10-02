Calvin Acker Of Glimpse: “Work on a project not a company ”

Work on a project not a company — I got this advice before I began building Glimpse. A mentor said that you should work on this as a project with your friends. If it is going to become a company it will make itself very clear. What he meant was to approach this as an interesting project to learn a ton from. If the project starts to get loyal users and grow, then you can transition it into a company and put more time into. This advice came within the context of staying in college and doing Glimpse as well.

I first got hooked on the value of starting companies when I started NW Lakescapers in high school. The company, which still operates today, uses a team of professional scuba divers to remove invasive aquatic weeds from the areas surrounding clients’ waterfront docks. Rather than swimming in a swamp of weeds when jumping into the lake these homeowners hire us to clear the area of weeds, so it is like swimming in a swimming pool.

After two successful years of operations, I stepped aside as CEO to pursue my current venture Glimpse. During the pandemic the usage of online dating skyrocketed. This was the only place singles could connect and this focus on the apps also spotlighted their issues. Most major dating apps don’t actually help users to create meaningful connection. Traditional dating apps are built like slot machines which put all the attention on swiping and as a result create a community with very little focus on communication and emotional chemistry and instead the focus lands on superficial attraction. We decided it was time someone built a dating app that fosters meaningful connection while holding on to the entertainment of fast paced online dating.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

When we launched our MVP app, I had rechecked everything. I was on the phone with our head engineer everyday leading up to the launch. We had 50 testers pick apart the app to make sure we had no bugs. I wanted everything to be perfect because it was my first software launch. With about 6 hours to launch I was alerted of the fact that half of our target audience couldn’t sign up for the app because I had never checked an email domain required for singing up.

In this version of the app, we were only open to Stanford and Santa Clara students. We verified this by checking the domain of email addresses entered when making an account. Santa Clara university emails end in “@scu.edu” but I had put in a place holder week earlier of “@santaclara.edu” to show how I wanted to verify emails and never gone back and checked it. We made the edit and were able to get the corrected version up before launch day.

The humor for this came when I got the call and just saw how crazy it was to expect a perfect launch. There is so much going on and it is your role not to make a perfect product but to swiftly deal with the speed bumps your team hits.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The biggest differentiator is our focus. In Stanford “How to Start a Startup” class the instructor says, “only measure things that you want to grow”. The idea being that the statistics that you have your teams measure and focus on directs their innovation and becomes the area they will work to address. Our focus from the very beginning has been maximizing the number of conversations that get to 20 messages. This is our main threshold of success, and all our innovation aims to address this. This is what sets us apart.

Rather than focusing on the number of swipes, matches, or total number of users our time and innovation is aimed at a more important goal. This is evident in all our design work and each update we publish helps users get to that 20-message mark.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My parents have really been key in our success. My mother has shared tremendous knowledge about product management, design, and understanding the marketplace. And my father has been instrumental is handling business deals and guiding me through trying times.

As a relatively new product manager I wasn’t sure how to balance checking in on my team’s work and giving them space to work. My mother told me her motto is “direct early and then get out of the way”. Essentially, write up all the deliverables for a project and spend a ton of time with the team making sure they understand what you’re asking for and then step away and trust them to finish the project. If your instructions are clear, then your team can handle all the work in between and will appreciate the free reigns you give them.

This was instrumental in our team dynamic as each team member got a ton of responsibility and ownership of each project and has grown from that exposure.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Glimpse Dating is a dating app I’ve been developing with a team of Stanford classmates. We built Glimpse to correctly balance the importance of physical attraction and emotional chemistry in the online matchmaking process. Users swipe on the profiles (including pictures) of potential matches. If both users swipe right on each other, indicating they’re interested in getting to know the person, then an anonymous match is made. This new match appears in your mailbox with the photos and name hidden. To unlock the identity of your match you must get to know your match for more than their photos by exchanging 20 messages.

Our whole goal is to get singles to talk more in online dating. 68% of first messages don’t get a response on OkCupid (a very popular dating app), through our thoughtful app design that number is already down to 25% on Glimpse. Conversation is where real connection is made, which is why we built Glimpse with the simple goal of using app design to incentivize said conversations. Look up Glimpse on the app store to try it out.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our mission at Glimpse is help singles connect meaningfully online. As our product grows and begins to achieve “success” we are actively re-investing in the project to magnify that mission.

If you have any questions about Glimpse or start ups feel free to reach out to me [email protected]

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

A book I’d recommend to any founder is Blue Oceans Strategy by W. Chan Kim. This book reshaped how I approached marketing and value propositions. My company entered an extremely competitive market and has been at a disadvantage since its founding. This book dives into how you need to shift your thinking and adjust you UVP (unique value proposition) to better display your service or product. It also takes a deep dive into the needs of customers and how you can steal customers from competing brands. For anyone involved in Human Computer Interaction, Product Design, Business, or anything else really this book is a must read.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “Twenty Something founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Work on a project not a company — I got this advice before I began building Glimpse. A mentor said that you should work on this as a project with your friends. If it is going to become a company it will make itself very clear. What he meant was to approach this as an interesting project to learn a ton from. If the project starts to get loyal users and grow, then you can transition it into a company and put more time into. This advice came within the context of staying in college and doing Glimpse as well. Build it because it needs to be built — This is the advice of one of the Y Combinator speakers who taught How to Start a Startup at Stanford. TV shows and movies have glorified the founding process. Really its incredibly hard and extremely lonely. You and your co-founders and pouring all your time and thoughts into building this product. The only motivation that will get you through all the inevitable difficulty you’ll face is a strong belief that the world needs your product. Not that you’ll make a name for yourself or tons of money, those are too superficial. You need to believe so much in your product that you want it built for the simple reason that it needs to be built. Honesty Curve — Feedback is key in designing products. You need to get feedback from users to craft your product best to address their needs. The trap that you can fall into is getting advice from people too close to you. The honesty curve is a graphic that shows how honest people will be in their feedback about your product. You need to find people that will give real feedback because interviewing family and friends will only give confirmation bias and not valuable input. It is incredibly easy to get lost in confirmation bias when working full time on a startup. You want your company to succeed so much that it can blind you to only listen to biased reviews. Be careful, input matters. Contracts matter — When you start out, you’ll be bringing a lot of people onto your team. Most of whom you know well from school or through friends. It is incredibly important that you write good contracts because there is this temptation to wing it, but you need to remember contracts are there for when things inevitably get messy. You need to protect yourself and the company by clearly outlining your agreement with each employee or contractor. I learned the hard way that every word matters and don’t want you to make that mistake. Intentional Engine of Growth — Your product isn’t inherently viral as you may think it is. You aren’t going to launch with no press release and then open your laptop to thousands of downloads the next day. You need to figure out what your engine of growth is and build it into your product. For us this was forced virality. We let users get Premium features (which normally cost 30 dollars a month) for free for three months if they shared Glimpse with 5 friends. This was very intentionally built to ensure that each user that comes into the app gets us our next new users. When we did our test launch, we didn’t have this feature and as you would expect our downloads spiked and then went right back down. It is important to build these features into your app seamlessly because this is what will get you your best new users.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty-year-old who is looking to found a business?

Don’t do it unless you feel so motivated that you need to do it. It is going to take all of your time if you choose to do it. Its an amazing time and you will learn so much in such a short period of time if you choose to work on it.

First off don’t do it. Its going to take all your time and effort for the next couple of years so don’t do it. If you read that and it didn’t phase you, then it means you truly believe in your idea and don’t need external validation. To me that means you’re ready to start working on your startup and you have the conviction you need. Its going to be a very trying and lonely adventure at times but it will also be one of the most rewarding projects of your lifetime. I learned more relevant information to my future career in the last four months working on a startup than I did in my first two years of Stanford. Dive into the project and learn as much as you can, trust you gut, listen to your team and mentors, and best of luck in your new endeavor.

