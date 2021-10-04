Caitlyn Lewis of Supplier Day: “Be specific about which areas your advisors can help you with”

Be specific about which areas your advisors can help you with. As women, we are so attuned to listening to others and taking on their opinions. And for the most part, this serves us well. But I have had to learn the hard way to be selective about who I turn to and for what specific advice. In our very early days at Supplier Day I made the decision to hire someone based on the recommendation of someone I trust a lot, despite having a lot of red flags. Needless to say, it didn’t work out. Would I go to this advisor for hiring decisions in the future? Nope. But would I go to him to ask for advice on how to sell to enterprise clients or how to raise funding? Absolutely!

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Caitlyn Lewis.

Caitlyn Lewis is the founder and Managing Director of Supplier Day, which creates net-positive virtual events for companies to engage with their suppliers. Throughout Caitlyn’s career in both start-ups and large corporations she’s learnt that how you communicate determines whether or not you achieve your goals. Now she’s on a mission to help organizations achieve their biggest sustainability goals by building stronger relationships within their supply chain.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in South Africa with my nuclear family: my mom, dad and older brother. Even as a young child, I was fascinated by business: I would dress my Barbies in power suits and they were always successful businesswomen. If my friends were over, I always wanted to play “business”. I ran a fantasy bookstore called “Basically Books”. However, I wasn’t a particularly confident child so after starting at a co-ed school, my parents decided to move me to an all girls school for my junior years. It was probably the best thing they could have done: we had small classes and the teachers were nurturing. I then moved to a co-ed high school which, again, was a good choice. Being around boys (apart from my brother and his friends) taught me not to take myself too seriously and I like to think I did well: I played first team hockey, acted in, wrote and directed various school plays and was in the debating team. I remember being extremely busy and often would be at school for 12 hours a day from 7am to 7pm. I remember feeling a sense of accomplishment and enjoyed doing productive things. I carried this with me to the University of Cape Town where I continued to play hockey, picked up gymnastics (for fun), tutored underprivileged kids and sat on the organising committees for a few societies alongside having a part-time job dressing up as Disney characters to entertain at children’s parties. Even then, I remember thinking I would take over that business from my boss, or would expand it into other regions in South Africa. I guess business really was in my blood!

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I moved to London when I was 25. I had always worked in early stage start-ups because I loved being able to see the work I was doing having a direct impact on the overall direction and success of a company. I would generally be the first sales person the start-up was hiring to figure out how to sell their product at scale. Then I was contacted by Unilever in 2017 to join their Innovation and Transformation team. I was looking for corporate experience and wanted a big brand on my CV. The role was very open-ended as they were looking for someone who had start-up experience, who would help to shift their culture and mindset, as opposed to someone who had specific skills and could fulfill certain activities. It felt like the best possible scenario for me: for someone who loved working in start-ups for the lack of structure, I didn’t want to join a corporate company where I felt like a cog in the wheel who just needed to tick things off a checklist everyday to do her job. Whilst at Unilever, I helped them to overhaul their 25 year old innovation process and while doing this what struck me most, was how dependent the company was on their suppliers to do anything. At this time I was also completing my MBA through Warwick Business School. So I decided to focus my research on how large corporations are building relationships and dependencies with external partners to form business ecosystems. I looked at Novartis, Unilever and Vodafone. I loved the vision I was creating around how businesses could thrive when they built strong relationships and focused on delivering value for all stakeholders. But I kept thinking that if I was a CEO and read about business ecosystems I’d be thinking “this makes total business sense, this sets a great scene for the future of enterprise… but how do I do this?” And out of that, came the idea for Supplier Day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story throughout my entire career was being fired from a company I absolutely loved and a role I was excelling in. I was devastated because I genuinely bought into everything we were trying to achieve and I didn’t understand what my boss was thinking in asking me to leave. I don’t think I’ll ever really be able to pinpoint why he made his decision but I’ve learnt that there is a lot of power in being able to say “ultimately it didn’t work out but I think I understand why and I definitely understand the role I played in it”. All I can do is take responsibility for my own actions and more importantly, how I respond to circumstances. I’m proud of myself for how I handled myself throughout that time and now, as a business owner myself, I have more understanding of the considerations leaders have to make when it comes to their teams.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Beyond these being simple traits, these are values and behaviours that I actively invest in with my team at Supplier Day:

