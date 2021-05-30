Cade Ford of Life of Luxury VR: “Finding Myself”

When I talk to people my age looking to start a business but don’t know what. I always tell them to start with something they love doing. Don’t think about the money at all! As long as you’re passionate about it and makes you truly happy… that is true success. Money is replaceable but time is not. So don’t waste time doing things you don’t like. Stay true to yourself and slowly but surely you’ll find ways to make money doing what you love.

As part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cade Ford.

Cade Ford is the founder of Life Of Luxury VR and specializes in luxury virtual experiences showcasing high-end vacation properties. Cade started in the industry at a young age and learned how to make his passion into a business. As a frequent traveler, he has stayed at many vacation rentals and experienced the problem he solves first hand. His mission is to revolutionize how people research their next vacation by taking out the guess factor and putting potential travelers right at their next travel spot, in the comfort of their own home.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Thanks for having me! I really appreciate your time!

I started my photography career with the hopes and dreams of becoming a famous Instagram travel influencer… After saving money from my part-time job as a server and then booking a trip I realized that was not a sustainable way of living out my dreams.

On one of my last trips, the Airbnb I was staying at in the Virgin Islands was beautiful but the photos didn’t do it justice online. Throughout my stay there I became close with the host and made mention that I’m a photographer. I had little idea about what went into real estate photography and all the technical stuff needed for things to look good. But during one of our conversations, I said I would like to update their photos and produce a video for them. He was happy to agree and I’ll never forget what he said after that, “Next time you want to book a stay here we will give you a big discount or work out some other type of deal.” I knew people could make money through film, but this was the first time the opportunity had presented itself to me. Unfortunately due to weather, I was never able to do the shoot. But I left that trip excited as ever.

That trip had kickstarted my career as a professional luxury real estate photographer and videographer back in Dallas, Texas where there was plenty of it to go around. I traveled less frequently as I was always upgrading or buying new equipment for my shoots. One of them being a “Virtual Tour Kit”.

A client of mine asked if I could do a virtual tour and with me not knowing anything about what that really was I said “Yes, of course!” Within the next 3 hours, I had researched all there is to know about these virtual tours and how to create one. I bought what I needed and within the next 3 days and plenty of time before the shoot I had created my first virtual tour demo! I loved the concept of being able to virtually walk around the place from the comfort of your own home, at any time of day.

The pandemic really kicked these into gear with no one doing “In-Person” tours anymore. Spending my days locked inside, learning new things, and reminiscing about my time in the Virgin Islands struck the greatest idea I had. I thought when traveling to a place you have never been before it seemed odd that people (myself included) would spend thousands of dollars on a place without ever really seeing what the place looks or feels like. Yes, there are photos and even well-produced videos but when comparing 2 luxury properties that offered everything you could ask for… How do you choose which one you’d like better or feel more confident in getting the most value for your money? In my time as a frequent traveler, I felt a lack of confidence and security for the place I decided to stay more often than not. I then thought of how I can take a simple real estate tour to a much larger scale and showcase an entire resort with all the rooms, amenities, facilities, and restaurants it may have to offer. After countless hours of research, new equipment, and failed attempts. I had found the perfect way. Using a specific software that essentially creates an “immersive virtual tour website” that can be customized to fit any company’s brand, has different categorized menus/submenus, embed videos, and other informational icons to click on throughout the virtual experience. Providing all the necessary information and visuals in a new and innovative way to allow guests to make the most educated decision possible. Here at Life Of Luxury VR we are slowly but surely revolutionizing how people will research their next vacation, forever.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

