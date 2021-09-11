Caitlin MacGregor Of Plum: “When you find out what drives and drains you, you can be the CEO of your career and advocate to spend more time on what drives you and less time on things that drain you to keep you from depleting”

When you find out what drives and drains you, you can be the CEO of your career and advocate to spend more time on what drives you and less time on things that drain you to keep you from depleting.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Caitlin MacGregor, CEO and co-founder of Plum, has always been passionate about identifying people’s potential. That’s why, after building two businesses for other people, she founded Plum — to quantify people’s potential and give enterprise organizations access to the most important talent data they need to match people to jobs where they’ll thrive. Caitlin is a frequent speaker at women entrepreneur and HR technology events and is a champion of #movethedial, an initiative dedicated to increasing the leadership of women in tech. Caitlin was selected by Springboard Enterprises NYC as one of the top 10 businesses led by women.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Southern Ontario of about 8,500 people called Petrolia. My mother’s family had been living there for five generations. Our town’s claim to fame was for being “Canada’s Victorian Oil Town” — we had the first commercial oil well in all of North America, so people would come from all around to drill for oil.

I grew up with this idealistic view that I had a perfect family. I had three brothers, two older and one younger, a mom and a dad. We were really lucky. But my perfect world came crashing down when my parents separated when I was 11. I saw my mom spread very thin, trying to be the perfect woman juggling her domestic responsibilities with a career. Then during my teen years, I saw my mom let go of the idea of being perfect and becoming the best version of herself. It was an amazing opportunity to see my mom transform from being the disciplinarian and a caretaker, to balancing a career and becoming an independent professional woman. Her courage and journey inspired me to do the same. So, growing up, I couldn’t wait to leave and explore the world, find my own path, and be more than where I came from.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have to give credit to two people in my life. My mom has always been my north star. She had the courage to go outside the norms of what she was taught and figure out what made her happy, which inspired me to do the same.

But who really helped me realize my potential and my calling of being an entrepreneur was my first boss, Oliver Madison. I always knew I wanted to make a difference in the world. I went to university to study international development because I wanted to make a positive impact on the world. After an exchange at the University of Ghana in my third year, I realized I had to come back to Canada to have the most significant impact. So, I came back to Toronto to start my career. After an informational interview with the managing director of a local charity, I met Oliver Madison who was spinning off a new social enterprise. Oliver hired me to be their first employee and, as their Director of Operations, I helped build the social enterprise from the ground up. Oliver handled the sales and finance and I took the idea and built a locally-made sweatshop-free custom apparel company that was quite successful over three years. Oprah wore my t-shirt and I got a taste of what it was like to build something from scratch.

I’ve got to give credit to Oliver for seeing my potential even though I didn’t have the credentials or anything on paper that said this was something I could do, but he empowered me to do it. I didn’t even know I was an entrepreneur till I looked back at what I had accomplished and realized I’m pretty good at building something from nothing, and that’s my calling. He inspired me to keep going and he never put a glass ceiling on my head. He just always let me grow without limitations. This inspired me to build another business again for somebody else, and then a third time, but this time it was for myself. So, I’ve spent the last decade building a business to help people realize their full potential at work, inspired by what Oliver did for me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people to give credit to, especially my mom in terms of values and work ethic, and my husband, Neil, who is also the co-founder of Plum.

As I mentioned, I have built two businesses for other people. The second business I built was with my husband Neil, who was an expert on the software. His boss hired me to go down to New Hampshire and start a US branch. We both moved to New Hampshire and started working together for the first time. After two and a half years, we realized we work way better together than apart. So, we decided to build a business together for ourselves.

Part of the issue with being an entrepreneur is that your whole life becomes work. You become a workaholic, especially in the early days of starting a business. You put everything into growing this business, so if your partner is involved in that, it means you’re spending more time together and becoming more aligned. It’s a very lonely journey as an entrepreneur, so not having to do it alone and having that support — a partnership in life and in business — just works for us, and I’m incredibly grateful for that every day.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I once introduced my husband as the director of produce in an e-mail, instead of the Director of Product. Lesson earned: do not send emails at 2am in the morning.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have a mantra that I’ve developed, and it’s something I remind myself of often: “There is no greater accomplishment than being an entrepreneur.” You’re always striving to be better when you’re an entrepreneur because the goals keep moving as the business grows. Your work is never done when you achieve a goal; there is always something to accomplish next. Every time I accomplish a goal, I learn and grow, and I can reach new heights. This inspires me to keep going, but sometimes it’s hard because you don’t know if you’re succeeding or accomplishing enough, so reminding myself of this keeps me motivated and proud of what I’ve accomplished so far; it also reminds me to enjoy the journey.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am super excited about a new module we’re launching in our platform to help companies identify leaders earlier in their careers. For me, it feels like we are identifying a new generation of leaders well before the rest of the industry can identify them. It reveals people who might not otherwise be seen and considered for leadership roles, despite having all the foundational qualities to be a great leader.

Running my own company, I have understood firsthand how powerful that is. We, as leaders, evaluate an individual’s performance based on what they are currently achieving. Our clients have been shocked by the data they see when they apply our Leadership Potential Model. They see people who are good in their everyday individual contributor role, but they didn’t recognize them as future leaders because they’re only seeing them from the lens of what they’re doing now, not what they can achieve, if given the opportunity. So many leaders spend all of their time trying to accomplish a to-do list that they’re not spending their time empowering their employees or really taking stock of their potential.