Being a good communicator: we use the saying at Supplier Day “how you communicate determines whether or not you achieve your goals” multiple times a day both for our team and for our customers. But I think what people often forget is that the primary factor of good communication is being an active listener. The reason I am successful is because I lean in and listen to what people are telling me and I choose only to respond when I know I can add value (what to say), if the timing is right (when to say it) and can do so kindly (how it’s said). Consistency and discipline is key. I remind myself constantly that how you do everything is how you do anything. And you have to commit to showing up every day with good habits both for your business and in your personal life. Without fail, I workout every morning and I have done so every day for the last 10 years. This has nothing to do with my physical appearance but more about how it makes me feel and how it makes the rest of the day feel so much more doable: it means I’m at my desk and ready to work by a certain time every day, I’m in the right mindset and my team knows they can count on me. I’ve also had to learn to be okay with not always having the answers. I’m a perfectionist and a control freak so running a company where things can change from one day to the next and it’s hard to predict what the 6–12 month horizon looks like. I’ve had to learn how to get comfortable with the uncertainty alongside being able to say, at certain times, “I don’t know the answer to that”. Alongside that, it doesn’t mean I can’t do everything within my knowledge and skillset to make the best possible decisions and deliver amazing results.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Hmmm… where do I start? I think, overall, it’s just not the expectation or the norm? We’re expected to want to get married and have families. So we’re treated as anomalies when we want to build businesses. And that’s why there’s this incredibly annoying discourse of being a “boss babe” or “she-preneur” or whatever other term you can think of. Why can’t we just be “leaders” or “capable” or “brilliant”?

It’s a bit of a funny tightrope to walk: on the one hand, we need to stop singling out the “woman-ness” of strong females as though it’s what makes us special. And then on the other hand, we need to be able to understand how to support strong women, and work to change the systems in place that make it so hard for women to succeed.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

This is actually a really hard thing to do because it’s something I’ve only recently started to become aware of. I’m sure there are plenty of occasions when people around me have been uncomfortable because I am a strong woman but I didn’t realise this was the case because it’s always the way I’ve been and it’s always the way people have responded to me. Therefore I didn’t realise it wasn’t normal. But there are two experiences that come to mind for me:

I was in my twenties and in a relationship. At the beginning, my boyfriend would often tell me that my ambition, independence and strength was what attracted him to me. But after we moved in together and I needed him to take on his share of the housework and home responsibilities as we both worked equal hours, my ambition and unwillingness to sacrifice my career became problematic. There was just this expectation that I would either figure out how to manage both home and work demands or one would have to give. It comes as no surprise that the relationship was the thing I decided to compromise. Interestingly, my best friend has had very similar experiences in her previous relationships.

The second story is from my very first job. When I resigned to move to a different company my boss questioned who had influenced me to decide to leave, as though I couldn’t possibly have made my own decision regarding my own career, and went so far as to ask me what my dad thought. I highly doubt any man would ever be asked if other people’s opinions had influenced their decision and what their parents thought of it.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Honestly, I don’t think it’s a woman’s responsibility to mute her “power” just so that others can feel comfortable. That being said, I realise that that isn’t productive advice. Since I started sensing that people around me were uneasy I’ve reflected on why that might be the case afterwards. If I genuinely believe it has something to do with my womanness (for example, people are uncomfortable because I’m okay with talking openly about how something made me feel) then I brush it off and don’t think about it again. But if I think there’s something more to it (for example, maybe I didn’t handle a situation as well as I would have liked to) I investigate that and work on how I can do better in the future.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Quite simply, I think we need to have a zero tolerance policy around this. If other people aren’t comfortable around powerful women then they are the ones that need to change. We shouldn’t be making concessions, excuses or trying to change our behaviour to suit them. But as women, in order to cope with this fact, I think the best thing to do is celebrate what makes us strong. In my opinion, women have a special brand of strength that is unique. Generally speaking, our good communication skills and ability to empathise makes us great leaders and we should play into those as much as we possibly can. We shouldn’t be trying to mute our power or change the way we behave or make decisions to make other people feel comfortable.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

When I was in a sales role in the early stage of my career I remember a male prospect deciding to take a meeting with me based on my looks. I established this because I was cc’d into an email chain by mistake. When I raised it with my boss the response was very much “oh boys will be boys” and he told me to ignore it and/or use it to my advantage. There was no consideration for my safety or how I would feel walking into a room alone with this man for a meeting. I think all women have similar stories.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think perception is a big challenge. I am painfully aware, every day, of how my appearance will impact the response I get from the people around me. My hairstyle, the amount of makeup I’m wearing, what clothes I’ve chosen, all influence how seriously I’m taken and how people behave around me. It’s like these things somehow indicate my credibility, authority and capabilities. I don’t think men have to take this into consideration. And beyond that, women just have to work that much harder to earn the credibility that is simply awarded to men by the very fact that they are men. There’s a fascinating book called The Authority Gap by Mary Ann Sieghart which I would encourage everyone to read which explores this in detail.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

It always has been and probably always will be difficult to juggle my personal life and my career. For me, the struggle was always this idea that both were totally separate and siloed. I felt like my time was owned by whatever company I worked for between 9 to 5. It was like the minute I stepped over the threshold of the office my personal life was just supposed to cease to disappear. This never sat well with me. I’ve also always hated “hustle culture” and the idea that you have to work yourself sick in order to be valued and successful. There’s this mentality that you have to work like it’s all you have in this world.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I don’t think there was a specific tipping point but a slow progression of me realising that the way we differentiate between work and personal life, as though they’re two different things, is really problematic. We only have one life and within that we have work stuff, health stuff, family stuff, financial stuff, friend stuff and personal growth stuff. A previous boss liked to use the phrase “blending” to acknowledge that you can’t keep work and home separate, but rather you have to find a way to blend them together.

