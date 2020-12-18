Caleigh Barker: “End racism, end world hunger, climate change, have world peace”

End racism, end world hunger, climate change, have world peace. I don’t know which one to pick? Everyone should just stop being an asshole, I think that would change a lot of the problems we face today.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Caleigh Barker.

Caleigh Barker is a kaleidoscope of outstanding talent, her lyrics take each of us individually by the hand to delve deeper into what is within us, the truth as she puts it.

Having honed all things musical since she was a child, Caleigh is a songwriter, and a producer with tech skills. Her haunting vocals give the undertones of positive messaging coupled with comfort and inspiration.

Let everything happen to you, the beautiful and the tragic. Feel it, release it and move forward.

Caleigh is a Canadian artist that lives in Toronto, with her close-knit family and her cat Tequila.

Caleigh is a Georgian Bay enthusiast where she often travels to write and reflect. Caleigh is most interested in the continued development of human and environmental rights, we are one and equal.

Treehouse and With You are Caleigh’s newest singles; it’s the journey of being human as pure cathartic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Beaches area of Toronto in a full house with three older brothers and one older sister. My parents were both working in the film industry so I was always around the entertainment industry. From a young age I was always performing, singing and dancing at any opportunity I could find. My parents knew I was meant to be on stage when I was five years old and insisted on wearing my brand new tutu on a walk to the beach in the middle of winter. I had a wonderful childhood, and I wouldn’t change a moment of it.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started playing piano at the age of six and ultimately have been on this career path since then. I took up the guitar at the age of thirteen and ukulele at eighteen. I began writing songs in high school and continued with it further into university. I went to NYU for acting, but it wasn’t until after returning to Toronto and struggling to find the motivation for my acting career that I knew I had to make a change. What really made me choose music was when I realized there was nothing else I would work as hard for.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well my career officially began earlier this year so the most interesting thing that has happened is really figuring out how to have a career in the midst of a global pandemic.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I guess the funniest mistake I’ve made is starting my career during a global pandemic. I would say the lesson I learned is don’t do that, but at the same time it was starting to feel a little now or never so I jumped in.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on my first EP which is super exciting! I have a strong idea of the songs that are going to make it, and I am fortunate that currently there are more songs than space for, so I’ll have to do some cutting as the time to release gets closer. Right now I can’t reveal too much about the project other than the fact I am really proud of it and I hope everyone loves it.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

First and foremost, I think it’s important for everyone to feel represented on screen. Secondly, we all need to see more than just ourselves reflected back at us, which we can only experience with diversity. And thirdly, because diversity makes everything more interesting — and isn’t that what entertainment is about?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Well I have only just started my career this year so I feel it’s a little too soon to be reflecting back. I still have time for those five things to be told to me now!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Just remember what you are doing this for and why it means so much to you to succeed. When you stay focused on your goals there is no room for burning out. With that being said, give yourself time to breathe and reflect on what you’ve accomplished and what you have ahead before you push too hard or get too static.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

End racism, end world hunger, climate change, have world peace. I don’t know which one to pick? Everyone should just stop being an asshole, I think that would change a lot of the problems we face today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father has been my greatest guide and believer. He not only funded my acting school tuition with my mother, but my audio engineering course as well. Most importantly, he believes in me without any hesitation, which is especially helpful when I am struggling to keep my head above water. When I was having doubts about acting during one of my summer breaks, my father turned to me and said “Caleigh I will never regret paying for your education, because this degree will help you no matter what you end up deciding to do with your life, for example if you do MUSIC it will help you on stage and in music videos.” He always knew what I was destined for, but never pushed me to it, just light suggestions and supported me fully when I realized it for myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Take your time, and make good choices.” I feel like both of those phrases encapsulate all you need to do in order to have a successful life and career. Don’t rush things, but make sure you choose the right things when you do.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private meal with Sia. She is a huge inspiration of mine and I would love to pick her brain about her experience in the music industry, especially being both a songwriter for others as well as an artist herself which is exactly what I would like to be.

How can our readers follow you online?

Spotify/ Apple Music: Caleigh Barker

Instagram: @caleighbarker

Facebook: Caleigh Barker

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!