Identifying future leaders sooner in their career allows them to be nurtured to be given those opportunities to build on their strengths, take on more developmental assignments, and really thrive. So, I’m really excited to provide this objective, fair data to reveal these future leaders and see the impact that has on people and companies.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say perseverance has been instrumental for me. One of the first lessons I learned from my executive coach was that breakdowns are an opportunity for breakthroughs. There were three instances in my life where I could’ve thrown in the towel, but each time I kept going, and we landed in a much better place than where we started. Having a breakdown meant something was wrong, and you need to find a new or better way of doing something, but if you give up, you won’t know what’s around the corner — and that could be your breakthrough.

One of my top talents is persuasion, which means that if I have a vision, I can convince others to help build that vision. I saw firsthand what can happen when you tap into someone’s potential. So, I started a business based on that vision and have been able to hire great people and help them realize their potential, so we can help other people do the same. I couldn’t do it alone; it takes a whole amazing team that I am proud to lead.

Another trait is supportiveness. I want to enable people to feel like owners. If we ask people to work hard for us, we need to make them feel supported and set them up for success. Part of that is recognizing their potential and having the data to optimize them, and that’s what our company does for our employees and other businesses. If we do our jobs effectively, recognize what drives and drains them, what and how they work best, and give them the resources and the information they need, they will thrive, and so will the business.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I am a woman CEO of a growing tech company; I have two kids, 6 and 10 year old boys, and my husband is my co-founder and business partner, so I have experienced burnout firsthand. My company measures and studies what burns people out and what keeps them from burnout and what allows them to thrive.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would describe burnout by using the analogy of a battery. The more energy or effort you spend on doing something, the faster your battery will run out. When your battery keeps depleting without getting recharged, everything becomes more arduous — we’re slower and we’re no longer functioning as the best version of ourselves. Ultimately, we don’t have energy left to keep going because we are so drained out.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

When you are thriving and feel like the best version of yourself. It’s when your natural talents are being used, and you’re getting a sense of fulfillment because you are doing the things you’re naturally good at. You’re getting confirmation that you’re exceptional and producing good results. You’re adding to your energy, not depleting it.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Sometimes you’re having a bad day or night, and you can say, “I’ll get over it.” But burnout is not a one-time inconvenience. It’s a repeated depletion of our energy. Every stressor feels worse and more challenging because it’s been compounded. For example, someone who hasn’t stretched in a year suddenly decides to touch their toes and finds out it’s hard and they can’t. It’s similar to burnout because you lose your capacity to bounce back and be okay. When we’re not our best selves, we are not making the best decisions. We can’t lead or inspire other people. We lose out on our optimal performance, and as a result, the world is missing out on people contributing their gifts and realizing their potential.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

When you are doing things that drain you constantly without replenishing your battery, this usually happens where there is a misalignment between our talents and role requirements. Our innate talents make us who we are and drive us. When we’re doing activities where we are using our talents, we feel fulfilled, and it doesn’t take too much of our energy because these are things we’re naturally good at. But when our talents are not being used, and we’re constantly doing things that are draining us without getting a chance to recharge, we experience burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The first thing I would suggest to an individual would be to become self-aware. Find out what drives you and drains you, what your natural talents are. You can find that out by taking our free assessment.

When you find out what drives and drains you, you can be the CEO of your career and advocate to spend more time on what drives you and less time on things that drain you to keep you from depleting.

You can also develop some coping strategies, like finding things outside of work where you can use your talents. Is that spending time with family and friends? Volunteering? Participating in extracurricular activities? Are there other places that give you a sense of self-worth? It’s like switching your phone into battery saving mode.

It would help if you also recognized that taking time to unplug by getting good sleep and not going to bed with those drainers or taking a vacation and not constantly being in an environment that’s draining you is essential for recovery.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I would suggest having a conversation with them, talk to them about how they’re spending their time, and determine how much of their time they’re spending on things that drain them vs things that drive them or energize them. Then they can come up with a plan on reversing the ratio and spend more time doing things that drive them. Then, they can hold them accountable for sticking to the plan and making the change in their lives.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Be supportive of your employees. Connect with them during 1:1’s and give them coaching so they can develop and cope with burnout.

It’s important to set your people up for success by taking the time to understand them and what they need to succeed, then create that environment for them.

It’s also important to support employees with developing coping strategies, so that when faced with draining tasks, they can rely on those strategies to make it less draining — as if switching their phone into battery-saving mode.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think people need to understand and ask themselves, “Are we allowing people to fulfill their potential and utilize their talents?” It’s about doing things that naturally drive us, and avoiding the things that drain us. We need to realize this is a conscious decision that we need to make. We need to ask ourselves, “Are we giving people a sense of self-worth?” We need to allow people to do the things that make them truly exceptional. We need to change the conversation about burnout and focus on really helping people thrive as their best selves.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think people don’t address the root cause of burnout. They think they can change it by taking a quick vacation and try to escape it, and then, they come back and exhibit the same behavior’s and fall into the same patterns that led to their burnout in the first place. They don’t change the situation at its core. Instead, they try a quick-fix instead of reevaluating how to set themselves up to get more of those drivers in.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to empower everyone to realize their full potential at work. I think it’s so important when we recognize someone’s potential and give them opportunities to naturally excel. I want people everywhere to be able to feel a strong sense of self-worth and to be their best self and perform at the highest level they can.

