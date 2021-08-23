Callen Johnson Of Sour Lemon Beverage Co.: “Start with small changes”

Start with small changes. While some people can jump right in, for most small changes over time tend to have the best results. My current health/diet is light-years from where I was 15 years ago. I started by making small changes. Replace diet soda with water. Workout for 15 minutes per day. Salad for lunch not a sandwich, etc. Over time, these improvements became habits.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Callen Johnson, owner of Sour Lemon Beverage Co. and maker of delicious apple cider vinegar drinks. Her drinks and concentrates are made from organic ingredients, no sugar added and NOTHING artificial, EVER!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Before Sour Lemon Beverage Co. began, I had been a SAHM for 12 years. I spent my days attempting to keep my 4 kids healthy and fed while also supporting my husband as he grew his chiropractic practice, traveled as a personal chiropractor for a professional tennis player, and formulated supplements. I studied nutritional sciences in college, but chose to work as a server/bartender while my husband finished his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. During my years staying home with our kids, my ideals about nutrition shifted from weight management to overall health for all ages. I saw first-hand how diet changes led to dramatic improvements in health for my kids as well as myself. I used my kitchen as a creative outlet. Each meal was an experiment. I loved making my kids favorite meals with a ‘healthy’ twist!! There were lots of fails, but my attempt at a no sugar, gut healthy lemonade the entire family would enjoy was a total WINNER!!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

While we’re on the subject of “backstory,” here’s a fun side note — there is a reason for the name Sour Lemon. Before the company began, I spent a months trying to make an ACV drink for my kids; primarily, my daughter who struggled with bacterial overgrowth and had a history of strep throat. I used ingredients I already had in our pantry. A bottle of ACV and a giant box of superfood powders from a business my husband and I had just closed down due to conflicts with his former business partner. You could say the experience had soured us and we felt as if life kept handing us lemons. It seemed only fitting to call this business SOUR LEMON.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hmmmm….I’ve made so many mistakes! Haha! But, I never let mistakes hold me back. Each mistake is an opportunity to improve myself and my company for the better. I guess the biggest mistake would be not believing in myself enough to think I could do it, alone. Not that I don’t have help with this, just that I knew my idea was great and would catch on. I just didn’t believe I, a SAHM, was capable of starting company and keeping it going. I spent almost a year working on contracts for possible partnerships and investors, before deciding that I could do it solo. Huge lesson here — We are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will. Also, it may seem daunting at first when you’re faced with the list of requirements for starting a new biz, but the more things you check off the list, the easier it gets. You don’t need experts to help you, just educate yourself and become the expert!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have helped me along the way — it’s really hard to pick just one. But, this business would not be if it weren’t for my husband, Kirk Johnson. The truth is, HE started it; like for real. He did all the paperwork necessary and started the website. Little story here — I’d been making the pink lemonade for nearly a month when he decided to use it as a mixer with his vodka. He loved it so much that he ordered bottles for me that night!! He used his knowledge and contacts from his days owning a supplement company to help get me started. He forced me to jump in, feet first, possibly headfirst, and make a go of it. He believed in me when I didn’t.

I’ve also been blessed with so many great friends who have helped. Most of my sales are through the website and require shipping. A dear friend, Angela, offered to ship all the packages and manage the needs of all of our grocery stores so I can focus on production and all the other balls I’m juggling.

This feels like an Oscar speech right now, but I don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to thank all the ‘Sharers.’ I am so blessed to have friends who have shared on social media. This biz wouldn’t be where it is today if people hadn’t been willing to share my drink with their friends. So many of them have no idea their shares resulted in sales for me. If there is one thing that everyone can do to help small businesses, it is telling your friends and sharing on any and all social sources. Regardless of how small your following, it makes a huge difference.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My hope is to bridge the gap between taste good and good for you. I’m able to tolerate some really terrible tasting stuff when I know it’s healthy for me, but it has taken me years to get there. I’ll be honest, many of the functional drinks that I’ve tried tasted like DISAPPOINTMENT. It doesn’t have to be that way. I hope to bring those who are used to mainstream flavor profiles like Coke and Gatorade over to the healthy side. Also, life is short, have FUN!!! Color is fun. There’s a reason kids are drawn to colorful drinks and foods. Instead of using chemicals, why not use superfood powders to get those gorg colors and added health benefits!!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Start with small changes. While some people can jump right in, for most small changes over time tend to have the best results. My current health/diet is light-years from where I was 15 years ago. I started by making small changes. Replace diet soda with water. Workout for 15 minutes per day. Salad for lunch not a sandwich, etc. Over time, these improvements became habits. Consistency. Whether you’re looking to improve your diet, start a workout program, help your kids sleep better or even start a business, you have to be consistent. Humans are creatures of habit. Be consistent and you will be amazed at how much easier it will become. Mindset. Our thoughts become things. You have to have the right mindset. You have to believe it’s possible to do what you want to do; even visualize yourself already there. I cannot tell you how overlooked this is by so many. If you think it will be hard, it will. If you think no one will help, they won’t. Tell yourself IT IS possible!!!! Invest in coaching. A year after Sour Lemon began, my husband and I joined a group called Creative Living. I had no idea what to expect with the group, but it changed our lives in so many ways. We were on the brink of bankruptcy. I was moving slowly in business because I let fear guide me. We had even put our dream home on the market. I had no idea I needed a coach, but man was it worth it!! If you need a health coach, lifestyle coach, spiritual coach, whatever it is, don’t be afraid to seek the experts and USE their advice. Read ingredient labels FIRST not nutrition facts. It’s usually best to eat foods that don’t have labels (real foods don’t have labels, lol) but always read the ingredients first. I don’t make drinks/concentrates with any ingredients that I wouldn’t let my family eat. If I can’t read an ingredient, I usually pass on the food. So many chemicals are allowed in our food supply. Just because they’re allowed does not mean we should be consuming them regularly.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My big goal for Sour Lemon Beverage Co., is to be involved with helping provide fresh, clean water to communities. I believe clean drinking water is essential to health and so many people on our planet are still without it. It doesn’t really matter what we eat if our water is full of toxins.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Age is just a number. I assumed I’d have it all figured out by the time I was in my 30’s. You’re never too old to start or learn something new.

2. You don’t need to know it all, you can learn and figure it out as you go.

3. You’re not going to please everyone and that’s OK.

4. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will.

5. You ARE WORTH the effort!!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I’m here for all of them! Maybe not veganism as much as focusing on always looking to increase the amount of plants we can add to our diet. That’s why all my drinks have superfood powders added to the apple cider vinegar.

Environmental — I have 4 kids who are constantly growing, changing clothes, making messes, you get the drill. We waste a LOT but I try to minimize it. That’s why I am so passionate about my concentrates!!!! Many people have tried to encourage me to stop making concentrates and focus on grab-n-go; afterall, we live in a world that wants convenience. Single serve drinks are wasteful for the environment and the pocketbook. Each of my concentrates save 8 glass bottles!

Mental health is also huge and is so strongly connected to our GUT. That’s why I’m passionate about ACV as a drink. It helps improve gut health!!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thanks for letting me be a part of this!! Readers can follow Sour Lemon Beverage on Instagram @sourlemonbeverage and order concentrates from our website sourlemonbeverage.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights!