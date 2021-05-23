Callie Twisselman: “Don’t expect to be successful right away”

Don’t expect to be successful right away.

I was young and naive and thought I’d record a CD and be a big hit the next day. Or sing the national anthem and get signed. But, it doesn’t work like that. You have to put in a lot of work, and for some people, a lot of years to see things finally come together. I’m just glad I loved what I was doing either way, so the years chasing the dream didn’t seem so bad. That’s when you know it’s a real passion — when you’re not in it for an outcome anymore, you just do it because you love it and it’s a part of life. And when you do that, success follows.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Callie Twisselman.

Growing up on her family's seventh-generation grain and cattle ranch in California, singer/songwriter, Callie Twisselman, has country living infused in every fiber of her being. With heartfelt and honest lyrics and a unique sound, Twisselman is set to light the country music world on fire. Life on the ranch taught Twisselman the value of hard work — up before dawn to feed the cattle, cleaning out stalls, and learning to calf rope and ride horses for competitive local rodeos, all provided her with the fortitude and fierce determination it takes to make it in the music industry. Her mother was her first influence in the world of music, performing in a local touring country band. In 2017, she decided it was time to make the move to Nashville permanently after being introduced to the highly accredited manager for Dolly Parton, Danny Nozell. Under his guidance, Twisselman spent the next year and half honing her skills in songwriting by recording and demoing her music. Again, her resilience paid off when she fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a recognized songwriter, signing her first publishing deal with Vintern Songs and eone Music Publishing. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of all new music, working with Grammy Award-Winning producer, Aaron Pearce. Partnering with Copperline Music Group, Callie's debut, "Two Hands" is set to release this April, with more to come later this year. Callie Twisselman is the real deal and true artist that is ready to excite the sound of female country music.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Thank you! I’m excited to be a part of the series! Well to start off, I grew up on a seven-generation grain and cattle ranch in central California. I am the youngest of 4 with two brothers and one sister, and I am blessed with some pretty amazing parents who have supported my music since day one. Even though my style is more girly with glitz and glam, I’m a cowgirl at heart. I’ve ridden horses all my life and used to compete in high school rodeo: roping, barrel racing and just pretty much any event they had. It was sort of my second love of music. If I didn’t pursue my music career, I would’ve rodeoed for sure!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’d say what brought me to this specific career path would be watching my mother’s love for music. She was a singer in a local country band, and music was a big part of my household. Secondly, I realized I wanted to make it a career after watching the Shania Twain “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” music video! I already loved singing so much but after watching her video I was amazed by the artistry and fashion sense Shania brought to her music. I think I grew a love for fashion because I lived in the middle of nowhere and never really got to dress up much so seeing her combine that with music was a dream to me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Even though I’ve been at this music thing for years, I feel like I’m really just beginning and there will be way more interesting stories to come. But I suppose the most interesting for now would be the time I got to open for Florida Georgia Line at my hometown fair. It was such a crazy, fun show.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

The best parts about living in Nashville are the inspirations, hopes and dreams of thousands just flowing throughout the city! It’s like I came from the middle of nowhere USA to a whole new world! It’s a musician’s dreamland for sure. I wrote more songs in one month of living in Nashville than I could in one year in California. Something about the town just inspires you. One of my favorite spots is The Listening Room Cafe. Watching the writers’ rounds, I’m always amazed and love hearing the stories behind the songs.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting would have to be the time I had just put together a band and I got the opportunity to open for Lee Brice in my hometown. The catch was that I had one day’s notice, and all the musicians I had just started working with weren’t available, but I was so determined I was gonna play that dang show, no matter what. So, my guitar player threw together a few musicians he knew. He sent them the song charts and we met at the show with no practice together whatsoever. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great either. The lesson I learned is to always have backup players — and also, don’t take a gig if you’re not ready. Practice makes perfect!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I wouldn’t be where I am without the belief of my father. He has always been there for me and my music. He took me to record my first CD at 16. I had been wanting to record for awhile, but money didn’t come easy at the time so he made a deal with me to see if I was that serious about it. I had to at least have 10 songs written and then we could record. I recorded at a studio with just me and my guitar, and $500 later we had a CD with 10 hopeful amateur songs that I thought were IT. My guitar playing has greatly improved since I’m happy to say! But ever since that day and all the years and music in between, he has never given up on me and the dream. 🙂

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am about to release my debut single “Two Hands” this Spring. It has been in the works for awhile, so I am very excited to finally be able to share my new music with the world. Stay tuned!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone told me when starting out would be:

1.) Don’t expect to be successful right away.

I was young and naive and thought I’d record a CD and be a big hit the next day. Or sing the national anthem and get signed. But, it doesn’t work like that. You have to put in a lot of work, and for some people, a lot of years to see things finally come together. I’m just glad I loved what I was doing either way, so the years chasing the dream didn’t seem so bad. That’s when you know it’s a real passion — when you’re not in it for an outcome anymore, you just do it because you love it and it’s a part of life. And when you do that, success follows.

2.) The music business is exactly that, a business.

I wish I had studied and learned more about the business side of things earlier on, because that is honestly such an important aspect I think every artist should know. It will save you a lot of time and money if you go at it knowing your stuff.

3.) As a songwriter, live some life and you’ll get the right songs.

Starting out, I hadn’t lived a whole lot of life yet, I was young and just inexperienced so I didn’t have much to say in my songwriting. I realized that years down the road after going through some heartache and moving out on my own. The songs definitely got better! Don’t underestimate a good breakup! Lol

4.) Move to a city where there’s networking and other people you can learn from.

It took me a while to realize exactly what that meant, and my small town wasn’t going to cut it. It was scary moving 2,000 miles from home, but it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I have met so many great people, written some amazing songs and have learned a lot about myself in the process.

5.) As a songwriter, keep writing even if the songs aren’t the best, you’ll eventually snag one that is worthy.

I used to start songs a lot and never finish them because I figured they weren’t that good. But you gotta write 100 good songs before you’re gonna get that great one!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Tips for colleagues in the industry to thrive and not burn out would be don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Enjoy what you’re doing and you’ll never burn out!

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to help educate people more on agriculture and knowing where your food comes from. My dad is a farmer/rancher who grows barley and raises cattle, so I’ve seen firsthand the importance a farmer makes.

What is your favorite “life lesson” or quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This quote from David Viscott seems fitting for me and lessons I’ve learned throughout my life.

“The purpose of life is to discover your gift, the work of life is to develop it, the meaning of life is to give your gift away”

I feel like I’ve always known what my gift was, I just didn’t realize developing it was such a big part. These past few years, I’ve really been developing myself and my music. Now that it’s finally ready, I’m beyond excited to give it away and share what I’ve been working on so hard with all of you! Making music that others can connect to is the greatest feeling.

If you could have lunch with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

If I could have lunch with anyone in the world it would probably be Dolly Parton. I feel like I could learn so much from that woman and just get a kick out of her quirky fun remarks while doing so.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me online on all social media!

Instagram: @callietwiss

Twitter:@callietwiss

TikTok: @callietwiss

Facebook: CallieTwisselmanOfficial

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!