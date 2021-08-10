Caitriona Maria of TPR Teaching: “Be okay with okay”

Be okay with okay: Perfection doesn’t exist, in my opinion. There will always be someone better than you, more intelligent than you, more beautiful than you. You will always find something to improve as a perfectionist.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Caitriona Maria. Caitriona is an online ESL teacher and blogger from Ireland. She has an online teaching business and she helps others make an income teaching online via her website TPR Teaching. Caitriona liked to travel pre-covid times but she now spends her free time helping on the family farm, enjoying fresh produce and going on nature walks.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on a country farm in Longford, Ireland. I always wanted to be a teacher growing up, but after I gained some work experience in the field I realized I didn’t want to be a regular school teacher. I chose to study business in college and completed three years in the National University of Ireland, Galway and six months in the University of California, Santa Barbara.

While in college, I decided to pursue a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course so I could teach the English language. It was a no-brainer to take this course, as I already liked the idea of teaching and travelling, and to combine those two things together sounded like a dream career!

From nineteen years old, I traveled during the summer to teach children in different countries and taught online part-time between college classes.

I realised that I wanted to be a business owner rather than just a teacher. I liked being able to express myself creatively, and I soon learned through work experience that an administrative office job likely wouldn’t enable me to do this.

I now have an independent teaching practice and an online teaching website to inspire others who wish to teach English online called TPR Teaching.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is, “be okay with okay.” I learned this from a teacher-mentor who said that teachers are often perfectionists. This really helps me make better decisions and not be so caught up with being perfect all the time. It allows me to free up more time, give me greater peace of mind and get things done rather than wallow in procrastination.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

While not everyone agrees with this, I think having faith is important. Therefore, I think the Bible is a significant book for me. The stories teach you to be your own self, stick to your values and be strong. Without this, I wouldn’t have the same confidence moving forward as an entrepreneur.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Patience: Many people want everything now. They forget about the sacrifices and work they will have to put in before seeing results. The main thing is to have patience, keep testing, and keep growing. It might take a few years to build a business so it is not a decision that can be made in haste. Rome wasn’t built in a day. For example, it can take months before Google even begins to recognise your website. I was only pulling in 700 visitors per month for the longest time until my website was one year old, which then saw the site traffic multiply significantly. As I was patient and kept working on my website daily, even without seeing results at first, I knew that all the work would someday pay off.

Never Give Up: When times get tough, you can’t just give up. You have to keep going. I have failed many times, but I refuse to quit. I keep improving my processes and knowledge until I get things right. Your results will pay off in the long run, but you have to be determined and keep up with the work. I think failure in itself is not harmful and teaches us a vital lesson. It can feel difficult but it shouldn’t be viewed in such a negative way. For example, I started some e-commerce sites before I started my blogging website. I think that taught me many skills, like graphic design, writing sales copy, and website design. I was able to utilize this knowledge and apply it to my current teaching website and business.

Work Hard: There is nothing glamorous about it, but you need to put in a lot of work before you can reap the rewards. This means working more and playing less. It usually means less social time and more work time. They always say that an entrepreneur’s life is lonely, and I have found that to be the case. I expect things to improve as all the hard work that I put in now will benefit me for years to come. I start work in the mornings (usually 9 am) and finish up in the evenings (usually 9 pm). I always help out on our family farm, and I take breaks during the day, but my work duties are never too far from my mind.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perfectionism is wanting things to be “perfect” all the time. You do not rest until it is perfect. This may be getting the perfect A grade, always saying and doing the right thing, having the perfect job, house and family. You often compare yourself to other people and always strive for the best. You might also procrastinate if you fear failure or ridicule.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a perfectionist can be a good thing. It can help you get work done and done well. You always want to succeed, so that sets you up for a bright future. A certain degree of it is beneficial.

At school, I always strived for A grades. Even in group projects where there are many students, I would still make sure that the school projects were done well, regardless of the efforts put in by others on the team. This boosted not just my grades but the grades of the group as a whole.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There are a lot of negative aspects. I think being a perfectionist causes certain stress and anxiety that other people may not experience. You want things done a certain way, and sometimes come at a great cost to your mental health and wellbeing.

I remember I spent almost two weeks designing a logo for a website before. The logo was perfect and my best creation. That is not the point. The point is that I wasted so much time on a logo that I didn’t really implement because other business processes failed.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

A perfectionist can spend quite some time trying to perfect things. As a result, they get so bogged down on the details they never get to the real project. A perfectionist that fails to prioritize their time accordingly will struggle to get the most important tasks done. The more time it takes to do something, the more time the perfectionist can procrastinate and then give up before even starting.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Plan your time: writing down your goals has proven to be much more effective than actually thinking about your goals. Planning out your weekly and monthly goals will give you a benchmark to follow so you won’t get stuck on just one thing because you will realize you don’t have the time.

— I keep a journal to jot down the tasks that I need to get done daily, weekly, and monthly. Prioritize your most important responsibilities first: the most crucial thing might be getting sales or getting leads for your business. If that is the case, pay attention to the most important details rather than get distracted by something smaller that will yield little results.

— I time myself, which encourages me to get through the task faster, and then I reward myself with a small treat, such as a cup of coffee. Don’t compare yourself to others: the worst thing you can do is compare yourself to others. You have your own talents and a skillset that is unique to you alone. Everything happens at perfect timing. Appreciate the stage you are at in your life now.

— When I got over that mental barrier, I felt less stressed and could reach new growth in my business because I was less afraid to take risks. There is no perfect moment: there is never a perfect moment to do something. You might think you need to learn more, do more, be more before you have the ideal job, partner or finances. The truth is that there is never a better time to get started. There will always be things pushing you back and stopping you from just doing it.

— I was once told by an entrepreneur to get started “now.” I was going to wait about ten years before he had said that. Getting started early was actually the best idea, and it paid off because now I have a profitable business, and I still have so much room to grow! Be okay with okay: Perfection doesn’t exist, in my opinion. There will always be someone better than you, more intelligent than you, more beautiful than you. You will always find something to improve as a perfectionist.

— Be okay with having your projects 30% perfect at first. Build them to 50% perfect. Later, build them to 70% perfect. You will never be done with perfecting something. As time moves on, you will just find something else to perfect but don’t let it eat you up inside. Accept and be “okay with okay.”

— I actually began marketing myself as a private online tutor before I even had the courseware ready. The reason being was because I knew that by the time I had finished perfecting the courseware, I would either have no energy left or I would be too immobilised by fear even to get started finding students. I knew I would learn on the job and didn’t need to be a perfectionist about it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think the education system needs some improvement.

As a teen, I would constantly worry, and I did not have the coping mechanisms to handle stressful situations.

I think children should also learn about mindfulness, finances, communication, relationships, and other life skills. There is a big bad world out there, and I think we should better prepare children for it to make better decisions in life and be more empathetic.

Some children spend more time with teachers than they do with their own parents. A teacher has an important role in the lives of children. They can use their influence to have a positive impact.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with some of my students. While I do love and appreciate online teaching and the flexibility that provides, I would really like to meet them in person. They are located across the world in Hong Kong. A trip to Hong Kong would be nice!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on my website TPR Teaching. You can sign up for my mailing list there!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!