For me, this has become easier since the pandemic with everyone working from home and now running my own business. I love no longer having to commute, being able to do laundry throughout the day and knowing, quite literally, that I own my time. That being said, the demands of having a job, whether you’re an employee or an entrepreneur, are high. This idea that that’s all you do for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, is just unrealistic. I’ve stopped thinking of my work day as the hours between 9 and 5 and rather, just have one to-do list with no distinction between something that is for my company or something that is for me. Then I prioritise what must get done based on what is important and I ensure my schedule allows me the time for those things.

It requires a large amount of discipline, having boundaries and being comfortable with saying no. And I think that’s something that managers need to get better at helping their teams do: there have been many times in previous jobs where I felt unable to say no to something and would, instead, sacrifice the time I had made to do something within my personal life. Now, for example, if one of my team members wants to pick their kids up from school every day I fully empower them to block that hour out and say no to any meeting requests during that time.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I know that there are all kinds of studies out there about how attractive people are perceived as being more likeable, so I’m sure there is something in that in terms of being a charismatic leader and so forth. But in terms of my own emphasis on my appearance: this is related to my answer to a previous question about how I have always been painfully aware of how my appearance impacts the way people behave around me and how seriously they take me. Interestingly, I think that this has challenged me even more since the pandemic and making the move to working remotely. When I worked in an office I took for granted that I did my hair and make-up every day and wore “office clothes”. But when we all started working from home, this felt unnecessary. Now, I only wear make-up and do my hair for particularly important meetings. However, that’s not to say that I roll out of bed, grab the closest t-shirt and open up Zoom. To me, it is still important to look put together. So, I still make sure that my hair is clean, my skin looks good and I’m wearing an appropriate shirt.

I think this also extends to our work spaces. It’s fantastic that people can see us in our home and what our “natural habitat” is. But it’s still important, at least to me, to make sure that the space around me appears to be professional, tidy and, basically, doesn’t distract people from the message I’m trying to get across.

How is this similar or different for men?

I don’t think men have to worry about their appearance being a distraction as much as women do. Women are often accused of spending far too much time thinking about what we’re going to wear and to be honest, I even get frustrated with myself for how much mental energy I use up thinking about it. But the reason I do is because I know that what I wear impacts the perception people have of me. And I just don’t think men worry about this. Whether they wear a shirt or a t-shirt won’t make someone else take them less or more seriously, or result in them being sexually harassed in the workplace.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be specific about which areas your advisors can help you with. As women, we are so attuned to listening to others and taking on their opinions. And for the most part, this serves us well. But I have had to learn the hard way to be selective about who I turn to and for what specific advice. In our very early days at Supplier Day I made the decision to hire someone based on the recommendation of someone I trust a lot, despite having a lot of red flags. Needless to say, it didn’t work out. Would I go to this advisor for hiring decisions in the future? Nope. But would I go to him to ask for advice on how to sell to enterprise clients or how to raise funding? Absolutely! Unwavering faith in yourself. The above story also taught me a valuable lesson in listening to myself. In the early days, I allowed people to tell me what to do. But as I found my feet as a founder and built confidence in my instincts I started to trust my judgement. And this also helped me to get specific about my advisors, as I’ve mentioned in the first point. Celebrate your differences as a woman . The sooner we start to recognise that we have certain traits, as women, that will serve us really well as leaders, the better. I used to think that being empathetic and wanting to find solutions that made everyone happy were weaknesses. But now I think they’re the things that will make me successful: they mean that I am always leaning into the needs of my team and my customers. And that means that I have an extremely committed team that have joined me in my mission wholeheartedly. As well as happy customers that keep returning. Surround yourself with other powerful women. My female friends are the biggest source of inspiration for me. We all have totally different careers, priorities and areas of strength but we bolster one another up, share our experiences, offer comfort that we are not alone and laugh together. In particular, my best friend is the actress Meganne Young. Every day, she inspires me to do better than the previous day. She is so talented, determined and smart and I feel proud to call her my friend. There has never been a moment of jealousy or competition between us but rather an intense belief that we will always be one another’s greatest cheerleaders and celebrate each victory as one. Have a sense of humour — this is an absolute essential. One of the values we have at Supplier Day is “we can be serious without taking ourselves too seriously” and it’s got me through life. I am insanely committed to embedding the habits that create high standards: punctuality, respecting others, taking pride in our work and delighting our customers. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t laugh at ourselves, laugh at our mistakes and enjoy the journey. Life is too short to take it or ourselves too seriously.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

You know, it has to be Elon Musk. In a way, he’s a bit of an anti-leader isn’t he? As polarising as he can be, I think he is someone who is playing an infinite game and it’s challenging our standard approaches to doing business. Like making all the Tesla patents public. Or accepting payment in blockchain. But in addition to that, he doesn’t take no for an answer and I think that takes a lot of confidence and staying power. Not to mention the sheer scale of the work he does is mindblowing. I’m also a massive space nerd so I just think what he’s doing at SpaceX is cool. So I’d love to talk with him just to get some insights into how he thinks.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.