Believe it or not, I think the whole process is funny. About 2 years ago I graduated high school with no clue what I wanted to do with my life except that I knew I liked film and wanted to be good at it. I was a server making decent money and would save all that money to go on trips or do fun things with friends. I started comparing my videos/photos to other professionals and easily noticed a huge difference in quality etc. Slowly developing my skills through online film courses and meeting others in my niche that were making money from the stuff I was doing then led me to create the base of what my business is today. That experience taught me to follow my passions as they are leading me to a life of happiness and the money will come as long as I stay true to myself. A message I often spread to my friends who constantly tell me they don’t know what they want to do with their life. It all starts with you!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes my company stand out is the fact that there are little to no large-scale virtual tours suited for “previewing” larger businesses. My company excels in showcasing huge multi-million dollar vacation rentals and entire resorts. Being able to view every room choice, swim-up bar, infinity pool edge, beachside cabanas, and even multiple birds-eye views from the sky in complete 360 all in extremely high definition! The idea of this is to showcase properties and business in a completely new way. As well as giving customers the satisfaction of knowing they’re getting the most value for their money!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The person that helped me and supported me through everything (even the Instagram famous times) was my Mom! She barely understands any of the camera stuff but it didn’t matter to her. She saw that I was happy and that’s all that mattered. In her eyes that was true success. I would tell her all my ideas for videos and business ventures etc. But after the idea came the execution and my mom was always there to help and support me on my journey. She still does and always will! Thank you mom.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Yes! Some projects I am working on now aren’t actually for my business, believe it or not. I started as a freelance videographer and still love making fun travel films! But now I want to send more of a message that life isn’t meant to be filled with stress and work, but fun and happiness doing whatever you love!! Invoking a call to action in people to make a change in their life for the better is probably the biggest project I’ll ever work on!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I would say my service brings goodness to the world. Helping people make more informed decisions about where to spend their 2 weeks a year vacation time and thousands of dollars they spent hours working for. But on top of that my ultimate goal is to spread the message that “life should be 90% fun and 10% work” meaning even when you’re working it doesn’t feel like “work”. Because whether you’re getting paid or not you would want to do it anyways. I will show young people that literally anything they want to do in life is possible and not as hard as they think! Once you start doing the things you love for work, you’ll never work another day in your life!

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

A favorite book that made a deep impact on my life was “The Game of Life and How to Play It”. It talks about how to truly achieve anything you want in life by the spiritual law of attraction. An example would be if you always think negatively or that things are “hard” then they will always be hard and nothing will change. But once you change your mindset on life and start constantly speaking positive affirmations about what you “will have” instead of “want” you’ll start to see a tremendous change. As well as when “problems” do arise to stop looking at them as negative and view them more as a lesson/experience that you can learn from and apply for the rest of your life.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Without a doubt, one of the hardest things about being a “TwentySomethingFounder” is being in that twenty-year-old mindset of always wanting to go out and do something, but rather prioritize these early years messing up and growing a sustainable future so my years as a twenty-year-old never end. So seeing my friends on social media go out every weekend or go on fun trips I used to go on is upsetting, but I view it as a small sacrifice for a lifetime of fun and financial freedom. Something rewarding would be getting paid for work I love doing. Very few things feel better than providing a service that you genuinely enjoy providing. I never mind working on weekends or “overtime” because I want to learn new things and constantly improve. Next, I would say knowledge. I love learning more about film, the business side, or networking with others that do similar work as I. Being able to fluently talk about things I know a lot about and having someone reciprocate that knowledge is something I never had growing up. This leads to number 4 being. Finding Myself. Knowing who you are and what you enjoy is beautiful. You stop trying to be and act like someone you aren’t. Allowing you to fine-tune the people you surround yourself with really helps you constantly progress. It simply makes my life easier. Having constant support, being around like-minded individuals, and strongly ambitious others I would say creates a recipe for success and lifelong friendships. Another great thing about being my own boss is time management. No one gets to tell me when to be somewhere or when to have things due by. I get to set those due dates myself and figure out easier ways to do things to save time. And probably the most important one being “NO LIMITED VACATIONS DAYS”. Having my freedom to go where I want when I want is huge for me. Luckily I figured out a way to make traveling to beautiful destinations a part of my work… But instead of being told where I’m going, I get to decide where I want to go. It’s a great time. 🙂

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty-year-old who is looking to found a business?

When I talk to people my age looking to start a business but don’t know what. I always tell them to start with something they love doing. Don’t think about the money at all! As long as you’re passionate about it and makes you truly happy… that is true success. Money is replaceable but time is not. So don’t waste time doing things you don’t like. Stay true to yourself and slowly but surely you’ll find ways to make money doing what you love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

If I could sit down with one person and talk about life, business, and film. It would have to be Sam Kolder. The videos he creates and the stories he tells in them are powerful. He has worked with several big brands and I believe it would be nice to have more insight on how to approach them properly. But other than the standard business stuff I would like to talk more in-depth about what made him the person he is and why he picked up a camera in the first place! As well as where his turning point of “this is fun” to “this is going to be my job” was. So Sam if you see this say what’s up!!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I’m just a normal guy with a lot of passion and ambition for what I do! Feel free to follow and message me on my personal Instagram account @_cadeford or visit my website www.lifeofluxuryvr.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!