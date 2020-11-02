Cal Mosack, Nolan Mills and Audie Cooper: “Don’t ever give up”

True leadership is empowering people that work for you through trust, faith and confidence. Hire the best people and let them do their job. Micro-managing is ineffective…Set a solid example and give power to your team to make decisions.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cal Mosack, Nolan Mills and Audie Cooper.

Founded by Cal Mosack, Nolan Mills and Audie Cooper, Nic Tailor is a custom men’s underwear brand based out of North Carolina, that is changing the landscape of the undergarment industry with a philanthropic standard. Why the need for custom underwear? They believe underwear should provide a more exact and comfortable fit for bodies that come in all shapes and sizes. At one time or another, most guys complain about their underwear… it never seems to fit right because it only comes in S, M, L, or XL. With Nic Tailor’s unique customizing capabilities they’re able to make underwear that fits better than any pair previously tried. With high quality fabrics, and made in the USA, Nic Tailor is committed to changing the game when it comes to undergarments. In addition, they have partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to raise awareness for the disease that affects more than 14 million men worldwide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

We saw an opportunity to revolutionize the men’s underwear world. Men don’t like to talk about it, but we found that the majority of men hate the way their underwear fits. We thought, let’s design a truly customized brand that can accommodate everyone from professional athletes to the guy that doesn’t possess a world class physique.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Doing our best not to kill each other with three very opinionated partners. We all do share same passion to offer the best, highest quality men’s underwear on the planet.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably drinking too much at happy hour the day we created the concept! We’ve had to navigate some obstacles as every new business is faced with when getting up on its feet. We’re finally in a place where we’re really making headway and we’re proud of the Nic Tailor brand and everything it stands for.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact ?

Nic Tailor is committed to spreading awareness for Prostate Cancer. It affects all of us directly or indirectly, so it really is a family conversation. More than 14 million men have faced it worldwide, and it’s the second leading cancer in men behind skin cancer. Spreading awareness and finding ways to give back to our community is a mission statement for Nic Tailor.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Peter Facinelli’s dad, Peter Facinelli, Sr. He battled the disease, as did his brother, and because of it we were fortunate enough to have Peter as the face leading the charge for our #NicTailorNoPants campaign; a social media campaign aimed to spread awareness and encourage men to get regular checkups. It truly impacts all of us and Peter has been a tremendous ambassador. We are grateful to him and our shared passion to make a difference.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Buy our product! We’re American made, and we’re committed to making a difference!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

True leadership is empowering people that work for you through trust, faith and confidence. Hire the best people and let them do their job. Micro-managing is ineffective…Set a solid example and give power to your team to make decisions.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Prostate Cancer Awareness. We support it big time. We even have a special product at Nic Tailor called “Dry Fly,” designed specifically for men facing incontinence…There’s nothing like it on the market. We are sensitive to the needs of men affected by prostate cancer. Our ‘Dry Fly” solves this issue.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Jimmy Valvano, “ Don’t ever give up. ” Also from Jimmy Valvano, “If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Matthew McConaughey. Born and bred in Texas, can’t get more American than that. He would love us! And we’re very badass people.

